Save more on ACs, refrigerators and more in Amazon Appliances Upgrade Day

An Amazon sale is now making it easier than ever to upgrade outdated home appliances with modern, energy-efficient options. From cooling comfort with the latest ACs to smarter food storage in refrigerators and advanced washing machine technology, this event covers essential upgrades for every household.

With attractive discounts across premium brands like Samsung, LG and more, the sale provides a balance of affordability and premium quality. Whether you’re aiming for a high-end feature-rich appliance or a budget-friendly model, the offers ensure you won’t overspend. It’s an ideal time for shoppers to invest in reliable products while securing impressive savings.

Stay cool and comfortable with LG’s Dual Inverter AC, designed for efficient cooling in rooms up to 150 sq. ft. Its AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology adapts cooling power to your needs, while the VIRAAT mode delivers rapid chilling. The HD filter safeguards against viruses, ensuring fresher air quality.

Built with durable copper coils featuring Ocean Black protection, it operates quietly and can withstand temperatures up to 55°C. Energy-saving features like sleep and diet modes add to your comfort while trimming power bills.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Capacity 4,400 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 4.0) Noise Level 26 dB (Indoor Unit) Features AI Convertible 6-in-1, HD Filter with Anti-Virus

Voltas’ Vectra CAW delivers reliable 1.5 Ton cooling, with an inverter compressor that adjusts power based on heat loads. It offers 4 adjustable cooling modes for energy-efficient and personalized use. The copper condenser ensures better durability and effective heat transfer.

This model performs well in extreme heat up to 52°C and includes features like an anti-dust filter and turbo cooling. Noise levels can drop as low as 38 dB, making it a quiet yet powerful companion for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Capacity 4,800 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.81) Noise Level 38 dB (lowest indoor) Features 4 Cooling Modes, Anti-Dust Filter, Turbo Mode

Lloyd’s inverter AC is built for hot climates, cooling effectively even at 52°C. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature letting you customize cooling levels according to your preferences. The blue fin coated copper coils increase durability and cooling efficiency. Equipped with an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter combo, it ensures cleaner air. The unit is also stabilizer-free and runs quietly with a hidden LED display for a neat smart look.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Capacity 4,750 Watts Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.84) Noise Level 32 dB (Indoor Unit) Features 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Viral & PM 2.5 Filters

Blue Star makes cooling smart with this 1.5 Ton, 5 Star rated inverter AC featuring AI Pro technology for adaptive performance that maximizes comfort and energy savings. Control it remotely using Wi-Fi. The 5-in-1 convertible feature provides customizable cooling options and the 4-way swing disperses air evenly across the room. Quiet, energy-efficient, and equipped with an active carbon filter, this AC also offers energy management features, helping you monitor and manage usage effectively.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Capacity 5,110 Watts Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.05) Connectivity Wi-Fi Enabled with AI Pro Features 5-in-1 Convertible, 4-Way Swing, Active Carbon Filter

Godrej’s 223 L fridge features 6-in-1 convertible freezer technology, allowing you to adjust settings for various storage needs. With its inverter compressor and Cool Balance tech, it retains fruit and vegetable freshness for up to 30 days by maintaining optimal humidity. It includes toughened glass shelves and Nano Shield tech that reduces germs before food even enters the fridge. Energy efficient with a 3-star rating and a long 10-year compressor warranty.

Specifications Capacity 223 Liters Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Inverter Features 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer, Cool Balance, Nano Shield Tech Energy Usage 229 kWh/year

Samsung’s 236 L double-door refrigerator features a digital inverter compressor that saves power while extending durability. Convertible storage helps with adjusting freezer and fridge compartments depending on needs. It includes a Power Cool function for rapid chilling. Equipped with tempered glass shelves and an antibacterial gasket, it is ideal for 2-3 member families and offers an external digital temperature display for easy control.

Specifications Capacity 236 Liters Star Rating 3 Star Compressor Digital Inverter Energy Usage 229 kWh/year Features Convertible Storage, Power Cool, Antibacterial Gasket

LG’s 242 L inverter fridge uses door cooling+ technology, which speeds up cooling and maintains uniform temperature. It is frost-free, energy-efficient, and designed for families of 2-3 with ample storage including a large vegetable tray and adjustable tempered glass shelves. Additional features include an anti-bacterial gasket plus smart diagnosis options. The compressor has a 10-year warranty ensuring reliability over time.

Specifications Capacity 242 Liters Energy Rating 3 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Features Door Cooling+, Smart Diagnosis, Anti-Bacterial Gasket Energy Consumption 232 kWh/year

This 264 L LG fridge combines frost-free convenience and a smart inverter compressor designed for quieter, efficient operation. It includes multi-airflow cooling and anti-rat technology for durability and better food preservation. Designed for 3-4 member families, the interior has tempered glass shelves and ample freezer space. Its 2-star energy rating provides basic efficiency alongside premium features.

Specifications Capacity 264 Liters Energy Rating 2 Star Compressor Smart Inverter Features Frost Free, Multi Air Flow, Anti-rat Technology Energy Consumption Not specified

Godrej’s top-load washer combines reliability with a 5-star energy rating and 10kg capacity, perfect for large families. The Acu Wash Drum cleans clothes gently with a mix of low and high water tides. Zero water pressure technology ensures the machine fills efficiently even with low water flow. It offers 10 wash programs and a 650 RPM spin speed for quicker drying, along with a durable steel drum.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 650 RPM Programs 10 Wash Modes Features Acu Wash Drum, Zero Pressure Filling

LG’s front loader includes direct drive technology and hygiene steam for deep cleaning. It offers 7 kg capacity and 10 wash programs tailored to different fabric types and allergies. The inbuilt heater helps sanitize clothes, and the machine spins up to 1200 RPM for efficient drying. Durable stainless steel drum and user-friendly controls make it great for small families aiming for quality washes with energy savings.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy Rating 5 Star Spin Speed 1200 RPM Programs 10 Wash Modes Features Hygiene Steam, Direct Drive Technology

