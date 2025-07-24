Save up to 50% on the best ACs with modern features and design from top brands

The best AC models now go beyond basic temperature control to offer energy savings, modern aesthetics and smart connectivity. From voice-enabled features to advanced air purification, each detail is designed for convenience. The best split AC units adapt well to different room sizes and are built to handle extreme heat with ease. Trusted for performance, the best AC brands continue to deliver consistent quality backed by long-term warranties and reliable service. Every feature counts, from fast cooling modes to low-noise operation and sensor-driven airflow.

Our Picks BEST OVERALL VALUE FOR MONEY FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price BEST OVERALL Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details ₹37,490 Get This Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details ₹34,490 Get This Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, Voice Command, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, ID512ZNURS, White) View Details ₹37,790 Get This Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter,183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details ₹33,990 Get This LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White) View Details ₹44,990 Get This View More

This article brings together top models that check all the boxes for cooling power, efficiency, and innovation. Built for real-world use and everyday reliability, these top air conditioners are worth a closer look. Cooling has never been this easy or efficient.

This Daikin 1.5-ton inverter split AC offers a refreshing blend of powerful cooling and advanced air purity, perfect for homes in Kolkata. Its 2024 model incorporates Dew Clean Technology to self-clean the coil, ensuring healthier air free from mold and bacteria. The unique Coanda Airflow distributes cool air evenly, avoiding direct blasts, while the PM 2.5 filter diligently removes fine particulate matter. Designed to perform flawlessly even in scorching 52°C ambient temperatures, this unit provides consistent comfort with smart features like a Triple Display for essential readings.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 17100 British Thermal Units Compressor Inverter Swing Compressor Dimensions (IDU HxWxD) 29.8 x 88.5 x 22.9 cm Dimensions (ODU HxWxD) 59.5 x 84.5 x 30.0 cm Reasons to buy Features PM 2.5 filter and self-cleaning Dew Clean Technology Superior Airflow: Coanda Airflow and 3D Airflow Reason to avoid Lacks smart connectivity features

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its effective cooling and the noticeable improvement in air quality, often highlighting its quiet operation and reliability during peak summer.

Why choose this product? Opt for this Daikin for its reliable cooling in extreme heat, advanced air purification, and smart self-cleaning, ensuring fresh, consistent comfort.

The Lloyd 1.5-ton inverter split AC (GLS18I3FWAGC) is a versatile cooling powerhouse designed for adaptability and health. Its 5-in-1 Convertible mode allows you to precisely adjust capacity from 30% to 110%, ensuring optimal energy use for any occasion. Beyond cooling, it champions clean air with an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter, protecting your family from airborne threats. Built to withstand Kolkata's heat, its Golden Fin Evaporator and 100% copper coils guarantee durability and consistent performance even at a scorching 52˚C, all while operating quietly.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Tons Cooling Power 4.75 Kilowatts Compressor Inverter Compressor Dimensions (DxWxH) 21.7D x 87W x 30H Centimeters Reasons to buy Flexible Cooling with 5-in-1 Convertible modes Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter offers robust protection Reason to avoid 2-Way Air Swing offers less directional control of airflow

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers frequently praise its powerful cooling and appreciate the versatile convertible modes, noting its quiet operation and effective air filtration.

Why choose this product? Choose Lloyd for its adaptable cooling, superior air purification, and robust performance, making it a reliable solution for varied climate conditions.

Experience intelligent and energy-efficient cooling with the Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC. This advanced unit, model ID512ZNURS, is a beacon of smart technology, featuring an in-built Wi-Fi module for convenient smartphone control and voice command compatibility. Its groundbreaking AI Pro and DigiQ Hepta Sensors work in tandem to intelligently optimize cooling, adapting to both indoor and outdoor conditions for ultimate comfort and impressive energy savings. With 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling and a 4-way swing, enjoy precise, uniform cooling throughout your room, even when temperatures reach 52°C.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER: 5.05) Compressor Inverter Compressor with Acoustic Insulation Compressor Jacket Dimensions 20.3D x 83.8W x 30H Centimeters Reasons to buy 5-star rating ensures substantial savings on electricity bills. Wi-Fi enabled with voice command for convenient remote operation Reason to avoid Only suitable for small rooms

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers consistently praise its smart features and energy efficiency, frequently mentioning the convenience of Wi-Fi control and the consistent cooling performance.

Why choose this product? Choose Blue Star for its exceptional energy efficiency, smart AI-driven cooling, and comprehensive air distribution, offering modern comfort with significant savings.

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to deliver consistent cooling performance in extreme heat, with ambient operation up to 52°C. This model features a 4-in-1 convertible mode, allowing you to switch between different cooling capacities as needed, making it highly energy-efficient. The copper condenser with anti-corrosive coating ensures long-term durability, while anti-dust and antimicrobial filters provide cleaner air. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it also supports stabilizer-free operation, wide voltage range, and silent cooling.

Specifications Dimensions 80 x 29.2 x 22.2 cm Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 4800 W Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Consumption: 975.26 kWh | ISEER: 3.81 Reasons to buy Adjustable cooling with 4-in-1 convertible mode Operates in high ambient temperatures Reason to avoid Slightly higher noise at max fan speed

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers mention stable cooling, good build quality, and durable performance. Many found it reliable during peak summer heat.

Why choose this product? Select this for robust performance in high temperatures, low maintenance, and multi-mode cooling for energy savings.

LG's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC is a smart cooling solution built with energy efficiency, fast cooling, and lasting durability. It features a 6-in-1 AI Convertible mode with VIRAAT Boost for enhanced cooling when needed. Its HD filter includes anti-virus protection, while Ocean Black Protection ensures the copper condenser resists rust. This AC handles ambient temperatures up to 55°C and offers 15-metre air throw. With stabilizer-free operation and smart diagnosis, it’s a complete package for those who want powerful cooling with less energy use.

Specifications Dimensions 99.8 x 34.5 x 21 cm Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 5 kW Energy Rating 5 Star | Annual Consumption: 744.75 kWh | ISEER: 5.20 Reasons to buy Highly energy-efficient with ISEER 5.20 VIRAAT Mode for intense cooling Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers value its fast cooling and energy savings. Reviews mention quiet operation and smart convertible modes as key highlights.

Why choose this product? Go for this if you need efficient cooling, low electricity usage, and a feature-rich inverter AC for all-season use.

Carrier’s Smart Flexicool 1.5 Ton Inverter AC offers a powerful 6-in-1 convertible mode, letting users control power use and cooling. Its Wi-Fi and voice-enabled features make it modern and convenient, while HD and PM 2.5 filters deliver healthier air. The Smart Energy Display helps monitor power usage, and Auto Clean keeps the coils fresh. This AC handles ambient heat up to 52°C and includes a Refrigerant Leakage Detector for extra safety. It’s a solid choice for those who want control, comfort, and durability in one package.

Specifications Dimensions 94 x 27.5 x 20.5 cm Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 4800 W (Max 5400 W) Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Consumption: 952.68 kWh | ISEER: 3.9 Reasons to buy Smart control via Wi-Fi and voice assistants Energy display and Auto Clean features Reason to avoid Slightly higher weight and bulk

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like its flexibility in cooling and smart controls. Many found it reliable and stylish with useful auto-cleaning functions.

Why choose this product? Choose this for smart control, adjustable performance, and clean, powerful cooling throughout the year.

Panasonic's 2 Ton Smart Inverter AC delivers powerful cooling and automation with India’s first Matter-enabled smart controls. With 7-in-1 Convertible modes, True AI, and voice control via Google or Alexa, it adapts cooling dynamically. The PM 0.1 Filter ensures ultra-clean air, while the ShieldBlu+ protection extends coil life. Ideal for large rooms, it cools even at 55°C and boasts 4-way swing for wider coverage. It also includes features like Crystal Clean tech and self-diagnosis for hassle-free use.

Specifications Dimensions 104 x 29.6 x 24.9 cm Capacity 2 Ton Cooling Power 6200 W Energy Rating 4 Star | Annual Consumption: 1042.48 kWh | ISEER: 4.60 Reasons to buy True AI for auto-optimised cooling PM 0.1 filter ensures ultra-pure air Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers love the AI features and smart controls. Many mention that the cooling is fast, and air feels cleaner and healthier.

Why choose this product? Opt for this if you want AI-powered, voice-enabled, clean, and strong cooling for larger spaces with smart connectivity.

Godrej brings a heavy-duty 2 Ton AC with 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling and self-cleaning technology, ideal for medium to large spaces. It comes with I-Sense tech that adapts to temperature near the remote for focused comfort. With 100% copper coils, Blue Fin protection, and PM filters, it ensures durability and healthy air. Energy-saving features combined with a wide ambient operating range make it a reliable performer for Indian weather.

Specifications Dimensions 100 x 29.5 x 23 cm Capacity 2 Ton Cooling Power 6.1 kW Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Consumption: 1153.08 kWh | ISEER: 4.1 Reasons to buy I-Sense for personalised comfort Heavy-duty cooling even at 52°C Reason to avoid Only 3 Star rated

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers find it ideal for large rooms, mentioning strong air throw and energy-saving cooling. Many appreciate the I-Sense tech feature.

Why choose this product: Pick this for heavy-duty cooling, extended warranty, and comfort features like I-Sense and Self Clean.

Hitachi’s 1.8 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC features Xpandable+ Technology that adjusts cooling beyond set limits when needed. It includes Ice Clean with FrostWash, SmartView display, and Penta Sensor for precision control. With 24m air throw and 4-way swing, this AC ensures complete room coverage. The 100% copper build enhances performance and longevity. Ideal for large rooms, it delivers silent, clean, and intelligent cooling.

Specifications Dimensions 105 x 29.4 x 25.5 cm Capacity 1.8 Ton Cooling Power 20814 BTU Energy Rating 5 Star Reasons to buy Silent and odour-free air with Ice Clean Xpandable+ for extra cooling when needed Reason to avoid Slightly larger dimensions

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise air throw and silent operation. The Ice Clean feature stands out in most reviews for hygiene and maintenance.

Why choose this product? Choose this for full-room cooling, high energy efficiency, and hygiene features like FrostWash and Smart Sensor control.

Cruise’s 1 Ton 3 Star AC comes packed with 4-in-1 convertible cooling, 7-stage air filtration, and hi-grooved copper coils. It’s built for small to medium rooms with fast and consistent cooling. The Rust-O-Shield Blue technology adds to durability, while Monsoon Comfort and Auto Blow help maintain hygiene. It also features stabilizer-free operation and a large LCD remote for convenience.

Specifications Dimensions 80 x 29.5 x 23 cm Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power 3.45 kW Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Consumption: 685.18 kWh | ISEER: 3.90 Reasons to buy 7-stage air filtration Stabilizer-free operation Reason to avoid Not suitable for large rooms

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like its compact design, clean air, and strong cooling. Most say it performs well for the price range.

Why choose this product? Pick this for compact cooling with air filtration and convertible modes on a budget-friendly inverter AC.

How do PM 2.5 filters improve air quality in ACs? PM 2.5 filters remove dust, allergens, and fine particles from indoor air. Found in many of the best split AC units, they improve breathing comfort. These filters are especially helpful in cities, offering cleaner air while also delivering strong, efficient cooling throughout the day.

Why is inverter technology important in ACs? The best AC with inverter technology adjusts compressor speed automatically. This reduces electricity usage without switching the unit off repeatedly. It offers stable temperature, fewer fluctuations, and less power consumption, making it suitable for long daily usage in both homes and small office spaces.

How important is noise level in ACs? The best split AC should maintain low indoor noise levels, especially for bedrooms or workspaces. Units that run around 30 decibels offer quiet cooling without disturbance, allowing peaceful sleep or undisturbed work while the AC runs for long hours in the background.

Top 3 features of the best ACs:

Best ACs Energy Rating Cooling Power Special Features Daikin 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 17100 British Thermal Units High Ambient Operation upto 52°C, 3D Airflow Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 4.75 Kilowatts High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser Blue Star 1 Ton Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC 5 star NA Carbon Filter, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton, Inverter Split AC 3 star 4.8 Kilowatts 5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter LG 1.5 Ton DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 star 5 Kilowatts 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean Carrier 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC 3 star 17100 British Thermal Units Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow Panasonic 2.0 Ton Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 4 star 21155 British Thermal Units 7-in-1 Convertible + True AI Godrej 2 Ton -In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 3 star 6.1 Kilowatts Pure Air Filter, i-sense technology Hitachi 2 Ton Class 4-Way Swing, Inverter Split AC 5 star 20814 British Thermal Units 24m Long air throw, ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology Cruise 1 Ton Inverter Split AC 3 star 3.45 Kilowatts 100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter

Similar articles for you: Best 5 in 1 convertible ACs that suit your comfort and changing weather needs: Top picks for Indian summers