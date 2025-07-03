Say goodbye to basic SMS: Here’s how to get smarter texts with RCS on Android

Texting has changed a lot over the years. What started as simple SMS is now a world of group chats, GIFs, and high-res photos. If you have an Android phone, you might not realise your default messaging app has quietly levelled up too. The reason is RCS, or Rich Communication Services, which is slowly replacing old-school SMS and MMS with a much richer experience.

What makes RCS different Think of RCS as texting on steroids. Instead of just sending basic texts, you get features like read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to send crisp photos and videos without worrying about file size. It all works over Wi-Fi or mobile data, so you are not limited by your mobile network’s old restrictions. It feels a lot like WhatsApp or iMessage, but you don’t need to download a separate app if you’re using Google Messages or Samsung Messages.

The best part is, you don’t have to do anything fancy to get started. As long as your carrier supports RCS and your phone isn’t ancient, you’re just a few taps away from a much better texting life.

Turning on RCS: Step by step First things first, make sure your messaging app is up to date. Most Android phones now come with Google Messages as the default, while Samsung users might see Samsung Messages. Either way, head to the Play Store and check for updates.

Pop your SIM card in, and if you use two SIMs, pick which one you want to use for texting. Open Google Messages, tap your profile photo in the top-right, and go into “Message settings.” There, you’ll find “RCS chats.” Just flip the toggle to turn it on. If the app asks you to verify your number, follow the prompts. Sometimes it takes a minute or two for everything to connect, but once it’s done, you’ll see a status that says “Connected.”

Making the most of RCS With RCS switched on, you can tweak things like read receipts and typing indicators to suit your style. If you’re texting someone who also has RCS, you’ll notice the difference straight away - messages send faster, you can share bigger files, and you even get to react to messages or see when someone is typing.

Google Messages keeps adding new features, like sending stickers, voice notes, and even using the app on your computer. If you ever need to switch phones or SIM cards, just remember to turn off RCS in the settings so your messages don’t get stuck in limbo.

RCS depends on your carrier and the person you’re texting also having it switched on. If not, your messages will just go out as regular SMS or MMS, so don’t worry if you see things switch back sometimes. Switching from SMS to RCS is bound to make your daily chats smoother, smarter, and a lot more fun. If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s a good time to flick that switch and see what you’ve been missing.