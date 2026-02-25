Secure your apartment without cable clutter with these budget security cameras

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Security is the priority when you buy a new apartment, but buying and setting up a CCTV camera system is not easy. You have to set up a bunch of cameras via wires and set up a DVR, and maintenance requires a lot of money.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallQubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] CCTV Camera | Wi-Fi Indoor Home Security Cam | AI Person Detection | Automatic Alarm | App Alerts | NightPulse Vision | SD & Cloud Storage | Made in IndiaView Details
₹1,990
CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35QView Details
₹1,999
Budget friendlyCP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Wi-Fi PT Security Video Camera | 360°View with Motion Detection | Night Vision | Two Way Talk | Supports Alexa & OK Google | 15 Mtr, White - CP-E34AView Details
₹1,399
Feature packedQubo Smart Outdoor 3MP [2K] WiFi Bullet Camera by Hero Group | Color NightPulse Vision | CCTV cam | AI Person Detection | Smart Spotlight | IP66 Weatherproof | Made in IndiaView Details
₹2,989
Value for moneyTrueview 2MP Smart CCTV Wi-fi Home Security Camera with Pan Tilt 360° View, 2 Way Talk (2MP Dual Light Smart Camera)View Details
₹1,299
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The good news is you don’t need an expensive surveillance system to feel secure. Today’s budget security cameras offer features like motion detection, night vision and mobile alerts at accessible prices. This guide highlights practical options that are easy to install, simple to use and well-suited for apartment spaces.
Qubo Smart 360 camera offers a 360-degree view of your apartment with manual control and automatic AI detection. It can detect motion in its field of view and can follow it to record the full movement. The camera offers night vision as well to offer a clear view even during the night or low-light conditions. For storage, you get local microSD card storage, and you also get cloud storage for added convenience.
Excellent video clarity
Strong AI person detection
Functionality issues reported after long-term use
Cloud storage requires subscription
Buyers praise its crystal-clear footage, easy installation, and accurate motion alerts. However, some report thatthe camera stops working after a couple of months.
You should choose this camera for advanced AI detection, wide room coverage, and strong 2K indoor monitoring performance.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
CP PLUS CCTV camera offers much clearer footage, thanks to its 3MP sensor. It feature 360 degree pan and tilt for a complete view of your space and records it locally. You can control the camera using the mobile app and manually control the camera vision. It got automatic alarm setting, which enhances the security further. There are many more security features you are getting for the price.
Strong cyber security features
Wide pan-tilt coverage
Wi-Fi connectivity complaints
Weak audio output reported
Buyers appreciate easy installation and clear video quality, but many mention Wi-Fi connectivity issues and inconsistent recording performance.
You should choose this camera for secure, encrypted monitoring and full-room coverage at an affordable price.
CP PLUS's Full HD Wi-FI camera comes with a large sensor to capture the footage in full HD quality, so you get to see every detail. It has a built-in speaker and a microphone to listen to the voice clearly, and using the mobile app, you can talk back to anyone on the other side of the camera. This smart camera supports Alexa and Google Home integration for voice commands and automations.
Affordable with smart tracking
Smart assistant support
Tilt function issues reported
Motor noise during rotation
Buyers find it impressive for the price, though some report tilt malfunction and inconsistent picture quality.
You should choose this model for budget-friendly 360° coverage with smart assistant compatibility.
For outdoor security, Qubo's outdoor Wi-Fi bullet camera is the perfect choice for a wider view of the front of the house. It can even let you see who's on the front door before opening it, and even talk to them using the 2-way audio feature on the camera. There are multiple features, like colour night vision, IP66 weather-proof, automatic alerts and many more.
Excellent outdoor clarity
Reliable build quality
Person detection accuracy varies
Occasional Wi-Fi disconnections
Buyers appreciate video quality and installation ease, though Wi-Fi stability and person detection accuracy receive mixed reviews.
You should choose this camera for reliable outdoor monitoring with spotlight-assisted night vision.
Trueview smart CCTV camera is an outdoor security camera which gives you a wide view of your whole house. You get to control the camera manually using the app on your smartphone. This camera also features motion detection and motion tracking to follow the person in the view. The 2-way talk feature lets you talk to the people while watching the live feed from the camera on your smartphone app.
Affordable price
Easy installation
Mixed long-term reliability
Inconsistent video quality feedback
Buyers value its affordability and night vision clarity, though some report connectivity and durability concerns.
You should choose this camera for basic indoor security at an accessible price.
The CP PLUS EZ-R31G is a 3MP outdoor bullet camera with built-in 4G SIM support, enabling monitoring without Wi-Fi. It offers 25m IR night vision and AI human detection to minimise false alerts. Two-way audio and a built-in siren enhance active deterrence. Designed for farms, gates, and remote sites, it works via the ezyLiv app for real-time alerts and viewing.
Works without Wi-Fi
Strong night range
Mixed connectivity feedback
Motion detection inconsistencies
Buyers appreciate installation ease and night clarity but report occasional connectivity and detection issues.
You should choose this camera for remote area monitoring without broadband dependency.
The Trueview 3MP 4G Dome Camera supports SIM-based connectivity, making it suitable for farms, construction sites, and shops. It provides 1296p HD clarity with IR night vision and two-way audio. Designed for locations without stable broadband, it allows remote viewing via smartphone. It balances affordability with 4G flexibility.
Clear HD image
SIM-based flexibility
Mixed reliability feedback
Sound quality inconsistent outdoors
Buyers appreciate clarity and installation ease, though some mention inconsistent connectivity and performance issues.
You should choose this camera for SIM-based remote monitoring in areas without Wi-Fi.
The CP PLUS EZ-M32T is a 3MP 4G outdoor CCTV camera with CTC Cyber Secure Tech for encrypted protection. It offers 30m IR night vision, human detection, motion tracking, and two-way talk. Supporting cloud storage and 256GB microSD, it ensures reliable recording. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it suits remote surveillance needs without Wi-Fi.
Secure encrypted system
Long night vision range
Connectivity complaints
Human detection response may lag
Buyers like easy installation and pricing, though some report connectivity failures and inconsistent performance.
You should choose this camera for secure 4G-based outdoor surveillance with a long IR range.
Not necessarily. For most apartments, one or two well-placed cameras near the main entrance or living area provide sufficient coverage without overcomplicating the setup.
Yes, many affordable models offer stable connectivity, decent video clarity and essential smart features. The key is choosing trusted brands with consistent app performance.
Most budget indoor cameras are plug-and-play. They connect via Wi-Fi and can be set up within minutes using a smartphone app.
|Security cameras
|Resolution
|Indoor/Outdoor
|Connectivity
|Qubo 360° 3MP
|3MP (2K)
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|CP PLUS CP-E35Q
|3MP
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|CP PLUS CP-E34A
|3MP
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|Qubo Outdoor 3MP
|3MP
|Outdoor (IP66)
|Wi-Fi
|Trueview 2MP
|2MP
|Indoor
|Wi-Fi
|CP PLUS EZ-R31G
|3MP
|Outdoor
|4G SIM
|Trueview 3MP 4G
|3MP
|Indoor
|4G SIM
|CP PLUS EZ-M32T
|3MP
|Outdoor
|4G SIM
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
