Secure your apartment without cable clutter with these budget security cameras

These budget security cameras for apartments offer reliable monitoring, motion alerts and easy installation, helping you keep an eye on your space without spending a fortune.

Published25 Feb 2026, 12:57 PM IST
Affordable security cameras designed for compact apartment living.
Affordable security cameras designed for compact apartment living.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

Security is the priority when you buy a new apartment, but buying and setting up a CCTV camera system is not easy. You have to set up a bunch of cameras via wires and set up a DVR, and maintenance requires a lot of money.

The good news is you don’t need an expensive surveillance system to feel secure. Today’s budget security cameras offer features like motion detection, night vision and mobile alerts at accessible prices. This guide highlights practical options that are easy to install, simple to use and well-suited for apartment spaces.

Qubo Smart 360 camera offers a 360-degree view of your apartment with manual control and automatic AI detection. It can detect motion in its field of view and can follow it to record the full movement. The camera offers night vision as well to offer a clear view even during the night or low-light conditions. For storage, you get local microSD card storage, and you also get cloud storage for added convenience.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (1296p / 2K)
Movement
360° Pan + 90° Tilt
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi
Storage
Up to 1TB microSD + Cloud
Night Vision
IR NightPulse

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent video clarity

...

Strong AI person detection

Reason to avoid

...

Functionality issues reported after long-term use

...

Cloud storage requires subscription

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its crystal-clear footage, easy installation, and accurate motion alerts. However, some report thatthe camera stops working after a couple of months.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for advanced AI detection, wide room coverage, and strong 2K indoor monitoring performance.

2. CP PLUS 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera | 360° Pan & Tilt | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | View & Talk | Smart Detection Suite | Night Vision | Cloud Storage | Supports OK Google | CP-E35Q

CP PLUS CCTV camera offers much clearer footage, thanks to its 3MP sensor. It feature 360 degree pan and tilt for a complete view of your space and records it locally. You can control the camera using the mobile app and manually control the camera vision. It got automatic alarm setting, which enhances the security further. There are many more security features you are getting for the price.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP
Pan/Tilt
360° / 85°
Night Vision
15m IR
Storage
256GB microSD + Cloud
Voice Assistant
OK Google

Reasons to buy

...

Strong cyber security features

...

Wide pan-tilt coverage

Reason to avoid

...

Wi-Fi connectivity complaints

...

Weak audio output reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate easy installation and clear video quality, but many mention Wi-Fi connectivity issues and inconsistent recording performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for secure, encrypted monitoring and full-room coverage at an affordable price.

CP PLUS's Full HD Wi-FI camera comes with a large sensor to capture the footage in full HD quality, so you get to see every detail. It has a built-in speaker and a microphone to listen to the voice clearly, and using the mobile app, you can talk back to anyone on the other side of the camera. This smart camera supports Alexa and Google Home integration for voice commands and automations.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP Full HD
Pan
360 degree
Night Vision
15m IR
Storage
128GB microSD
Compression
H.265

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable with smart tracking

...

Smart assistant support

Reason to avoid

...

Tilt function issues reported

...

Motor noise during rotation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it impressive for the price, though some report tilt malfunction and inconsistent picture quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this model for budget-friendly 360° coverage with smart assistant compatibility.

For outdoor security, Qubo's outdoor Wi-Fi bullet camera is the perfect choice for a wider view of the front of the house. It can even let you see who's on the front door before opening it, and even talk to them using the 2-way audio feature on the camera. There are multiple features, like colour night vision, IP66 weather-proof, automatic alerts and many more.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (1296p)
Field of View
130°
Weatherproof
IP66
Storage
1TB SD + Cloud
Night Vision
IR + Spotlight

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent outdoor clarity

...

Reliable build quality

Reason to avoid

...

Person detection accuracy varies

...

Occasional Wi-Fi disconnections

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate video quality and installation ease, though Wi-Fi stability and person detection accuracy receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for reliable outdoor monitoring with spotlight-assisted night vision.

Trueview smart CCTV camera is an outdoor security camera which gives you a wide view of your whole house. You get to control the camera manually using the app on your smartphone. This camera also features motion detection and motion tracking to follow the person in the view. The 2-way talk feature lets you talk to the people while watching the live feed from the camera on your smartphone app.

Specifications

Resolution
2MP Full HD
Rotation
360
Audio
Two-way
Night Vision
Yes

Reasons to buy

...

Affordable price

...

Easy installation

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed long-term reliability

...

Inconsistent video quality feedback

What are buyers saying?

Buyers value its affordability and night vision clarity, though some report connectivity and durability concerns.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for basic indoor security at an accessible price.

The CP PLUS EZ-R31G is a 3MP outdoor bullet camera with built-in 4G SIM support, enabling monitoring without Wi-Fi. It offers 25m IR night vision and AI human detection to minimise false alerts. Two-way audio and a built-in siren enhance active deterrence. Designed for farms, gates, and remote sites, it works via the ezyLiv app for real-time alerts and viewing.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (2304×1296)
Connectivity
4G SIM
Night Vision
25m IR
Audio
Two-way + Siren

Reasons to buy

...

Works without Wi-Fi

...

Strong night range

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed connectivity feedback

...

Motion detection inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate installation ease and night clarity but report occasional connectivity and detection issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for remote area monitoring without broadband dependency.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Dome Camera supports SIM-based connectivity, making it suitable for farms, construction sites, and shops. It provides 1296p HD clarity with IR night vision and two-way audio. Designed for locations without stable broadband, it allows remote viewing via smartphone. It balances affordability with 4G flexibility.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (1296p)
Connectivity
4G SIM
Night Vision
IR LEDs
Audio
Two-way

Reasons to buy

...

Clear HD image

...

SIM-based flexibility

Reason to avoid

...

Mixed reliability feedback

...

Sound quality inconsistent outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clarity and installation ease, though some mention inconsistent connectivity and performance issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for SIM-based remote monitoring in areas without Wi-Fi.

The CP PLUS EZ-M32T is a 3MP 4G outdoor CCTV camera with CTC Cyber Secure Tech for encrypted protection. It offers 30m IR night vision, human detection, motion tracking, and two-way talk. Supporting cloud storage and 256GB microSD, it ensures reliable recording. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it suits remote surveillance needs without Wi-Fi.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP
Connectivity
4G SIM
Night Vision
30m IR
Storage
256GB + Cloud
Smart Assistants
Alexa, Google

Reasons to buy

...

Secure encrypted system

...

Long night vision range

Reason to avoid

...

Connectivity complaints

...

Human detection response may lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like easy installation and pricing, though some report connectivity failures and inconsistent performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this camera for secure 4G-based outdoor surveillance with a long IR range.

Factors to consider before buying a security camera for an apartment

  • Indoor vs outdoor use: Most apartment users need indoor cameras, but balcony setups may require weather resistance.
  • Video quality: At least 1080p resolution ensures clearer footage and better facial detail.
  • Night vision: Infrared or low-light performance is essential for round-the-clock monitoring.
  • App support: A reliable mobile app with real-time alerts improves usability.
  • Storage options: Check whether the camera supports cloud storage, local SD cards or both.

Do I need multiple cameras in an apartment?

Not necessarily. For most apartments, one or two well-placed cameras near the main entrance or living area provide sufficient coverage without overcomplicating the setup.

Are budget security cameras reliable?

Yes, many affordable models offer stable connectivity, decent video clarity and essential smart features. The key is choosing trusted brands with consistent app performance.

Is the installation complicated for wireless security cameras?

Most budget indoor cameras are plug-and-play. They connect via Wi-Fi and can be set up within minutes using a smartphone app.

Top 3 features of budget CCTV cameras

Security camerasResolutionIndoor/OutdoorConnectivity
Qubo 360° 3MP3MP (2K)IndoorWi-Fi
CP PLUS CP-E35Q3MPIndoorWi-Fi
CP PLUS CP-E34A3MPIndoorWi-Fi
Qubo Outdoor 3MP3MPOutdoor (IP66)Wi-Fi
Trueview 2MP2MPIndoorWi-Fi
CP PLUS EZ-R31G3MPOutdoor4G SIM
Trueview 3MP 4G3MPIndoor4G SIM
CP PLUS EZ-M32T3MPOutdoor4G SIM

FAQs
Yes, most indoor Wi-Fi cameras are designed for easy self-installation and require minimal technical knowledge.
Most models provide real-time motion alerts through their mobile apps.
Choosing reputable brands and enabling strong passwords improves security significantly.
Yes, as long as the camera is connected to the internet, you can monitor live feeds remotely.
Some offer continuous recording, while others record only when motion is detected.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

