Secure your apartment without cable clutter with these budget security cameras

Security is the priority when you buy a new apartment, but buying and setting up a CCTV camera system is not easy. You have to set up a bunch of cameras via wires and set up a DVR, and maintenance requires a lot of money.

The good news is you don’t need an expensive surveillance system to feel secure. Today’s budget security cameras offer features like motion detection, night vision and mobile alerts at accessible prices. This guide highlights practical options that are easy to install, simple to use and well-suited for apartment spaces.

BEST OVERALL

Qubo Smart 360 camera offers a 360-degree view of your apartment with manual control and automatic AI detection. It can detect motion in its field of view and can follow it to record the full movement. The camera offers night vision as well to offer a clear view even during the night or low-light conditions. For storage, you get local microSD card storage, and you also get cloud storage for added convenience.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296p / 2K) Movement 360° Pan + 90° Tilt Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Storage Up to 1TB microSD + Cloud Night Vision IR NightPulse Reason to buy Excellent video clarity Strong AI person detection Reason to avoid Functionality issues reported after long-term use Cloud storage requires subscription

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its crystal-clear footage, easy installation, and accurate motion alerts. However, some report thatthe camera stops working after a couple of months.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for advanced AI detection, wide room coverage, and strong 2K indoor monitoring performance.

CP PLUS CCTV camera offers much clearer footage, thanks to its 3MP sensor. It feature 360 degree pan and tilt for a complete view of your space and records it locally. You can control the camera using the mobile app and manually control the camera vision. It got automatic alarm setting, which enhances the security further. There are many more security features you are getting for the price.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Pan/Tilt 360° / 85° Night Vision 15m IR Storage 256GB microSD + Cloud Voice Assistant OK Google Reason to buy Strong cyber security features Wide pan-tilt coverage Reason to avoid Wi-Fi connectivity complaints Weak audio output reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate easy installation and clear video quality, but many mention Wi-Fi connectivity issues and inconsistent recording performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for secure, encrypted monitoring and full-room coverage at an affordable price.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

CP PLUS's Full HD Wi-FI camera comes with a large sensor to capture the footage in full HD quality, so you get to see every detail. It has a built-in speaker and a microphone to listen to the voice clearly, and using the mobile app, you can talk back to anyone on the other side of the camera. This smart camera supports Alexa and Google Home integration for voice commands and automations.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Full HD Pan 360 degree Night Vision 15m IR Storage 128GB microSD Compression H.265 Reason to buy Affordable with smart tracking Smart assistant support Reason to avoid Tilt function issues reported Motor noise during rotation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find it impressive for the price, though some report tilt malfunction and inconsistent picture quality.

Why choose this product? You should choose this model for budget-friendly 360° coverage with smart assistant compatibility.

FEATURE PACKED

For outdoor security, Qubo's outdoor Wi-Fi bullet camera is the perfect choice for a wider view of the front of the house. It can even let you see who's on the front door before opening it, and even talk to them using the 2-way audio feature on the camera. There are multiple features, like colour night vision, IP66 weather-proof, automatic alerts and many more.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296p) Field of View 130° Weatherproof IP66 StorageStorage 1TB SD + Cloud Night Vision IR + Spotlight Reason to buy Excellent outdoor clarity Reliable build quality Reason to avoid Person detection accuracy varies Occasional Wi-Fi disconnections

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate video quality and installation ease, though Wi-Fi stability and person detection accuracy receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for reliable outdoor monitoring with spotlight-assisted night vision.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Trueview smart CCTV camera is an outdoor security camera which gives you a wide view of your whole house. You get to control the camera manually using the app on your smartphone. This camera also features motion detection and motion tracking to follow the person in the view. The 2-way talk feature lets you talk to the people while watching the live feed from the camera on your smartphone app.

Specifications Resolution 2MP Full HD Rotation 360 Audio Two-way Night Vision Yes Reason to buy Affordable price Easy installation Reason to avoid Mixed long-term reliability Inconsistent video quality feedback

What are buyers saying? Buyers value its affordability and night vision clarity, though some report connectivity and durability concerns.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for basic indoor security at an accessible price.

OUTDOOR CAMERA

The CP PLUS EZ-R31G is a 3MP outdoor bullet camera with built-in 4G SIM support, enabling monitoring without Wi-Fi. It offers 25m IR night vision and AI human detection to minimise false alerts. Two-way audio and a built-in siren enhance active deterrence. Designed for farms, gates, and remote sites, it works via the ezyLiv app for real-time alerts and viewing.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (2304×1296) Connectivity 4G SIM Night Vision 25m IR Audio Two-way + Siren Reason to buy Works without Wi-Fi Strong night range Reason to avoid Mixed connectivity feedback Motion detection inconsistencies

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate installation ease and night clarity but report occasional connectivity and detection issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for remote area monitoring without broadband dependency.

The Trueview 3MP 4G Dome Camera supports SIM-based connectivity, making it suitable for farms, construction sites, and shops. It provides 1296p HD clarity with IR night vision and two-way audio. Designed for locations without stable broadband, it allows remote viewing via smartphone. It balances affordability with 4G flexibility.

Specifications Resolution 3MP (1296p) Connectivity 4G SIM Night Vision IR LEDs Audio Two-way Reason to buy Clear HD image SIM-based flexibility Reason to avoid Mixed reliability feedback Sound quality inconsistent outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate clarity and installation ease, though some mention inconsistent connectivity and performance issues.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for SIM-based remote monitoring in areas without Wi-Fi.

The CP PLUS EZ-M32T is a 3MP 4G outdoor CCTV camera with CTC Cyber Secure Tech for encrypted protection. It offers 30m IR night vision, human detection, motion tracking, and two-way talk. Supporting cloud storage and 256GB microSD, it ensures reliable recording. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it suits remote surveillance needs without Wi-Fi.

Specifications Resolution 3MP Connectivity 4G SIM Night Vision 30m IR Storage 256GB + Cloud Smart Assistants Alexa, Google Reason to buy Secure encrypted system Long night vision range Reason to avoid Connectivity complaints Human detection response may lag

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like easy installation and pricing, though some report connectivity failures and inconsistent performance.

Why choose this product? You should choose this camera for secure 4G-based outdoor surveillance with a long IR range.

Factors to consider before buying a security camera for an apartment Indoor vs outdoor use: Most apartment users need indoor cameras, but balcony setups may require weather resistance.

Video quality: At least 1080p resolution ensures clearer footage and better facial detail.

Night vision: Infrared or low-light performance is essential for round-the-clock monitoring.

App support: A reliable mobile app with real-time alerts improves usability.

Storage options: Check whether the camera supports cloud storage, local SD cards or both. Do I need multiple cameras in an apartment? Not necessarily. For most apartments, one or two well-placed cameras near the main entrance or living area provide sufficient coverage without overcomplicating the setup.

Are budget security cameras reliable? Yes, many affordable models offer stable connectivity, decent video clarity and essential smart features. The key is choosing trusted brands with consistent app performance.

Is the installation complicated for wireless security cameras? Most budget indoor cameras are plug-and-play. They connect via Wi-Fi and can be set up within minutes using a smartphone app.

Top 3 features of budget CCTV cameras

Security cameras Resolution Indoor/Outdoor Connectivity Qubo 360° 3MP 3MP (2K) Indoor Wi-Fi CP PLUS CP-E35Q 3MP Indoor Wi-Fi CP PLUS CP-E34A 3MP Indoor Wi-Fi Qubo Outdoor 3MP 3MP Outdoor (IP66) Wi-Fi Trueview 2MP 2MP Indoor Wi-Fi CP PLUS EZ-R31G 3MP Outdoor 4G SIM Trueview 3MP 4G 3MP Indoor 4G SIM CP PLUS EZ-M32T 3MP Outdoor 4G SIM

