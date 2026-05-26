Security cameras are not enough, these devices can improve home security too

Home security is no longer limited to just CCTV cameras and heavy locks. Modern smart security devices can now help Indian households monitor visitors, protect valuables, and even receive alerts directly on smartphones. From video doorbells to smart door sensors, many of these gadgets are becoming far more practical in daily life than people expect. Some of them also add convenience alongside security, which makes them even more useful for modern homes. Here are five home security devices that can genuinely help make your home feel safer.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Qubo Smart Cam 360° by Hero Group [2026 Edition]| 3MP Ultra 2K Display | STQC Certified | Color Night Vision | 360° Panoramic Monitoring | 2-Way Talk | AI Person Detection | Cloud & SD Card Support View Details ₹2,490 Check Offers CP PLUS 3MP Resolution Smart Wi-fi CCTV Home Security Camera | 360° View | Motion Tracking | 2-Way Talk | Cloud & SD Card Support | CTC Cyber Secure Tech | 15M Night Vision | CP-E31Q View Details ₹2,199 Check Offers Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot Security Camera | 360° Pan Tilt | All-Time Color Night Vision | AI Auto Tracking & 2-Way Audio | Alexa Compatible | Supports 256GB Memory Card | STQC Certified for Privacy View Details ₹1,999 Check Offers Trueview 3MP Wi-Fi ATC Robot Camera | BIS-ER (STQC Certified) WiFi CCTV Camera | All Time Color Night Vision | Pan Tilt | Smart Tracking | 2-Way Audio | Memory Card & Cloud | Alexa | T18296S View Details ₹1,799 Check Offers Godrej Security Solutions EVE Pro 4G Bullet Camera | 3MP Night Vision | Human & Motion Detection | 2-Way Talk | Up to 256GB SD Card Support | Outdoor Security Camera for Home, Shop & Office View Details ₹2,860 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Quick look at useful home security devices

Home Security Device Main Use Best For Useful Features Smart Security Camera Monitor home remotely Apartments and independent houses Night vision, motion alerts, replay support Video Doorbell Camera Check visitors remotely Flats and gated societies Two-way audio, visitor alerts, live video Smart Door Lock Keyless home access Families and working professionals Fingerprint unlock, PIN access, app control Home Safe Protect valuables and documents Jewellery and important papers Digital lock, fingerprint access, strong build Door and Window Sensor Detect unwanted entry Main doors, windows, balconies Instant alerts, alarm support, app notifications

Smart security camera Smart security cameras are the first thing that comes to mind when you think about securing your home. And they offer security not just inside your home but outside as well. It lets you keep an eye on your home even when you are at work. For me, my home security camera comes in handy when I forget where I left my wallet or keys. Modern security cameras come with night vision and replay features, which are very important and useful in daily life. This is easily a must have device if you are planning to make your home more secure.

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Smart video doorbell Video doorbell cameras are becoming very useful in Indian households, especially with how many deliveries we get these days. It lets you check who is standing outside your door without actually opening it. This becomes even more useful when you are not at home and a delivery person or visitor arrives. Some video doorbells also let you talk through your phone, which feels very convenient in daily use. Modern video doorbells also come with motion alerts and night vision support. This is one of those devices that adds both security and convenience to your home.

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Smart door lock Smart door locks are one of those products that feel unnecessary at first, but once you start using one, it becomes very hard to go back to regular locks. It removes the tension of carrying keys everywhere and also helps when someone in your family forgets their keys. Most modern smart locks now come with fingerprint unlock, PIN access, and app support, which makes them feel very convenient. For Indian households, this becomes even more useful in apartments where multiple family members come and go throughout the day. This is a very practical upgrade for improving home security.

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Digital safe locker A home safe is still one of the most important security products you can have in your house. Most people usually keep jewellery, important documents, cash, and property papers at home, and having a secure place for them adds peace of mind. Modern home safes now come with digital locks and fingerprint access, which makes them much easier to use compared to older safes. It also becomes very useful during travel because you know your valuables are locked safely inside. This is one of those products that may not be used daily but feels extremely important when you actually need it.

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Door and window sensor Door and window sensors are simple devices, but they can be very useful for home security. These sensors send alerts whenever a door or window gets opened unexpectedly. This becomes especially useful at night or when nobody is at home. For Indian households, they can also help in monitoring balconies, main doors, and windows facing outside areas. Some sensors also work with alarm systems and can trigger a loud siren during suspicious activity. This is a small security device, but it adds an extra layer of protection to your home.

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The research and expertise I have been covering smart home gadgets and consumer technology for several years, and home security devices are among the categories I regularly research and compare. From smart security cameras and video doorbells to smart door locks designed for modern homes, I have explored different products across various price ranges to understand which ones offer better security features and everyday convenience.

For this buying guide, I compared these home security devices based on video quality, smart features, app experience, reliability, ease of installation, connectivity options, and overall value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance and long-term usability. After comparing the important features and user feedback, I shortlisted these devices to help buyers choose the right security solution for their home.

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