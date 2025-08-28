Sennheiser Accentum Open Review: Open-ear audio, done with signature Sennheiser finesse

It’s been over a month since I started using the Sennheiser Accentum Open. Not on and off, but as part of my actual daily routine. And it’s been a surprisingly easy switch. I’ve always leaned on TWS earbuds with ANC, mostly for the comfort of silence, especially in noisy spaces. So I assumed I’d miss it the moment I gave it up. But I didn’t. Not in the way I expected.

Sure, external sound makes its way in. That’s the nature of open ear listening. But at no point did it feel intrusive or annoying. Instead, it felt like a different kind of listening. Less about tuning out the world, more about finding your space in it. If you’re curious about what that actually looks and sounds like in real life, this piece should help make sense of it.

Sennheiser Accentum Open review: design (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Design You feel the difference as soon as you wear them. The moment I put on the Accentum Open I could tell it was going to be easy to live with. I’ve used clip ons, neckbands, and everything in between but this one almost disappears once it’s on. Just 38 grams resting lightly above the ear with no pinching, no pressure, no heat buildup. I wore it through long calls, evening walks, even back to back series binges and never once felt like taking it off.

The open ear hook design is genuinely well thought out. It doesn’t touch the inside of your ears, so there’s no sweating or soreness even after hours of wear. The look, though, is something to consider. It leans casual and feels a bit sporty, which might not sit well with formal clothes or while travelling. And because of its shape, it doesn’t fold or slide into your pocket. It’s more of a bag companion than a pocket one.

But comfort? Easily among the best I’ve used in this price segment.

Daily Use and Performance The difference these make isn’t in decibels, it’s in moments. Like when you’re listening to a podcast while brewing coffee and still catch the courier ringing your bell. Or when you're on a walk and don't feel cut off from the person jogging past you. Or while working from home, hearing just enough of your surroundings while watching a video on your laptop. This is where the Accentum Open quietly becomes part of your routine.

It’s not trying to compete with over-ear noise cancellers or immersive in-ear monitors. It’s not for zoning out on a flight or diving into cinematic scores. But in environments where a little awareness is a feature, not a flaw, it makes a lot of sense.

You can hear your audio clearly while still knowing what's happening around you. That spatial awareness feels natural after a few days, and after that, it's hard to go back to full isolation unless you need it.

The sound is clear and open, with natural vocals and balanced music. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Sound Quality This isn’t built for bass lovers. If you want a punchy low end, you’ll feel it is missing. But for podcasts, vocals, acoustic music, or anything mellow, the sound is clear and balanced.

I often kept the volume low and still heard everything with detail. Mids stand out most, especially vocals, which feel natural without any sharpness. It keeps things simple, and that works in its favour.

In quiet spaces, people nearby might hear a bit of your audio. It’s not ideal for privacy, but that’s part of what comes with an open ear design. It’s built for staying present, not disappearing into sound.

Sennheiser Accentum Open review (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Specs and Interface Setup was simple. Opened the app, tapped connect, and that was it. Bluetooth 5.2 kept things stable, and switching between phone and laptop felt seamless. Multipoint pairing just worked without any lag or dropouts.

The Smart Control app is basic but useful. I mapped the touch controls once and didn’t need to go back. Gestures took a day to get used to, but felt natural after that. Every tap registered cleanly, which still isn’t something you can take for granted.

aptX support gave a bit more depth to well mixed acoustic tracks. And with IP54 protection, it held up fine on sweaty walks and light rain. Battery life stayed consistent at around 12 hours, and that quick 10 minute top up came in handy more than once.

Sennheiser Accentum Open case (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Calling and Clarity Indoor calls? No issues. The voice comes through fine, and the mic picks up clearly. Outdoor calls are a bit more mixed. Wind and background traffic definitely creep in. It’s not unusable, but if you’re on the move and taking a lot of professional calls, this won’t be your best friend.

For casual calls, family check ins, or Teams meetings from home, it holds up just fine. But again, this is more of a lifestyle companion than a business communication tool.

Battery Life Comfort only goes so far if the battery can’t back it up. Thankfully, it does.

Sennheiser says you get up to 28 hours of total playtime with the case and from what I’ve seen that number isn’t far off. I got through full workdays and late evenings without ever needing to check the battery. The earbuds got through long calls, commutes, and hours of music without any trouble.

There were mornings I realised I hadn’t charged them the night before. A quick 10 minute top up gave me just enough for a couple of meetings or a podcast run. That kind of recovery time is a lifesaver when you're already halfway out the door.

The only thing missing is wear detection. Music keeps playing even after you take them off. It's not a dealbreaker but it’s one of those little things you expect at this level and notice when it’s not there.

Verdict What makes the Accentum Open click isn’t just the way it sounds. It’s the way it fits into your day, your habits, your spaces.

This isn’t a replacement for your ANC earbuds or your studio cans. It doesn’t need to be. It’s for the in between. For the walks, the errands, the quiet work from home sessions, the late night YouTube scrolls, and the podcast marathons while folding laundry.