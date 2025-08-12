Sennheiser Accentum Open true wireless earbuds launched in India at ₹9,990

Sennheiser has launched a new TWS earbuds, the Accentum Open, in India that claims to offer high-quality sound experience. It has an open-ear style design that claims to offer comfort for longer duration. The Sennheiser Accentum Open comes with an 11mm dynamic transducer, which is placed just outside the ear canal. This design strategy is said to reduce ear fatigue while offering a pleasing sound and audio experience. The earbuds are compact, lightweight, and durable allowing users to easily carry the device around. Here’s a detailed round up of what the new Sennheiser Accentum Open true wireless earbuds has to offer at under Rs. 10,000.

Sennheiser Accentum Open true wireless earbuds: Specifications and features As mentioned above, the new Sennheiser’s ACCENTUM Open wireless earbuds sport a custom-engineered 11mm dynamic transducer that claims to deliver high-quality sound. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, allowing users to seamlessly switch between devices. It also claims to offer clear call quality with dual-beamforming microphones which also help reduce background noise.

To manage music, sound and call settings, the Sennheiser Accentum Open comes equipped with touch controls. The earbuds also offer protection against water splashes and sweat with IPX4 rating. Now coming to the battery backup, the new Accentum Open claims to offer up to 6.5 hours of usage on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case. It also offers fast charging, enabling users to get over 1.5 hours of usage with just a 10-minute charge. Therefore, it can be a great purchase given the features, lasting battery life, and a unique design form. Here;s a detailed price breakdown of the Sennheiser Accentum Open.