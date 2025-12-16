Sennheiser HDB 630 review: Pricey, yes, but the tuning control and detail are hard to ignore

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

When I first heard Sennheiser was launching a new pair of ANC headphones in November, I was genuinely curious to see what they were aiming for this time. I have lived with the HDB 630 for a little over 30 days, using it the way most people will. It has handled long desk sessions, quick walks outside with traffic noise always hanging around, and those evenings when you just want music playing in the background while you get through small tasks. I kept going back to it late at night too, when the house finally went quiet and a good pair of headphones had nowhere to hide. And yes, it comes at a premium price, but it does a few things better than the Momentum 4, especially when the mix gets busy and you still want it to sound controlled.

At this price, the HDB 630 comes with a long list of claims, and I wanted to see how many of them actually hold up in daily use. Adaptive ANC, hi res wired audio over USB C and 3.5mm, aptX Adaptive wireless with the BTD 700 dongle, and app controls that let you go deeper than a basic EQ with things like parametric tweaks and crossfeed. What I wanted to know was simple, does it feel better in daily use, or is it another pair that sounds impressive only on the box.

Design and Comfort The HDB 630 looks like it belongs in a meeting as much as it does on a flight. Matte black cups, silver arms, no flashy bits, just a clean design that feels grown up. The build also feels reassuring, the kind that does not creak when you pick it up or adjust it mid song. The cups rotate a lot, which is handy when you want to lay them flat in a bag. But that freedom comes with a small trade off. If the left and right cups do not land evenly on your head, you can hear the balance shift a little, and I found myself nudging the fit more often than I expected.

Comfort is where it improves on the Momentum 4 for me. The clamp is gentler, and the weight feels better spread out, so it sits easier during longer sessions. The only catch is the opening inside the ear pads is still on the smaller side, so if you have bigger ears, it can start feeling tight after a while.

View full Image Sennheiser HDB 630 review (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Controls It took me a couple of days to stop opening the Sennheiser Smart Control Plus app only to switch ANC on and off. The real reason to use it is the Parametric EQ. This is not the usual set of sliders where you push bass up and hope for the best. Here, I could pick the exact frequency I wanted to change, decide how wide that change should be, and even choose the filter type. If you like tweaking sound, this feels like Sennheiser finally taking listeners seriously instead of giving a few polite presets. I ended up doing small changes rather than big ones, just enough to clean up the low end and make vocals feel a touch clearer.

Crossfeed sits in the same place, and it is one of those features you understand the moment you switch it on with the right track. Some older tracks have that hard left hard right stereo split that can feel odd on headphones. Turning crossfeed on pulls the mix together a bit and makes it sound more like speakers in a room. I did not keep it on for everything, but it worked best with older rock and jazz, especially recordings where vocals sit on one side and instruments on the other.

After that initial setup, I mostly left the app alone. ANC modes, sound quality settings, and firmware updates are also inside it. The layout stays clean, and I was not constantly going back in to adjust things.

View full Image Sennheiser HDB 630 ANC headphones. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Connectivity Most days, I used the HDB 630 wirelessly, and it held up well. Bluetooth stayed stable, and when aptX Adaptive or aptX HD kicked in, it sounded closer to what I expect from a ₹45K pair. When I wanted to hear the headphones at their best, I switched to wired. USB C handles high quality playback up to 24 bit 96 kHz, and the included 3.5 mm cable is there for the simple plug in and play option.

The BTD 700 USB C dongle ended up being more useful than I expected. A lot of phones and laptops still do not support the better codecs, so the dongle takes out the guessing. I could plug it into a laptop, connect, and get a more consistent sound, especially with acoustic music where the smallest details tend to show up.

Noise cancellation is strong, but the good part is it does not change the sound dramatically when you switch it on. Transparency mode also feels natural enough for quick conversations, so you are not pulling the headphones off every time someone speaks. After the first week, I stopped thinking about settings and just used the headphones.

Sound quality The HDB 630 does not try to win you over with extra bass, and that is exactly why it works. It plays cleaner, with bass that has punch but stops on time, so vocals stay upfront and instruments do not blur into each other. That was the first difference I noticed coming from the Momentum 4, because here the low end feels tighter and the whole mix sounds more controlled.

What kept me using it for a month was how easy it is to follow a track. Even when the mix gets busy, it stays clear enough that you can hear little things in the background without chasing volume. When I used it wirelessly with aptX Adaptive through the BTD 700 dongle, the sound felt more consistent across devices. Plugging in over USB C makes the small stuff stand out even more, that last bit of grip and texture that reminds you why wired still has a point.

ANC and transparency The noise cancelling is properly strong in daily life. It cuts down traffic rumble, bus noise, and that constant low hum around you, and it does not change the tuning in a dramatic way when you switch it on. What it does not always kill is sharper sound. Sudden clinks, higher pitched voices, that sort of thing can still slip through more than you would expect at this price.

Transparency mode is one of the nicer ones because it does not feel fake. Voices come through clearly, and it is good enough for quick conversations without pulling the headphones off. I used it a lot in short bursts, and it never made me feel like I was listening through a cheap mic.

View full Image Sennheiser HDB 630 battery life 60 hours. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Battery and charging Battery life is a big part of the HDB 630 story. Sennheiser talks about up to 60 hours with ANC, and even if you do not hit that number every single time, it still lands in the zone where you stop thinking about charging every night. When you lean harder on hi res wireless through the dongle, you can see the battery drop faster, but it is still strong across a week of normal use.

What mattered more to me was that it never became a daily habit. I could just use it and check the battery when I remembered, not because I had to. Charging is also the kind of thing you notice only when you need it. A quick top up can get you hours of listening, and a full charge does not take the whole day. You can keep listening while it charges too, just remember it still needs battery power even if you are plugged in for wired audio.

Pros Clean, detailed sound that stays composed

Parametric EQ that actually gives you control

BTD 700 dongle makes wireless feel less device dependent

USB C and 3.5 mm give you proper wired options

Strong battery life and a natural transparency mode

Cons Price is the biggest barrier

ANC is strong, but not the absolute best at this level

Fit can be picky if the cups sit unevenly

Ear pad opening can feel tight for bigger ears

Best wireless experience may depend on using the dongle