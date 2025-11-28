Sennheiser HDB 630 wireless headphones launched in India with hi-res audio and 60 hour battery at ₹44,990

Sennheiser’s HDB 630 has finally arrived in India after its global debut. Priced at ₹44,990, it sits in the premium bracket of wireless headphones and is clearly not aimed at casual listening. Sennheiser is pitching it as a way to get that familiar at-home wired sound without the cable in the way. Early buyers also get Accentum Open earbuds worth ₹12,990 bundled with all pre-bookings at no extra cost.

That already tells you where Sennheiser wants to place the HDB 630. It is not being sold as a simple noise cancelling travel pair that you throw into a cabin bag and forget about. The company is talking about honest tuning with clean mids and open treble, so vocals and instruments keep their space instead of sinking under boosted bass. It comes across as a headphone made for long, focused listening with music you know well, not just background sound on the daily commute.

The technical side points in the same direction. The HDB 630 can handle high-resolution playback up to 24 bit and 96 kHz over both USB-C and Bluetooth. Plug it into a laptop or phone, and it behaves much closer to a wired setup. Stay wireless, and you still get support for high-resolution streams. Add Sennheiser’s BTD 700 dongle and many more laptops, phones and tablets move onto the list of devices that can handle this level of audio, instead of being held back by their built-in codecs.

Control is another part of the story that will matter to serious listeners. The Sennheiser app offers a parametric equaliser instead of a small set of fixed profiles. You can gently raise the midrange for vocals, trim a bit of treble sharpness or adjust how much low end you want, then save those changes as your own preset. Crossfeed is built in as well and mixes a little of each channel into the other, which can make older hard panned recordings feel closer to listening on speakers.

View full Image Sennheiser’s HDB 630 headphones (Sennheiser)

Comfort and battery life also read like they have been planned for long days rather than short hops. The HDB 630 uses the same basic frame as the Momentum 4 with softer clamping and cushioned ear pads that should sit better over time. Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours on a full charge, and Sennheiser says a ten minute top up can deliver around seven hours of playback. Replaceable ear pads and a two year warranty round things out and suggest this is meant to stay in your setup for more than just a season.