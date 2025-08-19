Sennheiser Profile Wireless 1-Channel mic launched for solo creators

Sennheiser has launched the Profile Wireless 1-channel mic, and this is ideal for all solo creators. Here is everything you need to know.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published19 Aug 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Sennheiser has introduced a new addition to its Profile Wireless range in India, a one-channel version of its 2.4 GHz all-in-one microphone system, designed specifically for solo creators. Priced at 19,900, with an introductory offer of 15,990 available exclusively on Amazon, the new setup aims to deliver professional audio in a compact, lightweight form factor.

A streamlined option for individuals

Unlike the two-channel Profile Wireless released in late 2024, the new variant trims the package for single-user scenarios. Instead of a charging bar, it comes with two USB charging cables packed inside a rugged pouch. The bundle includes a clip-on microphone with mini windshield and magnetic mount, a two-channel receiver, USB-C and Lightning adapters, a camera cable, and a shoe mount adapter.

Sennheiser says the one-channel system retains the same receiver as the dual-mic version, allowing creators to expand later if they need a two-mic setup. 

Plug-and-play for any device

The Profile Wireless 1-channel works with smartphones, laptops, and cameras without requiring an app. Users can also connect an external lavalier mic or set it up as a wireless boom. With up to seven hours of battery life and 16 GB of onboard storage for up to 30 hours of internal recording, it’s built for flexibility in field shoots, vlogging, and streaming.

Noise management is aided by the included mini windshield, while the three-level fan speed adjustment in the receiver helps maintain clarity.

Pricing and availability

The Profile Wireless 1-channel mic system is now retailing at an MRP of 19,900, with the limited-time launch price of 15,990 on Amazon India. Meanwhile, the two-channel system continues to sell at 29,900 (deal price: 24,990).

For creators looking to upgrade their content without investing in a bulkier two-channel system right away, the new Profile Wireless offers a flexible entry point. And with the option to expand later, it keeps future needs in mind while staying wallet-friendly today.

