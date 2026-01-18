Set up your modern kitchen with discounts during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Save up to 65%

The kitchen section of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is especially worth browsing this year because the discounts line up with what most households actually use every day. Refrigerators across sizes and brands are seeing prices that make larger capacities and convertible features a lot more reachable. Chimneys, which are often pushed down the priority list, get strong reductions on both filterless auto-clean models and reliable baffle-filter designs, a real help for homes that cook regularly. Microwaves and OTGs cover very different needs but both categories have a wide spread of deals, whether you simply reheat food or bake often. Smaller essentials like kettles and mixer grinders are also marked down, which is useful because these are the appliances that end up doing the most daily work. Altogether, the kitchen appliance deals this season feel practical and genuinely helpful for anyone upgrading their space or setting up a new home.

Refrigerator deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings strong refrigerator discounts across single-door, double-door and large convertible models. Premium side-by-side picks from Haier, Midea and Bosch offer big capacity at significantly reduced prices. Budget-friendly options from Whirlpool, Godrej, Voltas Beko and IFB see meaningful drops, making them ideal for compact kitchens. Samsung’s convertible double-door units also get solid markdowns, appealing to families needing flexible cooling zones. Overall, it’s a great time to upgrade to energy-efficient, stabiliser-free and larger-capacity refrigerators.

Microwave and OTG deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Microwaves and OTGs see a strong refresh in pricing this Great Republic Day Sale, with options that genuinely suit different cooking habits. IFB’s feature-packed convection models are ideal for anyone who wants baking, grilling and reheating in one device, while Panasonic’s simpler units focus on speed and consistency. Midea and Haier keep everyday reheats affordable, and Voltas Beko adds compact models for smaller counters. For dedicated bakers, OTGs from Morphy Richards, Agaro, Cruise and Faber offer larger capacities, better temperature control and meaningful price cuts. Whether you only need quick heating or plan to experiment with full oven-style recipes, this sale covers a wide range of needs without forcing you into higher budgets.

Air fryer deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Air fryers get a strong spotlight this Great Republic Day Sale, with multiple brands cutting prices across different sizes and features. Philips offers dependable, no-fuss models at rare discounts, while Kent and Agaro bring larger digital units suited for families that batch-cook snacks. Solara and Inalsa include wide viewing windows and preset modes, making everyday usage simpler. Prestige, Pigeon and iBELL also drop prices on compact options that fit small kitchens. Whether you want healthier homemade fries or a versatile countertop cooker, this sale has plenty of value picks.

Chimney deals in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Chimneys get meaningful price cuts this Great Republic Day Sale, especially across trusted brands like Faber, Elica, Glen and Wonderchef. Faber’s baffle-filter and auto-clean models drop to competitive prices, making them a strong pick for kitchens that handle heavy frying or tadkas. Elica’s BLDC and full-grill variants also see attractive reductions, offering quieter airflow and better oil separation. Budget hunters can look at EKON and Glen pyramid chimneys, which become even more accessible this season. Whether you need a compact 60 cm unit or a more powerful filterless model, the sale covers most kitchen sizes and cooking styles with genuine value.

Kettle and mixer grinders in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kettles and mixer grinders get straightforward, useful discounts in the Great Republic Day Sale, making them easy upgrades for daily kitchen tasks. Prestige, Pigeon, Butterfly and Havells offer well-priced electric kettles in 1-1.8L capacities, great for quick boiling, tea, noodles or instant meals. On the mixer grinder side, Bajaj, Prestige, Longway and Voltas Beko drop prices on 500W-750W models equipped with multiple jars for grinding chutneys, spices and batters. Compact bullet-style mixers like NutriPro also see notable price cuts. Whether you need fast boiling or efficient grinding, these deals cover budget and mid-range needs comfortably.

