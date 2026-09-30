Setting up a small office? These printers can handle everyday documents without taking over your desk

A printer remains a useful part of any small office, especially when you regularly deal with invoices, forms, reports and other documents. However, office space is often limited, and buying a printer that is too large or expensive to maintain can become an unnecessary burden.
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Modern printers make this easier with compact designs, wireless connectivity and multifunction features for printing, scanning and copying. Ink tank models can also help reduce refill costs for offices with higher print volumes. Here are some printer options worth considering if you need a practical setup for everyday small office work.
The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all in one colour ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with Wi Fi connectivity for wireless printing from phones and computers. The refillable ink system is designed for high page yields, while the compact body fits comfortably on a desk. It also features a simple LCD control panel and supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app, making everyday document and colour printing straightforward.
High ink yield for everyday printing.
Wireless printing is convenient.
No automatic duplex printing.
Print speed is modest for offices.
Buyers generally like the easy setup, colour output and wireless printing. However, some report connectivity problems, paper feeding issues and inconsistent print speeds during regular use.
Choose it if you need an affordable all in one printer for regular home or small office printing, especially when low running costs and wireless connectivity matter.
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The Epson EcoTank L130 is a straightforward single function colour ink tank printer for users who primarily need affordable document printing. Its compact design takes up little desk space, while the refillable tank system helps keep running costs low. Epson rates it for up to 8.5 ipm printing and includes high yield ink bottles. It connects through USB rather than Wi Fi, making it better suited to a single computer setup at home or in a small office.
Low running cost with refillable ink.
Compact footprint suits small desks.
No scanning or copying.
No wireless connectivity.
Customer feedback is largely positive, with users praising its print quality, reliability and economical ink system. Several buyers also highlight straightforward operation and good value for regular document printing.
Choose the L130 if you only need printing and want to minimise ink costs. Its compact size and high yield bottles make it practical for basic home and office workloads.
The HP Smart Tank 670 is a feature rich all in one ink tank printer aimed at homes and small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying, along with automatic two sided printing and dual band Wi Fi. The included ink can produce up to 6,000 black and 8,000 colour pages. HP also adds automatic low ink sensing and mobile printing through the HP Smart app, making this a practical option for users handling regular document and colour workloads.
Automatic duplex saves paper and time.
High ink yield suits regular printing.
Print speeds are not particularly fast.
Initial setup can take some time.
Buyers generally appreciate the wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing and economical ink system. Some users report setup difficulties and say the actual printing speed feels slower than expected.
Choose it if you print frequently and want automatic duplexing, wireless connectivity and high ink yields. It is particularly useful for families, students and small home offices.
The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 is a compact colour all in one printer aimed at home users and small offices. It can print, scan and copy, while its 35 sheet automatic document feeder makes handling multi page documents easier. Dual band Wi Fi supports wireless printing through phones and computers, and HP also offers mobile printing through its app. Its cartridge based system makes it more suitable for moderate workloads than users printing hundreds of pages every month.
35 sheet ADF is useful for documents.
Dual band Wi Fi improves connectivity.
Cartridge costs can add up.
Printing is relatively slow.
Customer feedback is mixed. Users appreciate the ADF, Wi Fi and compact design, but several complaints mention fast cartridge consumption, connectivity problems and inconsistent printing performance.
Choose it if you need an affordable home printer with an ADF for occasional multi page scanning and copying. It suits moderate workloads better than heavy everyday printing.
The Brother DCP-T236 is a compact colour ink tank all in one printer designed for home and small office use. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with a 150 sheet paper tray and high yield ink bottles. Brother rates it for up to 7,500 black and 5,000 colour pages, reducing refill frequency. It also offers relatively quick printing for an entry level ink tank model and includes USB connectivity. Installation support is provided with the product.
Very high ink yield.
Compact design saves desk space.
No Wi Fi connectivity.
Paper feeder feels basic.
Buyers generally praise its print quality, compact size and value for money. Some users mention that installation requires customer support and that the paper feeder could feel sturdier.
Choose it if you want an economical colour all in one printer with high page yields and reasonably quick printing, particularly when wireless printing is not an important requirement.
The Brother HL-L2440DW is a monochrome laser printer designed for users who primarily print documents. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing, making it useful for larger document workloads. A 250 sheet paper tray reduces the need for frequent refilling, while Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB provide flexible connectivity. The printer also includes a 3,000 page toner and a simple LCD, making it suitable for home offices and small businesses.
Fast monochrome document printing.
Automatic duplex is highly useful.
Prints only in monochrome.
Toner replacement can be expensive.
Buyers are largely positive about its print quality, speed and reliable wireless and duplex functions. Some users mention limitations around wireless duplex settings and the cost of replacement toner.
Choose it if your workload consists mainly of black and white documents. Its 30 ppm speed, automatic duplexing, large paper tray and wireless connectivity suit regular office printing.
The Epson EcoTank L3352 is a wireless colour all in one printer designed for home and office use. It combines printing, scanning and copying with Wi Fi and mobile printing through Epson's Smart Panel app. Its refillable EcoTank system can deliver high page yields while keeping running costs relatively low. The printer supports borderless photo printing up to 4R and offers a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. It is also designed to work with lower power consumption.
High colour ink yield.
Wireless and mobile printing are useful.
No automatic duplex printing.
Colour printing is relatively slow.
Buyers generally appreciate the print quality, wireless functionality and low running costs. The compact design and mobile printing are also useful, although some users may find colour printing slower for larger workloads.
Choose the L3352 if you want an all in one colour printer with wireless printing and low running costs. Its photo printing capability also makes it useful for occasional home projects.
|Printer
|Functions
|Print speed
|Connectivity
|HP Smart Tank 589
|Print, scan and copy
|12 ppm black, 5 ppm colour
|Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB
|Epson EcoTank L130
|8.5 ipm
|USB
|HP Smart Tank 670
|Print, scan and copy
|12 ppm black, 7 ppm colour
|Dual band Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB
|HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388
|Print, scan and copy
|8.5 ppm black, 5.5 ppm colour
|Dual band Wi Fi, USB
|Brother DCP-T236
|Print, scan and copy
|16 ipm black, 9 ipm colour
|USB 2.0
|Brother HL-L2440DW
|30 ppm black
|Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB
|Epson EcoTank L3352
|Print, scan and copy
|11 ipm black, 6 ipm colour
|Wi Fi, USB
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FAQs
What type of printer is suitable for a small office?
An all in one ink tank or laser printer can work well depending on print volume and the need for scanning or copying.
Are ink tank printers good for office use?
Yes, they can be useful for offices that print frequently because they offer lower running costs and larger ink capacities.
Is wireless printing important for a small office?
Wireless printing lets employees print from laptops and smartphones without connecting cables to the printer.
Should a small office buy a printer with a scanner?
An all in one model can be more practical if your office regularly scans, copies and prints documents.
How do I choose the right printer for office printing?
Consider print volume, running costs, connectivity, paper capacity and whether you need scanning and copying features.