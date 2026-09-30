Setting up a small office? These printers can handle everyday documents without taking over your desk

A printer remains a useful part of any small office, especially when you regularly deal with invoices, forms, reports and other documents. However, office space is often limited, and buying a printer that is too large or expensive to maintain can become an unnecessary burden.

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Modern printers make this easier with compact designs, wireless connectivity and multifunction features for printing, scanning and copying. Ink tank models can also help reduce refill costs for offices with higher print volumes. Here are some printer options worth considering if you need a practical setup for everyday small office work.

BEST OVERALL

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all in one colour ink tank printer designed for homes and small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with Wi Fi connectivity for wireless printing from phones and computers. The refillable ink system is designed for high page yields, while the compact body fits comfortably on a desk. It also features a simple LCD control panel and supports mobile printing through the HP Smart app, making everyday document and colour printing straightforward.

Specifications Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 12 ppm black and 5 ppm colour Ink yield Up to 4,000 black and 6,000 colour pages Connectivity Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB Print resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi colour Paper capacity Up to 100 sheets Reason to buy High ink yield for everyday printing. Wireless printing is convenient. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Print speed is modest for offices.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the easy setup, colour output and wireless printing. However, some report connectivity problems, paper feeding issues and inconsistent print speeds during regular use.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need an affordable all in one printer for regular home or small office printing, especially when low running costs and wireless connectivity matter.

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The Epson EcoTank L130 is a straightforward single function colour ink tank printer for users who primarily need affordable document printing. Its compact design takes up little desk space, while the refillable tank system helps keep running costs low. Epson rates it for up to 8.5 ipm printing and includes high yield ink bottles. It connects through USB rather than Wi Fi, making it better suited to a single computer setup at home or in a small office.

Specifications Functions Print only Print speed Up to 8.5 ipm Ink system Integrated EcoTank refillable system Print resolution Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Connectivity USB Warranty One year Reason to buy Low running cost with refillable ink. Compact footprint suits small desks. Reason to avoid No scanning or copying. No wireless connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Customer feedback is largely positive, with users praising its print quality, reliability and economical ink system. Several buyers also highlight straightforward operation and good value for regular document printing.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the L130 if you only need printing and want to minimise ink costs. Its compact size and high yield bottles make it practical for basic home and office workloads.

The HP Smart Tank 670 is a feature rich all in one ink tank printer aimed at homes and small offices. It supports printing, scanning and copying, along with automatic two sided printing and dual band Wi Fi. The included ink can produce up to 6,000 black and 8,000 colour pages. HP also adds automatic low ink sensing and mobile printing through the HP Smart app, making this a practical option for users handling regular document and colour workloads.

Specifications Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 12 ppm black and 7 ppm colour Ink yield Up to 6,000 black and 8,000 colour pages Connectivity Dual band Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB Duplex Automatic two sided printing Paper capacity Up to 150 sheets Reason to buy Automatic duplex saves paper and time. High ink yield suits regular printing. Reason to avoid Print speeds are not particularly fast. Initial setup can take some time.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the wireless connectivity, automatic duplex printing and economical ink system. Some users report setup difficulties and say the actual printing speed feels slower than expected.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you print frequently and want automatic duplexing, wireless connectivity and high ink yields. It is particularly useful for families, students and small home offices.

AI FEATURES

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 is a compact colour all in one printer aimed at home users and small offices. It can print, scan and copy, while its 35 sheet automatic document feeder makes handling multi page documents easier. Dual band Wi Fi supports wireless printing through phones and computers, and HP also offers mobile printing through its app. Its cartridge based system makes it more suitable for moderate workloads than users printing hundreds of pages every month.

Specifications Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 8.5 ppm black and 5.5 ppm colour ADF 35 sheet automatic document feeder Connectivity Dual band Wi Fi and USB Print resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi colour Monthly volume Recommended 100 to 300 pages Reason to buy 35 sheet ADF is useful for documents. Dual band Wi Fi improves connectivity. Reason to avoid Cartridge costs can add up. Printing is relatively slow.

What are buyers saying? Customer feedback is mixed. Users appreciate the ADF, Wi Fi and compact design, but several complaints mention fast cartridge consumption, connectivity problems and inconsistent printing performance.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need an affordable home printer with an ADF for occasional multi page scanning and copying. It suits moderate workloads better than heavy everyday printing.

The Brother DCP-T236 is a compact colour ink tank all in one printer designed for home and small office use. It supports printing, scanning and copying, with a 150 sheet paper tray and high yield ink bottles. Brother rates it for up to 7,500 black and 5,000 colour pages, reducing refill frequency. It also offers relatively quick printing for an entry level ink tank model and includes USB connectivity. Installation support is provided with the product.

Specifications Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 16 ipm black and 9 ipm colour Ink yield Up to 7,500 black and 5,000 colour pages Paper capacity Up to 150 sheets Connectivity USB 2.0 Print resolution Up to 1200 x 6000 dpi Reason to buy Very high ink yield. Compact design saves desk space. Reason to avoid No Wi Fi connectivity. Paper feeder feels basic.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise its print quality, compact size and value for money. Some users mention that installation requires customer support and that the paper feeder could feel sturdier.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want an economical colour all in one printer with high page yields and reasonably quick printing, particularly when wireless printing is not an important requirement.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Brother HL-L2440DW is a monochrome laser printer designed for users who primarily print documents. It delivers speeds of up to 30 pages per minute and includes automatic duplex printing, making it useful for larger document workloads. A 250 sheet paper tray reduces the need for frequent refilling, while Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB provide flexible connectivity. The printer also includes a 3,000 page toner and a simple LCD, making it suitable for home offices and small businesses.

Specifications Functions Print only Print speed Up to 30 ppm Duplex Automatic two sided printing Toner yield Up to 3,000 pages Connectivity Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct and USB Paper capacity Up to 250 sheets Reason to buy Fast monochrome document printing. Automatic duplex is highly useful. Reason to avoid Prints only in monochrome. Toner replacement can be expensive.

What are buyers saying? Buyers are largely positive about its print quality, speed and reliable wireless and duplex functions. Some users mention limitations around wireless duplex settings and the cost of replacement toner.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if your workload consists mainly of black and white documents. Its 30 ppm speed, automatic duplexing, large paper tray and wireless connectivity suit regular office printing.

The Epson EcoTank L3352 is a wireless colour all in one printer designed for home and office use. It combines printing, scanning and copying with Wi Fi and mobile printing through Epson's Smart Panel app. Its refillable EcoTank system can deliver high page yields while keeping running costs relatively low. The printer supports borderless photo printing up to 4R and offers a maximum resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. It is also designed to work with lower power consumption.

Specifications Functions Print, scan and copy Print speed Up to 11 ipm black and 6 ipm colour Ink yield Up to 7,500 colour pages Print resolution Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi Connectivity Wi Fi and USB Mobile printing Epson Smart Panel, AirPrint and Mopria Reason to buy High colour ink yield. Wireless and mobile printing are useful. Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing. Colour printing is relatively slow.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally appreciate the print quality, wireless functionality and low running costs. The compact design and mobile printing are also useful, although some users may find colour printing slower for larger workloads.

Why you should choose this product? Choose the L3352 if you want an all in one colour printer with wireless printing and low running costs. Its photo printing capability also makes it useful for occasional home projects.

Factors to consider when buying a printer for a small office Print volume: Check the printer's recommended monthly duty cycle and choose a model that can comfortably handle your regular workload.

Running cost: Look at ink or toner costs, page yields and refill prices instead of focusing only on the upfront printer price.

Connectivity: WiFi and mobile printing support can make it easier for multiple people to print from different devices.

Functions: An all in one printer can save space by combining printing, scanning and copying in a single device.

Size and paper handling: A compact design is useful for smaller workspaces, while a larger paper tray can reduce the need for frequent refilling. Top 3 features of best printers for office

Printer Functions Print speed Connectivity HP Smart Tank 589 Print, scan and copy 12 ppm black, 5 ppm colour Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB Epson EcoTank L130 Print 8.5 ipm USB HP Smart Tank 670 Print, scan and copy 12 ppm black, 7 ppm colour Dual band Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 4388 Print, scan and copy 8.5 ppm black, 5.5 ppm colour Dual band Wi Fi, USB Brother DCP-T236 Print, scan and copy 16 ipm black, 9 ipm colour USB 2.0 Brother HL-L2440DW Print 30 ppm black Wi Fi, Wi Fi Direct, USB Epson EcoTank L3352 Print, scan and copy 11 ipm black, 6 ipm colour Wi Fi, USB

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