Shop at Sale Prices! Up to 80% off on juicers, air fryers and more ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

The countdown to the Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially begun, but what if you could get a head start and unlock the biggest discounts even before the sale begins? That’s right, you can now shop at pre-sale prices and secure incredible deals without the typical festival frenzy. Amazon is offering massive discounts of up to 80% off on a wide range of products.

The deals are particularly strong on a variety of popular kitchen appliances, including high-performance air fryers, powerful juicers, water purifiers, mixer grinders and many more gadgets designed to make your life easier.

Don't wait for the official start of the sale; these limited-time offers are available now, allowing you to grab the lowest prices and highest discounts ahead of the crowd.

Grab up to 60% off on early deals on Amazon Sale on air fryers This year, snack smarter and eat healthier with an air fryer, the perfect kitchen companion for guilt-free cooking. Get ready to enjoy your favourite fries, tikkas, and nuggets, perfectly cooked with a fraction of the oil. These versatile appliances are designed to make your life easier, boasting features like digital controls, compact designs, and faster cooking times.

Right now, Amazon's Early Deals are making this healthy upgrade more accessible than ever, with up to 60% off on top-rated air fryers from leading brands. This is your chance to bring home a quality appliance at a price that fits your budget.

Mixer grinders at up to 60% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals The festive season is synonymous with the rich aromas of home-cooked feasts. This year, streamline your culinary preparations and unleash your inner chef with a powerful new mixer grinder. Right now, you can bring home the perfect kitchen companion for a fraction of the cost. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Early Deals are offering a spectacular up to 60% off on a wide range of mixer grinders.

These deals include powerful appliances with multiple jars, durable blades, and versatile speed settings from trusted brands. Don't wait for the official sale to start, get a head start on your festive shopping and upgrade to efficiency and flavour at an unbeatable price.

Up to 50% off on juicers on Amazon Sale 2025 Early Deals Ready to make healthy mornings a habit? There’s no better way to kickstart your day than with a glass of fresh, homemade juice. From energising fruit blends to detoxifying vegetable concoctions, a powerful juicer is your key to a healthier, more vibrant routine.

And now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen. Amazon’s Sale 2025 Early Deals are offering a fantastic up to 50% off on a wide range of top-rated juicers. These deals on trusted brands feature compact designs and easy-to-clean parts, making daily use effortless. Don't miss this chance to bring home the goodness of fresh juice at an unbeatable price before the sale officially begins.

Up to 80% off on water purifiers on Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals This festive season, give your family the gift of good health. Ensuring clean, safe drinking water is the foundation of well-being, and there’s no better time to upgrade to a state-of-the-art water purifier. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals, you can do just that without stretching your budget.

Unlock incredible savings of up to 80% off on a wide selection of top-rated water purifiers. Whether you need an advanced RO+UV system for maximum protection or a compact model perfect for a smaller household, you'll find trusted brands and unbeatable prices.

Up to 60% off on blenders on early deals of Amazon Sale 2025 Enjoy up to 60% off on blenders with Amazon Sale 2025 Early Deals and bring home the perfect partner for quick, effortless meals. From whipping smoothies and shakes to blending soups and sauces, these versatile appliances save time in the kitchen while delivering consistent results.

Compact, stylish, and easy to clean, today’s blenders are designed to suit both busy mornings and creative cooking sessions. With leading brands available at incredible discounts, this is your chance to grab a reliable blender that balances performance and price just right.

Induction cooktop at up to 60% off Amazon Sale 2025 early deals Known for their incredible speed and precision, induction cooktops use advanced technology to heat cookware directly, meaning you can boil water in minutes and maintain perfect temperatures with a simple touch.

Beyond their lightning-fast performance, induction cooktops are also a safer and more energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas stoves, with no open flames and a cool-to-the-touch surface. Now is the ideal time to make the switch, with Amazon's Sale 2025 Early Deals offering a spectacular up to 60% off on top brands.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.