Shop smart TVs at Sale Prices! Early deals revealed ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is around the corner, and smart TV lovers have a reason to get excited. Early deals have been revealed, giving you a glimpse of the amazing discounts coming your way. From sleek 4K models to feature-packed smart TVs, top brands are offering competitive prices that make this the perfect time to shop.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best smart TVSony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black)View Details
₹57,990
Best value for moneyLG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LAView Details
₹44,990
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXLView Details
₹59,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPINView Details
₹38,999
Highest discountHisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)View Details
₹46,999
With options for every budget and living room size, you can find a TV that fits both your needs and style. Advanced display technologies, crisp sound quality, and smart connectivity are just some of the features available in the sale.
By acting early, you can secure your favourite models before stock runs out. Whether you’re looking to replace an old TV or bring home a bigger screen, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal opportunity to shop smart and save big.
Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings convenience, connectivity, and cinematic entertainment straight into your living room. With Google TV and built-in Chromecast, streaming your favourite shows, movies, and music becomes effortless, letting the whole family enjoy tailored content anytime.
Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa compatibility let you control your TV and connected devices seamlessly, simplifying everyday life. Available at a 42% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the 4K LED display with X1 Processor and MotionFlow XR 100 ensures sharp visuals and smooth motion.
Bring movies, shows, and games to life with the LG 55-inch UA82 Series 4K Smart TV. Its 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio create a home entertainment experience that keeps everyone engaged. Smart connectivity and WebOS 25 let you stream your favourite apps effortlessly, making family time more enjoyable.
With a 38% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it’s a chance to grab one of the best smart TV deals on Amazon. Perfect for any living space.
Experience every detail with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Smart QLED TV. Its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot display bring shows, movies, and games to life, while adaptive sound keeps audio clear across rooms.
With SmartThings, AirPlay, and endless free content through Samsung TV Plus, entertainment becomes effortless for everyone. Grab this 27% discounted offer during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, one of the most attractive smart TV deals on Amazon for your living space.
The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV brings entertainment to your home with clarity, colour, and convenience. Fire TV integration, Alexa voice remote, and easy DTH channel switching make streaming effortless, while Dolby Audio and DTS-X provide rich, room-filling sound for movies, shows, and games.
With a 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV offers one of the best smart TV deals on Amazon for every household.
The Hisense 164 cm (65-inch) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings a cinematic experience to your living room. With precise colour control, Dolby Atmos sound, and adaptive brightness, it makes movies, sports, and games feel more engaging.
Built-in Google TV and Chromecast make streaming effortless, while multiple picture and sound modes adjust automatically to your content. With 41% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV is a top pick for smart TV deals on Amazon.
The VW 80 cm (32-inch) Pro Series HD Ready QLED Google TV brings premium visuals and sound into a compact design. HDR-10 and 1 billion colours deliver crisp, vibrant images, while Dolby Audio fills your room with clear sound for movies, shows, and gaming. Google TV, voice-enabled remote, and built-in apps make streaming easy.
With 61% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is a smart choice for value-focused buyers hunting for smart TV deals on Amazon.
The Vu 50-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV brings cinema-like entertainment to your living room. Its 4K clarity and Dolby Vision make every movie, show, or game more vivid, while the 88W soundbar fills your space with clear, deep sound. Google TV and multiple connectivity options mean effortless streaming and smart control.
Perfect for family nights, cricket matches, or gaming sessions. Grab this during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at 34% off. Don’t miss out on top smart TV deals on Amazon!
Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV. Experience stunning visuals with 4K clarity, XR Processor, Mini LED backlight, and Dolby Vision that make every scene lifelike. Its 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for movies and gaming, while Acoustic Multi-Audio and 40W output deliver immersive sound.
Smart features like Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and PlayStation 5 compatibility make streaming and gaming effortless. Available now at 37% off during the sale!
Bring home the Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart LED TV and enjoy stunning visuals and smooth performance in every scene. Its 4K resolution and Crystal Processor 4K bring clarity to movies, shows, and games, while UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator ensure fluid motion. Powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony deliver rich sound for family movie nights. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub make streaming, controlling devices, and entertainment effortless. Grab this 34% off deal now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!
The Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV brings entertainment and convenience into your living room. Stream movies, shows, and music effortlessly with built-in Fire TV and access over 12,000 apps, all controlled via Alexa voice remote. Its HDR and Vivid Picture Engine ensure content is clear and enjoyable for family time.
With 44% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV is a smart choice for anyone looking for practical smart TV deals on Amazon.
Top newly launched TVs from Sony, LG, Samsung and more are now available with up to 60% off
Amazon bestsellers: Get great discounts of up to 54% on best smart TVs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more
10 new Samsung TVs with smart features, stunning picture quality and more for next-level entertainment
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.