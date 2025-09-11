Shop smart TVs at Sale Prices! Early deals revealed ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is around the corner, and smart TV lovers have a reason to get excited. Early deals have been revealed, giving you a glimpse of the amazing discounts coming your way. From sleek 4K models to feature-packed smart TVs, top brands are offering competitive prices that make this the perfect time to shop.

With options for every budget and living room size, you can find a TV that fits both your needs and style. Advanced display technologies, crisp sound quality, and smart connectivity are just some of the features available in the sale.

By acting early, you can secure your favourite models before stock runs out. Whether you’re looking to replace an old TV or bring home a bigger screen, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is the ideal opportunity to shop smart and save big.

BEST SMART TV

Sony BRAVIA 2 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings convenience, connectivity, and cinematic entertainment straight into your living room. With Google TV and built-in Chromecast, streaming your favourite shows, movies, and music becomes effortless, letting the whole family enjoy tailored content anytime.

Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa compatibility let you control your TV and connected devices seamlessly, simplifying everyday life. Available at a 42% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the 4K LED display with X1 Processor and MotionFlow XR 100 ensures sharp visuals and smooth motion.

Specifications Screen Size 55 Inches Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Audio 20W Output, Dolby Audio, Open Baffle Speakers

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

Bring movies, shows, and games to life with the LG 55-inch UA82 Series 4K Smart TV. Its 4K display and Dolby Atmos audio create a home entertainment experience that keeps everyone engaged. Smart connectivity and WebOS 25 let you stream your favourite apps effortlessly, making family time more enjoyable.

With a 38% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it’s a chance to grab one of the best smart TV deals on Amazon. Perfect for any living space.

Specifications Display 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD, 3840 x 2160 resolution Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8 Sound 20W output, Dolby Atmos, Clear Voice Pro Connectivity HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features WebOS 25, LG ThinQ, Apple AirPlay, Netflix, Prime Video

Experience every detail with the Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Smart QLED TV. Its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot display bring shows, movies, and games to life, while adaptive sound keeps audio clear across rooms.

With SmartThings, AirPlay, and endless free content through Samsung TV Plus, entertainment becomes effortless for everyone. Grab this 27% discounted offer during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, one of the most attractive smart TV deals on Amazon for your living space.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD, 3840 x 2160 resolution Processor Q4 AI Processor, 4K Upscaling, Quantum HDR Sound 20W output, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q-Symphony Connectivity HDMI, USB-A, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Smart Features Samsung TV Plus, SmartThings Hub, Alexa & Google Assistant compatible, AirPlay, Multi View

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED 4K Smart Fire TV brings entertainment to your home with clarity, colour, and convenience. Fire TV integration, Alexa voice remote, and easy DTH channel switching make streaming effortless, while Dolby Audio and DTS-X provide rich, room-filling sound for movies, shows, and games.

With a 44% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV offers one of the best smart TV deals on Amazon for every household.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Ultra HD, HDR10+ support Processor & Refresh Rate Reality Flow MEMC, 60 Hz refresh rate Sound 34W output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Fire TV Built-In, Alexa voice remote, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, 12000+ apps

HIGHEST DISCOUNT

The Hisense 164 cm (65-inch) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings a cinematic experience to your living room. With precise colour control, Dolby Atmos sound, and adaptive brightness, it makes movies, sports, and games feel more engaging.

Built-in Google TV and Chromecast make streaming effortless, while multiple picture and sound modes adjust automatically to your content. With 41% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV is a top pick for smart TV deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Refresh Rate 60 Hz, MEMC, VRR, ALLM Sound 24W speakers, Dolby Digital, DTS Virtual X Connectivity 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

The VW 80 cm (32-inch) Pro Series HD Ready QLED Google TV brings premium visuals and sound into a compact design. HDR-10 and 1 billion colours deliver crisp, vibrant images, while Dolby Audio fills your room with clear sound for movies, shows, and gaming. Google TV, voice-enabled remote, and built-in apps make streaming easy.

With 61% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is a smart choice for value-focused buyers hunting for smart TV deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display 32-inch HD Ready QLED, HDR10, 1 Billion Colours Refresh Rate 60 Hz, MEMC, ALLM Sound 30W High-Fidelity Speakers, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes Connectivity 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Voice Remote, Chromecast, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

The Vu 50-inch Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV brings cinema-like entertainment to your living room. Its 4K clarity and Dolby Vision make every movie, show, or game more vivid, while the 88W soundbar fills your space with clear, deep sound. Google TV and multiple connectivity options mean effortless streaming and smart control.

Perfect for family nights, cricket matches, or gaming sessions. Grab this during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at 34% off. Don’t miss out on top smart TV deals on Amazon!

Specifications Display 50-inch 4K QLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Sound 88W Integrated Soundbar, Dolby Atmos, Auto Volume Control Connectivity 3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Smart Features Google TV OS, Voice Remote, Netflix, YouTube, AirPlay Performance 1.5 GHz VuOn Processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage

Elevate your home entertainment with the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV. Experience stunning visuals with 4K clarity, XR Processor, Mini LED backlight, and Dolby Vision that make every scene lifelike. Its 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for movies and gaming, while Acoustic Multi-Audio and 40W output deliver immersive sound.

Smart features like Google TV, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and PlayStation 5 compatibility make streaming and gaming effortless. Available now at 37% off during the sale!

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Mini LED, HDR10, Dolby Vision Sound 40W, Acoustic Multi-Audio, DTS:X, Dolby Atmos, Voice Zoom 3 Connectivity 4 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit, Alexa Performance XR Processor, XR Contrast Booster 10

Bring home the Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Smart LED TV and enjoy stunning visuals and smooth performance in every scene. Its 4K resolution and Crystal Processor 4K bring clarity to movies, shows, and games, while UHD Dimming and Motion Xcelerator ensure fluid motion. Powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony deliver rich sound for family movie nights. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and SmartThings Hub make streaming, controlling devices, and entertainment effortless. Grab this 34% off deal now during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale!

Specifications Display 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD, HDR, Mega Contrast, Filmmaker Mode Sound 20W, 2CH, Q-Symphony, Dolby Audio Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ Smart Features Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Daily+ Performance Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, 4K Upscaling

The Xiaomi 32-inch F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV brings entertainment and convenience into your living room. Stream movies, shows, and music effortlessly with built-in Fire TV and access over 12,000 apps, all controlled via Alexa voice remote. Its HDR and Vivid Picture Engine ensure content is clear and enjoyable for family time.

With 44% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this TV is a smart choice for anyone looking for practical smart TV deals on Amazon.

Specifications Display 32-inch HD Ready, 1366 x 768, HDR, HLG Sound 20W output, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Smart Features Built-in Fire TV, Alexa voice remote, OTT apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar Design & Extras Bezel-less design, Eye Comfort Mode, Wide Viewing Angle, 16:9 aspect ratio

