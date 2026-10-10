Shopping for a new laptop this festive season? These five Asus deals cover everyday work and demanding gaming

A festive laptop upgrade can mean very different things depending on how you plan to use it. Students and office users may want a reliable machine for documents, video calls and multitasking, while gamers need dedicated graphics, effective cooling and a fast display. Choosing between these priorities can be tricky, particularly when several laptops carry similar-looking discounts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Intel Core Ultra 5 225H,Intel iGPU,16GB RAM (Upgradeable),512GB SSD,FHD+,16"(40 cm),Windows 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607CA-MB349WS,AI LaptopView Details
ASUS TUF A16,AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, Gaming Laptop(RTX 5070-8GB/115W TGP/16GB/1TB /2.5K QHD+/16"/165Hz/90WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Jaeger Gray/2.2 Kg) FA608PP-QT014WSView Details
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U,(i3-14th Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN005WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2026),Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX (Series 2),RTX 5070-8GB,32GB RAM (Upgradeable),1TB SSD,FHD+,16"(40 cm),300Hz,Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Gray,2.6 Kg,G615LP-TS210WS,Gaming LaptopView Details
ASUS TUF A15 (2026),Smartchoice,AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS,RTX 3050,16GB RAM (Upgradeable Upto 64GB),512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Black,2.3 Kg,FA506NCG-HN192WS,Gaming LaptopView Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Amazon's festive offers include Asus laptops spanning the Vivobook, TUF and ROG ranges, with discounts from 17% to 44%. The selection includes everyday laptops powered by Intel processors, as well as gaming machines featuring AMD Ryzen and Intel Core Ultra chips with dedicated Nvidia graphics. Below, we will be comparing their key specifications, practical advantages and limitations, along with the customer feedback supplied for each Amazon listing, to help you narrow down your options.
|Asus laptop
Processor
Advertised discount
|ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026)
|Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
|44% off
|ASUS TUF A16
|AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX
|28% off
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026)
|Intel Core 3 100U
|43% off
|ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2026)
|Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus
|17% off
|ASUS TUF A15
|AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|33% off
A larger screen and a capable processor make the ASUS Vivobook 16 a practical option for work, study and everyday multitasking. The listed configuration pairs Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 16-inch display offers more room for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows, while the built-in NPU supports selected AI workloads.
- Larger 16:10 screen provides extra vertical workspace for productivity.
- Processor and RAM configuration is suited to everyday multitasking and demanding office applications.
- AI acceleration supports compatible AI-enabled features and workloads.
- The 60Hz display is not designed for high-refresh-rate gaming.
- Integrated graphics are less suited to demanding modern games than a dedicated GPU.
- The 1.88kg chassis is not as light as some smaller productivity laptops.
Customers praise the Vivobook 16's processing speed and smooth everyday multitasking, with its Intel Core Ultra 5 chip and AI capabilities receiving positive feedback. Buyers also appreciate the spacious FHD+ display, although the users have mixed opinions on speaker volume and battery backup.
Choose the Vivobook 16 if you spend much of your day working across documents, browser tabs and spreadsheets. Its combination of a roomy display, 16GB RAM and an AI-capable processor makes it a sensible productivity-focused option.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The ASUS TUF A16 is aimed at gamers and users whose workloads extend beyond routine office tasks. Its Ryzen 9 8940HX processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, giving it dedicated graphics for modern games and GPU-intensive applications. The 16-inch 2.5K display runs at 165Hz, while upgradeable memory and storage offer scope for future expansion.
- Dedicated RTX graphics are suited to demanding games and GPU-accelerated creative applications.
- High-resolution, high-refresh-rate display offers detailed visuals and smoother motion.
- Upgradeable RAM and SSD storage give users flexibility as their requirements grow.
- The gaming-focused hardware and cooling system make it less convenient to carry than a thin productivity laptop.
- Its performance-oriented hardware requires a substantial power adapter for demanding workloads.
- The high-performance configuration is likely to cost considerably more than entry-level Vivobook options.
Customers praise the TUF A16 for its gaming performance and processing power, particularly the Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 5070 graphics. The feedback also highlights its immersive 2.5K 165Hz display. Some users, however, report that the laptop gets hot under heavy workloads.
The TUF A16 is worth considering if you want a dedicated RTX 5070 GPU without moving to the ROG range. It suits gamers and creators who need strong CPU and GPU performance, plus a high-refresh-rate display.
For students and office users, the Vivobook 15 prioritises everyday practicality over gaming hardware. The Core 3 100U configuration is intended for routine workloads such as browsing, documents, online classes and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen gives you a conventional laptop workspace, while the SSD-based storage helps keep everyday file access responsive.
- Everyday applications and office tasks do not require a dedicated gaming GPU.
- A 15.6-inch screen offers a comfortable workspace for assignments and spreadsheets.
- SSD storage helps with responsive booting and application launches.
- Integrated graphics are not intended for demanding AAA gaming or intensive GPU rendering.
- The 60Hz display is less suitable for users who prioritise high-refresh-rate visuals.
- The exact linked listing's processor and memory configuration should be verified, as the product URL identifies a model variant that may differ from the stated Core 3 100U version.
Customers appreciate the Vivobook 15's value, slim design and lightweight build. Some buyers have mixed opinions about webcam clarity and screen brightness, which may matter for frequent video calls.
Consider the Vivobook 15 if your laptop use revolves around assignments, office documents, web browsing and video meetings. It offers a simpler, more budget-conscious alternative to gaming laptops, without paying for a dedicated graphics card you may not need.
The ROG Strix G16 is the most gaming-focused option in this selection, combining a high-end Intel processor with dedicated RTX graphics. The linked G615LP-TS210WS configuration features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display with a 300Hz refresh rate, along with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It is designed for demanding games and performance-heavy creative work, although its premium hardware comes at a higher price.
The 300Hz display is suited to competitive games where motion clarity matters.
Dedicated RTX 5070 graphics support demanding games and accelerated creative workloads.
Upgradeable memory and SSD storage offer room for future requirements.
Its premium hardware puts it in a considerably higher price bracket than the Vivobook models.
At 2.65kg, it is relatively heavy for regular commuting.
High-performance gaming laptops rely on active cooling and can become noisy when under sustained load.
Customers praise the ROG Strix G16's processing performance, 300Hz display and customisable RGB lighting. However, buyers frequently mention its high price and loud fan noise during demanding gaming sessions, both important considerations for everyday use.
The ROG Strix G16 is worth considering if competitive gaming, high frame rates and heavy workloads justify a premium laptop. Its 300Hz screen and powerful hardware distinguish it from the more general-purpose Vivobook and TUF A15 models.
The TUF A15 offers a more accessible entry into dedicated-graphics gaming than the higher-end TUF A16 and ROG Strix G16. Its Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB RAM and RTX 3050 GPU are suited to everyday productivity alongside gaming at sensible settings. The 15.6-inch Full HD display runs at 144Hz, while upgradeable memory gives users some flexibility. The GPU's 4GB VRAM is a consideration for newer, graphically demanding games.
- Dedicated graphics provide more gaming flexibility than integrated graphics alone.
- The 144Hz screen supports smoother motion in compatible games.
- Upgradeable RAM can help extend the laptop's useful life.
- The RTX 3050's 4GB VRAM can limit performance or texture settings in demanding newer games.
- The Full HD panel's 250nits brightness is relatively modest for bright environments.
- The 512GB SSD may fill quickly if you install several large games.
Customers praise the TUF A15's Ryzen 7 processor, quick application launches and performance across gaming and content creation. Build quality also receives positive feedback. The main concern is the RTX 3050's 4GB VRAM, which some buyers feel is restrictive at this price.
The TUF A15 is worth considering if you want a gaming-capable laptop for a mix of study, everyday work and moderate gaming. Its dedicated GPU and upgradeable memory offer more flexibility than a conventional productivity laptop.
|Asus laptop
Processor and graphics
Display
Best suited for
|ASUS Vivobook 16
|Core Ultra 5 225H
|16-inch FHD+, 60Hz
|Work and multitasking
|ASUS TUF A16
|Ryzen 9 8940HX, RTX 5070
|16-inch 2.5K, 165Hz
|Gaming and creative work
|ASUS Vivobook 15
|Core 3 100U, integrated graphics
|15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz
|Study and office work
|ASUS ROG Strix G16
|Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, RTX 5070
|16-inch 2.5K, 300Hz
|Competitive gaming
|ASUS TUF A15
|Ryzen 7 8845HS, RTX 3050
|15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz
|Everyday use and gaming
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Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. <br><br> Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. <br><br> Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. <br><br> He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. <br><br> A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. <br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. <br><br> Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in....Read more
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