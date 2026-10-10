Shopping for a new laptop this festive season? These five Asus deals cover everyday work and demanding gaming

A festive laptop upgrade can mean very different things depending on how you plan to use it. Students and office users may want a reliable machine for documents, video calls and multitasking, while gamers need dedicated graphics, effective cooling and a fast display. Choosing between these priorities can be tricky, particularly when several laptops carry similar-looking discounts.

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Amazon's festive offers include Asus laptops spanning the Vivobook, TUF and ROG ranges, with discounts from 17% to 44%. The selection includes everyday laptops powered by Intel processors, as well as gaming machines featuring AMD Ryzen and Intel Core Ultra chips with dedicated Nvidia graphics. Below, we will be comparing their key specifications, practical advantages and limitations, along with the customer feedback supplied for each Amazon listing, to help you narrow down your options.

Asus laptop deals on Amazon

Asus laptop Processor Advertised discount ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 44% off ASUS TUF A16 AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX 28% off ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026) Intel Core 3 100U 43% off ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2026) Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus 17% off ASUS TUF A15 AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS 33% off

A larger screen and a capable processor make the ASUS Vivobook 16 a practical option for work, study and everyday multitasking. The listed configuration pairs Intel's Core Ultra 5 225H with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 16-inch display offers more room for spreadsheets, documents and side-by-side windows, while the built-in NPU supports selected AI workloads.

Specifications - Display 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, 60Hz, 300nits - Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, 14 cores, 14 threads - RAM 16GB DDR5 onboard - Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD - Operating system Windows 11 Home Reason to buy - Larger 16:10 screen provides extra vertical workspace for productivity. - Processor and RAM configuration is suited to everyday multitasking and demanding office applications. - AI acceleration supports compatible AI-enabled features and workloads. Reason to avoid - The 60Hz display is not designed for high-refresh-rate gaming. - Integrated graphics are less suited to demanding modern games than a dedicated GPU. - The 1.88kg chassis is not as light as some smaller productivity laptops.

What are buyers saying? Customers praise the Vivobook 16's processing speed and smooth everyday multitasking, with its Intel Core Ultra 5 chip and AI capabilities receiving positive feedback. Buyers also appreciate the spacious FHD+ display, although the users have mixed opinions on speaker volume and battery backup.

Why should you choose this product? Choose the Vivobook 16 if you spend much of your day working across documents, browser tabs and spreadsheets. Its combination of a roomy display, 16GB RAM and an AI-capable processor makes it a sensible productivity-focused option.

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The ASUS TUF A16 is aimed at gamers and users whose workloads extend beyond routine office tasks. Its Ryzen 9 8940HX processor is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, giving it dedicated graphics for modern games and GPU-intensive applications. The 16-inch 2.5K display runs at 165Hz, while upgradeable memory and storage offer scope for future expansion.

Specifications - Display 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 165Hz - Processor AMD Ryzen 9 8940HX, 16 cores, 32 threads - Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 8GB GDDR7 - Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD - Battery 90WHrs, 4-cell Li-ion Reason to buy - Dedicated RTX graphics are suited to demanding games and GPU-accelerated creative applications. - High-resolution, high-refresh-rate display offers detailed visuals and smoother motion. - Upgradeable RAM and SSD storage give users flexibility as their requirements grow. Reason to avoid - The gaming-focused hardware and cooling system make it less convenient to carry than a thin productivity laptop. - Its performance-oriented hardware requires a substantial power adapter for demanding workloads. - The high-performance configuration is likely to cost considerably more than entry-level Vivobook options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the TUF A16 for its gaming performance and processing power, particularly the Ryzen 9 processor and RTX 5070 graphics. The feedback also highlights its immersive 2.5K 165Hz display. Some users, however, report that the laptop gets hot under heavy workloads.

Why should you choose this product? The TUF A16 is worth considering if you want a dedicated RTX 5070 GPU without moving to the ROG range. It suits gamers and creators who need strong CPU and GPU performance, plus a high-refresh-rate display.

For students and office users, the Vivobook 15 prioritises everyday practicality over gaming hardware. The Core 3 100U configuration is intended for routine workloads such as browsing, documents, online classes and video calls. Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen gives you a conventional laptop workspace, while the SSD-based storage helps keep everyday file access responsive.

Specifications - Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:9, 60Hz - Processor Intel Core 3 100U, 6 cores, up to 4.7GHz - Graphics Intel Graphics - Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD - Operating system Windows 11 Home, depending on the exact configuration Reason to buy - Everyday applications and office tasks do not require a dedicated gaming GPU. - A 15.6-inch screen offers a comfortable workspace for assignments and spreadsheets. - SSD storage helps with responsive booting and application launches. Reason to avoid - Integrated graphics are not intended for demanding AAA gaming or intensive GPU rendering. - The 60Hz display is less suitable for users who prioritise high-refresh-rate visuals. - The exact linked listing's processor and memory configuration should be verified, as the product URL identifies a model variant that may differ from the stated Core 3 100U version.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers appreciate the Vivobook 15's value, slim design and lightweight build. Some buyers have mixed opinions about webcam clarity and screen brightness, which may matter for frequent video calls.

Why should you choose this product? Consider the Vivobook 15 if your laptop use revolves around assignments, office documents, web browsing and video meetings. It offers a simpler, more budget-conscious alternative to gaming laptops, without paying for a dedicated graphics card you may not need.

The ROG Strix G16 is the most gaming-focused option in this selection, combining a high-end Intel processor with dedicated RTX graphics. The linked G615LP-TS210WS configuration features a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display with a 300Hz refresh rate, along with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. It is designed for demanding games and performance-heavy creative work, although its premium hardware comes at a higher price.

Specifications Display 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 300Hz, 3ms Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, 24 cores, 24 threads Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, 8GB GDDR7 RAM 32GB DDR5-5600, upgradeable up to 64GB Storage 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Reason to buy The 300Hz display is suited to competitive games where motion clarity matters. Dedicated RTX 5070 graphics support demanding games and accelerated creative workloads. Upgradeable memory and SSD storage offer room for future requirements. Reason to avoid Its premium hardware puts it in a considerably higher price bracket than the Vivobook models. At 2.65kg, it is relatively heavy for regular commuting. High-performance gaming laptops rely on active cooling and can become noisy when under sustained load.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the ROG Strix G16's processing performance, 300Hz display and customisable RGB lighting. However, buyers frequently mention its high price and loud fan noise during demanding gaming sessions, both important considerations for everyday use.

Why should you choose this product? The ROG Strix G16 is worth considering if competitive gaming, high frame rates and heavy workloads justify a premium laptop. Its 300Hz screen and powerful hardware distinguish it from the more general-purpose Vivobook and TUF A15 models.

The TUF A15 offers a more accessible entry into dedicated-graphics gaming than the higher-end TUF A16 and ROG Strix G16. Its Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, 16GB RAM and RTX 3050 GPU are suited to everyday productivity alongside gaming at sensible settings. The 15.6-inch Full HD display runs at 144Hz, while upgradeable memory gives users some flexibility. The GPU's 4GB VRAM is a consideration for newer, graphically demanding games.

Specifications - Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:9, 144Hz, 250nits - Processor AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, 8 cores, 16 threads - Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 4GB GDDR6 - RAM 16GB DDR5-5600, expandable up to 64GB - Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Reason to buy - Dedicated graphics provide more gaming flexibility than integrated graphics alone. - The 144Hz screen supports smoother motion in compatible games. - Upgradeable RAM can help extend the laptop's useful life. Reason to avoid - The RTX 3050's 4GB VRAM can limit performance or texture settings in demanding newer games. - The Full HD panel's 250nits brightness is relatively modest for bright environments. - The 512GB SSD may fill quickly if you install several large games.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the TUF A15's Ryzen 7 processor, quick application launches and performance across gaming and content creation. Build quality also receives positive feedback. The main concern is the RTX 3050's 4GB VRAM, which some buyers feel is restrictive at this price.

Why should you choose this product? The TUF A15 is worth considering if you want a gaming-capable laptop for a mix of study, everyday work and moderate gaming. Its dedicated GPU and upgradeable memory offer more flexibility than a conventional productivity laptop.

Top 3 features of Asus laptops

Asus laptop Processor and graphics Display Best suited for ASUS Vivobook 16 Core Ultra 5 225H 16-inch FHD+, 60Hz Work and multitasking ASUS TUF A16 Ryzen 9 8940HX, RTX 5070 16-inch 2.5K, 165Hz Gaming and creative work ASUS Vivobook 15 Core 3 100U, integrated graphics 15.6-inch FHD, 60Hz Study and office work ASUS ROG Strix G16 Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus, RTX 5070 16-inch 2.5K, 300Hz Competitive gaming ASUS TUF A15 Ryzen 7 8845HS, RTX 3050 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Everyday use and gaming

Factors to consider when buying an Asus laptop Processor and workload: Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 processors cater to different performance needs. For browsing, office applications and study, you may not need the processing power of a gaming laptop.

Graphics card: Integrated graphics are suitable for everyday computing, while dedicated GPUs are useful for gaming, 3D work and GPU-accelerated creative applications. Check the GPU model and its VRAM before buying.

Display quality: Resolution, brightness, refresh rate and colour coverage all affect the experience. A 60Hz screen can work well for office tasks, while a 144Hz or 300Hz panel is more relevant to gaming.

RAM, storage and portability: Consider at least how much memory and SSD storage your applications require. Gaming laptops offer more performance but are generally heavier and need more power than mainstream productivity machines. Similar stories for you: 10 55-inch 4K TVs under ₹40,000 to consider during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale for home entertainment upgrades

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