Shopping for a tablet on a budget? These options under ₹20,000 balance work and entertainment

A tablet can be a useful middle ground between a smartphone and a laptop, especially if you want a larger screen for reading, attending online classes, watching videos or getting some work done while travelling. The challenge is finding one that handles these everyday tasks comfortably without pushing your budget beyond ₹20,000.

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At this price, it is worth looking beyond display size and advertised specifications. RAM, storage, battery life, software support and accessory compatibility can all affect how useful a tablet feels over time. Here are the key things to consider when choosing a budget tablet, whether you need one for studying, work or entertainment.

BEST OVERALL

The Lenovo Tab Smartchoice is a practical option for everyday tablet use, including watching videos, reading, browsing and attending online classes. Its 10.1 inch display offers more screen space than a compact tablet, while the metal body gives it a sturdy design. You get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB, so there is room for apps and downloaded content. Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Android 14 round off the package for everyday entertainment.

Specifications - Display 10.1 inch touchscreen - Processor Check the exact variant before purchase - RAM and storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB - Build Metal body, Polar Blue - Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos - Software and connectivity Android 14, Wi-Fi only Reason to buy - Metal body and Dolby Atmos speakers make it suitable for everyday entertainment. - Expandable storage offers room for downloaded videos, documents and apps. Reason to avoid - 4GB RAM may limit multitasking with several demanding apps. - Wi-Fi only connectivity means mobile internet requires a hotspot.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Look for recent Amazon reviews covering display quality, battery life, speaker output and everyday performance. These details can help establish how well the tablet handles video streaming, reading and online classes.

Why choose this product? Choose the Lenovo Tab if you want a metal-bodied tablet for everyday entertainment, reading and studying, with expandable storage and Dolby Atmos audio at an accessible price.

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The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is designed for users who prefer a compact tablet that is easy to carry around. Its 8.7 inch TFT LCD display works well for reading, browsing, video calls and casual entertainment without taking up much space in a bag. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration covers everyday tasks, while LTE connectivity lets you access mobile data away from Wi-Fi networks. Its 90Hz refresh rate also makes scrolling feel smoother than on a conventional 60Hz display.

Specifications - Display 8.7 inch TFT LCD, 1340 × 800 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate - Processor MediaTek Helio G99 - RAM and storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 2TB - Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front - Audio Dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack - Software and connectivity Android with One UI, Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy - Compact design is convenient for reading, travel and one-handed use. - LTE connectivity and a 90Hz display add everyday convenience. Reason to avoid - HD+ resolution is less sharp than the 2.5K displays on larger tablets. - The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is relatively modest.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on portability, battery life, display quality and LTE performance. These aspects matter when evaluating a compact tablet for commuting, reading and everyday entertainment.

Why choose this product? Choose the Galaxy Tab A11 if you want a compact Samsung tablet with mobile data connectivity, a 90Hz display and expandable storage for browsing, reading and streaming.

The Acer Iconia Tab 10 offers a larger display and more memory than several entry-level tablets in this list. Its 10.36 inch 2K IPS screen with up to 480 nits of brightness is suited to watching videos, reading documents and browsing indoors. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration also gives you more room for multitasking and apps, with further storage expansion available. Four speakers and Wi-Fi plus cellular calling support make it a versatile option for entertainment and everyday communication.

Specifications - Display 10.36 inch IPS LCD, 2K resolution of 1200 × 2000 pixels, 480 nits, 60Hz - Processor Octa-core processor, exact chipset depends on the variant - RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB - Cameras 16MP rear, 8MP front - Audio Four built-in speakers - Software and connectivity Android 14, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE calling, Bluetooth 5.2 Reason to buy - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage offer more headroom for multitasking. - 2K display, high advertised brightness and quad speakers suit entertainment. Reason to avoid - The 60Hz display lacks the smoother refresh rates found on some alternatives. - The exact processor and performance should be verified against the listed variant.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for comments on display brightness, speaker quality, battery life and performance with multiple apps. These can help you assess its suitability for studying and entertainment.

Why choose this product? Choose the Acer Iconia Tab 10 if you want a bright 2K display, 8GB RAM, quad speakers and cellular calling in a tablet suited to everyday work and entertainment.

The Redmi Pad 2 is built around a large, high-resolution display that makes watching films, reading and browsing more enjoyable. Its 11 inch 2.5K LCD panel provides sharper visuals than the HD+ screens found on compact budget tablets, while the quad speakers with Dolby Atmos add to the entertainment experience. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration offers room for everyday apps and downloaded content. With expandable storage and a large battery, it is designed for users who want a tablet for extended media consumption.

Specifications - Display 11 inch LCD, 2560 × 1600 resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate - Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra - RAM and storage 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB - Cameras 8MP rear, 5MP front - Audio Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos - Software and connectivity Android 15 with HyperOS 2, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, 9,000mAh battery Reason to buy - High-resolution 2.5K display is well suited to films, reading and online classes. - Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos and a large battery support extended entertainment sessions. Reason to avoid - 4GB RAM can limit demanding multitasking. - The large 11 inch screen is less convenient to carry than a compact tablet.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on screen sharpness, battery life, speaker output and performance. These details can help establish how well the tablet handles long video sessions and everyday apps.

Why choose this product? Choose the Redmi Pad 2 if you want an 11 inch 2.5K display, quad speakers and a large battery for watching films, attending classes and reading.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 is a compact tablet for users who want a portable device for browsing, reading, video streaming and casual gaming. Its 8.7 inch display is easy to carry, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration covers basic everyday tasks. You can expand storage using a microSD card, and the Wi-Fi plus 4G variant allows mobile internet access when you are away from home. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support also make it suitable for watching videos without always reaching for headphones.

Specifications - Display 8.7 inch TFT LCD, 1340 × 800 resolution, 60Hz - Processor MediaTek Helio G99 - RAM and storage 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB - Cameras 8MP rear, 2MP front - Audio Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm headphone jack - Software and connectivity Android with One UI, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, 5,100mAh battery Reason to buy - Compact size makes it convenient for travel, reading and everyday browsing. - 4G connectivity and expandable storage add flexibility. Reason to avoid - HD+ resolution is less suitable for users who prioritise sharp text and detailed visuals. - The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration is limited for demanding apps and games.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on portability, battery life, app performance and display quality. These aspects can help you assess its suitability for everyday browsing, reading and video streaming.

Why choose this product? Choose the Galaxy Tab A9 if you want an affordable, compact Samsung tablet with 4G connectivity, expandable storage and stereo speakers for everyday entertainment and browsing.

The Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice is designed for users who want a tablet for both entertainment and note-taking. Its 11 inch 2.5K IPS display offers more working space than compact tablets, while the included Tab Pen makes handwritten notes, annotations and sketches easier. The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage provide a solid starting point for everyday apps and multitasking. A 7,040mAh battery and quad speakers round off the package, making it suitable for students and users who want a tablet for work and leisure.

Specifications - Display 11 inch 2.5K IPS LCD, 2560 × 1600 resolution - Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 - RAM and storage 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB - Build and accessories Grey finish, included Tab Pen - Audio and battery Quad speakers, 7,040mAh battery - Software and connectivity Android, Wi-Fi only Reason to buy - Included Tab Pen makes handwritten notes and document annotations more convenient. - 2.5K display, 6GB RAM and quad speakers suit studying and entertainment. Reason to avoid - Wi-Fi only connectivity requires a hotspot for internet access away from Wi-Fi. - The pen is useful for notes and sketches, but does not turn the tablet into a full laptop replacement.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Check recent Amazon reviews for feedback on pen responsiveness, display quality, battery life and multitasking. These details are particularly useful when assessing the tablet for handwritten notes and everyday study tasks.

Why choose this product? Choose the Lenovo Idea Tab if you want a large 2.5K display, an included pen and quad speakers in one tablet for studying, note-taking and entertainment.

Five factors to consider when buying a tablet Display quality: Look for a sharp display with good brightness and comfortable viewing angles, especially if you plan to read, attend classes or stream videos for long periods.

Processor and RAM: Choose a tablet with enough processing power and RAM for switching between apps, browsing and video calls without frequent slowdowns.

Storage capacity: At least 128GB of storage is worth considering if you download videos, save study material or install several apps. Expandable storage can also help.

Battery life: Check the battery capacity and charging speed to find a tablet that can last through classes, work sessions or a long journey.

Software and accessories: Check the software update policy, stylus compatibility and keyboard support if you intend to use the tablet for note taking or productivity. Top 3 features of best budget tablets

Tablet Display Processor RAM and storage Lenovo Tab Smartchoice 10.1 inch Verify exact variant 4GB + 64GB, up to 1TB expansion Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 8.7 inch, 90Hz MediaTek Helio G99 4GB + 64GB, up to 2TB expansion Acer Iconia Tab 10 10.36 inch, 2K Verify exact variant 8GB + 128GB, up to 1TB expansion Redmi Pad 2 11 inch, 2.5K, 90Hz MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra 4GB + 128GB, up to 2TB expansion Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 8.7 inch MediaTek Helio G99 4GB + 64GB, up to 1TB expansion Lenovo Idea Tab Smartchoice 11 inch, 2.5K MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6GB + 128GB, up to 2TB expansion

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