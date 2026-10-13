Shopping for wireless headphones? Options under ₹5000 for music, calls and daily listening

Wireless headphones are useful for more than just listening to music. They can help you focus during work, take calls without reaching for your phone and enjoy podcasts while travelling. However, choosing a pair under ₹5,000 means looking beyond a flashy design or claims about sound quality. Comfort, battery life, microphone performance and connectivity can make a real difference when you use them every day.

Our Picks Best overall Value for money Affordable option FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall JBL Tune 770NC, BITA Award Winner- Most loved Over Ear Wireless Headphones, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Ambient aware,70H Battery, Speed Charge, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connect,BT 5.3-Black View Details ₹3,999 Check Offers Value for money CMF BY Nothing Over Ear Headphone Pro, Hi-Res+LDAC|100hrs Playback|40dB ANC|5min=8hrs Charge|40mm Driver Bluetooth & Wired (Dark Grey, On The Ear) View Details ₹4,999 Check Offers Noise Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black) View Details ₹3,499 Check Offers Affordable option boAt Rockerz 512 ANC,(~40dB) Hybrid ANC, 80H Battery, 40mm Drivers, 40ms Low Latency, ENx Tech, App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Cosmic Black) View Details ₹2,499 Check Offers soundcore Q20i by Anker, Over Ear Headphones Bluetooth Wireless View Details ₹4,499 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also a good time to compare prices before buying. If you are shopping on a budget, focus on headphones that balance sound, comfort and practical features rather than paying extra for specifications you may rarely use.

The JBL Tune 770NC is a practical option for listeners who want long battery life, punchy bass and noise cancellation for everyday use. Its adaptive ANC helps reduce background noise, while Ambient Aware and TalkThru let you hear your surroundings without removing the headphones. You also get multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, app based equaliser controls and a foldable design. The quick charging feature adds three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging, making it convenient for travel and work.

Specifications Driver 40mm dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Adaptive ANC, Ambient Aware and TalkThru Battery Up to 70 hours without ANC, 44 hours with ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint and Google Fast Pair Charging USB-C, five minutes for three hours of playback Design Over ear, foldable, approximately 232g Reasons to buy Long battery life with useful quick charging. App based sound customisation and multipoint connectivity. Reason to avoid ANC reduces noise but does not eliminate every sound. Bass focused tuning may not suit listeners who prefer a neutral sound.

What are buyers saying? Published reviews generally praise the JBL Tune 770NC for its battery life, bass response and everyday convenience. Some listeners may find the ANC and ear cup comfort less impressive than premium alternatives.

Why you should choose this product? Choose these headphones if you want a familiar audio brand, strong battery endurance, customisable sound and easy switching between your phone and laptop without paying for flagship headphones.

VALUE FOR MONEY 2. CMF BY Nothing Over Ear Headphone Pro, Hi-Res+LDAC|100hrs Playback|40dB ANC|5min=8hrs Charge|40mm Driver Bluetooth & Wired (Dark Grey, On The Ear) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro combines an eye catching design with features usually associated with more expensive headphones. It supports Hi-Res audio over LDAC, offers adaptive ANC rated at up to 40dB and promises up to 100 hours of playback with ANC disabled. Its interchangeable ear cushions, customisable sound profiles and physical controls add to its appeal. Fast charging is another highlight, while wired listening provides an alternative when you want to conserve battery or use a compatible audio connection.

Specifications Driver 40mm dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Adaptive hybrid ANC, up to 40dB Battery Up to 100 hours without ANC, around 50 hours with ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, multipoint and LDAC Charging USB-C, five minutes for up to eight hours without ANC Design Over ear, interchangeable ear cushions and app based EQ Reasons to buy LDAC support and extensive sound customisation. Excellent claimed battery life and interchangeable cushions. Reason to avoid No automatic wear detection. Wired listening and charging behaviour may be restrictive in some situations.

What are buyers saying? Published reviews praise the CMF Headphone Pro's distinctive design, engaging sound, useful equaliser options and battery life. Reviewers also note that some convenience features and aspects of wired operation could be better implemented.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want customisable sound, high resolution wireless audio support and an unusual design, alongside long battery life and ANC for commuting, music and entertainment.

The Noise Airwave Max 5 is aimed at listeners who want long battery life and noise cancellation without spending heavily on premium headphones. It features 40mm drivers, adaptive hybrid ANC advertised at up to 50dB and dual device pairing for switching between a phone and laptop. Its claimed 80-hour battery life makes it suitable for regular commutes, office use and extended listening sessions. The headphones also support low latency playback and quick charging, although their sound customisation options are more limited than some competing models.

Specifications Driver 40mm drivers Noise cancellation Adaptive hybrid ANC, advertised up to 50dB Battery Up to 80 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 and dual device pairing Charging USB-C, approximately 1.5 hours for a full charge Additional features HFA technology, low latency mode and IPX5 rating Reasons to buy Long battery life and quick charging support. Dual device pairing is useful for work and travel. Reason to avoid No dedicated equaliser app for extensive sound tuning. Audio detail and ANC performance may fall short of pricier headphones.

What are buyers saying? Published reviews generally appreciate the Airwave Max 5's battery life, comfortable everyday use and decent sound for its price. Reviews also point to limitations in audio customisation and the lack of advanced sound codecs.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if battery endurance, everyday noise reduction and switching between devices matter more than advanced audio codecs or extensive equaliser controls. It is suited to commuting, studying and office listening.

The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC packs hybrid active noise cancellation, large drivers and a long claimed battery life into a budget friendly over ear design. Its 40mm drivers deliver the brand's signature sound, while ENx technology is designed to improve voice clarity during calls. You also get app support, Bluetooth 5.4 and BEAST mode with 40ms low latency for gaming and video playback. With up to 80 hours of playback, it is designed for students, commuters and listeners who want fewer charging interruptions.

Specifications Driver 40mm dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Hybrid ANC, advertised up to 40dB Battery Up to 80 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Charging USB-C, approximately 2.5 hours Additional features 40ms BEAST mode, ENx technology and app support Reasons to buy Strong bass and generous claimed battery life. Low latency mode and app controls add versatility. Reason to avoid Bass heavy sound may overshadow finer audio details. Call clarity and ANC performance can vary with surroundings.

What are buyers saying? Customer feedback across retail listings is generally positive about the battery backup, bass response, comfort and value for money. Some buyers have reported occasional audio interruptions, average ANC performance and build quality that could be improved.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you enjoy bass heavy music and want long battery life, noise cancellation and low latency gaming features at a budget friendly price.

The soundcore Q20i is designed for everyday listening, particularly if you want effective noise cancellation and adjustable sound without spending on premium headphones. Its hybrid ANC uses internal and external microphones to reduce background noise, while BassUp technology boosts low frequencies for a fuller sound. The companion app offers equaliser presets and custom tuning, and multipoint connectivity lets you connect two devices at once. Battery life reaches 60 hours with ANC disabled or 40 hours with it enabled, making these headphones suitable for work and travel.

Specifications Driver 40mm dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Hybrid ANC with transparency mode Battery Up to 60 hours without ANC, 40 hours with ANC Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, multipoint and AUX Charging USB-C, five minutes for four hours of playback Additional features BassUp, app based EQ and Hi-Res audio over AUX Reasons to buy Customisable sound with strong bass. Long battery life and useful multipoint connectivity. Reason to avoid Bass heavy tuning may not suit every listener. Hi-Res audio support is available through wired AUX rather than LDAC wireless streaming.

What are buyers saying? Customer feedback is generally favourable about value, battery life, noise cancellation and easy controls. Published testing also highlights the strong bass response, although listeners seeking balanced or highly detailed audio may prefer a different sound profile.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want dependable everyday ANC, extensive EQ customisation, long battery life and multipoint connectivity for commuting, office work and listening across multiple devices.

The Spigen Audio SA-HP P10 focuses on combining noise cancellation, long battery life and customisable audio at an accessible price. Its 40mm drivers are paired with ANC rated at up to 43dB, while the companion app offers equaliser adjustments and preset sound profiles. Five microphones support voice capture and background noise suppression, and a low latency gaming mode makes it suitable for videos and casual gaming. The foldable design also helps with storage, making these headphones a practical option for everyday listening and travel.

Specifications Driver 40mm dynamic drivers Noise cancellation Up to 43dB, with five modes Battery Up to 60 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Charging USB-C Additional features Five microphones, gaming mode, custom EQ and foldable design Reasons to buy Multiple ANC modes and customisable sound profiles. Foldable design and long claimed battery life. Reason to avoid Limited customer feedback makes long term reliability harder to assess.

What are buyers saying? The available customer feedback is mixed, with the manufacturer's product page showing a 3.3 out of 5 rating from 16 reviews. Consider this limited sample when judging sound quality, ANC effectiveness and long term durability.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want adjustable ANC, app based equaliser controls, multiple microphones and gaming features without spending on a premium audio brand.

The Belkin SoundForm Adapt takes a work focused approach to over ear headphones, with a built in boom microphone designed for calls, meetings and gaming. Its 40mm drivers handle everyday audio, while environmental noise cancellation helps improve voice pickup in busy surroundings. Bluetooth multipoint makes it easy to switch between a laptop and phone, and USB-C charging is complemented by a 3.5mm audio connection. The foldable design and detachable ear cushions add practicality, making it an option for users who prioritise communication over music focused features.

Specifications Driver 40mm drivers Noise cancellation Environmental noise cancellation for microphone pickup; no ANC specified Battery Up to 45 hours as stated in the supplied product listing Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint Charging USB-C, with 3.5mm wired audio input Additional features Flip to mute boom microphone, foldable design and touch controls Reasons to buy Boom microphone is useful for calls and meetings. Multipoint connectivity and wired audio add flexibility. Reason to avoid No dedicated active noise cancellation for listening. Less suited to buyers looking for music focused ANC features.

What are buyers saying? Detailed customer feedback for the exact listing was limited. The product's work focused design, boom microphone and multipoint support are its main practical strengths, but check reviews for microphone clarity, comfort and fit before purchasing.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you regularly attend online meetings, take calls from multiple devices or need a dedicated boom microphone. Its work focused features make it more suitable for communication than ANC focused travel.

Factors to consider when buying wireless headphones Sound quality: Look for clear vocals, controlled bass and balanced audio that works well across music genres, films and podcasts.

Battery life: Check the claimed playback time and whether active noise cancellation reduces battery endurance. Fast charging is useful when you are short on time.

Comfort and fit: Choose between on ear and over ear designs based on your preference. Soft ear cushions, adjustable headbands and manageable weight matter during long listening sessions.

Noise cancellation and call quality: Active noise cancellation can reduce background noise during commutes, while good microphones help keep your voice clear during work calls.

Connectivity and compatibility: Check Bluetooth stability, multipoint pairing if you switch between a phone and laptop, and wired connectivity if you need a backup option. Top 3 features of best headphones

Headphones Battery life Active noise cancellation Connectivity JBL Tune 770NC Up to 70 hours Adaptive ANC Bluetooth 5.3, wired CMF Headphone Pro Up to 100 hours Adaptive hybrid ANC, up to 40dB Bluetooth, wired, LDAC Noise Airwave Max 5 Up to 80 hours Adaptive hybrid ANC, up to 50dB Bluetooth, dual pairing boAt Rockerz 512 ANC Up to 80 hours Hybrid ANC, up to 40dB Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing soundcore Q20i Up to 60 hours Hybrid ANC Bluetooth multipoint, AUX Spigen Audio SA-HP P10 Up to 60 hours ANC, up to 43dB Bluetooth 5.4, wired Belkin SoundForm Adapt Up to 45 hours No ANC advertised Bluetooth, wired

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