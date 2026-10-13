Shopping for wireless headphones? Options under ₹5000 for music, calls and daily listening

Wireless headphones are useful for more than just listening to music. They can help you focus during work, take calls without reaching for your phone and enjoy podcasts while travelling. However, choosing a pair under ₹5,000 means looking beyond a flashy design or claims about sound quality. Comfort, battery life, microphone performance and connectivity can make a real difference when you use them every day.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is also a good time to compare prices before buying. If you are shopping on a budget, focus on headphones that balance sound, comfort and practical features rather than paying extra for specifications you may rarely use.
The JBL Tune 770NC is a practical option for listeners who want long battery life, punchy bass and noise cancellation for everyday use. Its adaptive ANC helps reduce background noise, while Ambient Aware and TalkThru let you hear your surroundings without removing the headphones. You also get multipoint connectivity, Google Fast Pair, app based equaliser controls and a foldable design. The quick charging feature adds three hours of playback with just five minutes of charging, making it convenient for travel and work.
Long battery life with useful quick charging.
App based sound customisation and multipoint connectivity.
ANC reduces noise but does not eliminate every sound.
Bass focused tuning may not suit listeners who prefer a neutral sound.
Published reviews generally praise the JBL Tune 770NC for its battery life, bass response and everyday convenience. Some listeners may find the ANC and ear cup comfort less impressive than premium alternatives.
Choose these headphones if you want a familiar audio brand, strong battery endurance, customisable sound and easy switching between your phone and laptop without paying for flagship headphones.
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The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro combines an eye catching design with features usually associated with more expensive headphones. It supports Hi-Res audio over LDAC, offers adaptive ANC rated at up to 40dB and promises up to 100 hours of playback with ANC disabled. Its interchangeable ear cushions, customisable sound profiles and physical controls add to its appeal. Fast charging is another highlight, while wired listening provides an alternative when you want to conserve battery or use a compatible audio connection.
LDAC support and extensive sound customisation.
Excellent claimed battery life and interchangeable cushions.
No automatic wear detection.
Wired listening and charging behaviour may be restrictive in some situations.
Published reviews praise the CMF Headphone Pro's distinctive design, engaging sound, useful equaliser options and battery life. Reviewers also note that some convenience features and aspects of wired operation could be better implemented.
Choose it if you want customisable sound, high resolution wireless audio support and an unusual design, alongside long battery life and ANC for commuting, music and entertainment.
The Noise Airwave Max 5 is aimed at listeners who want long battery life and noise cancellation without spending heavily on premium headphones. It features 40mm drivers, adaptive hybrid ANC advertised at up to 50dB and dual device pairing for switching between a phone and laptop. Its claimed 80-hour battery life makes it suitable for regular commutes, office use and extended listening sessions. The headphones also support low latency playback and quick charging, although their sound customisation options are more limited than some competing models.
Long battery life and quick charging support.
Dual device pairing is useful for work and travel.
No dedicated equaliser app for extensive sound tuning.
Audio detail and ANC performance may fall short of pricier headphones.
Published reviews generally appreciate the Airwave Max 5's battery life, comfortable everyday use and decent sound for its price. Reviews also point to limitations in audio customisation and the lack of advanced sound codecs.
Choose it if battery endurance, everyday noise reduction and switching between devices matter more than advanced audio codecs or extensive equaliser controls. It is suited to commuting, studying and office listening.
The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC packs hybrid active noise cancellation, large drivers and a long claimed battery life into a budget friendly over ear design. Its 40mm drivers deliver the brand's signature sound, while ENx technology is designed to improve voice clarity during calls. You also get app support, Bluetooth 5.4 and BEAST mode with 40ms low latency for gaming and video playback. With up to 80 hours of playback, it is designed for students, commuters and listeners who want fewer charging interruptions.
Strong bass and generous claimed battery life.
Low latency mode and app controls add versatility.
Bass heavy sound may overshadow finer audio details.
Call clarity and ANC performance can vary with surroundings.
Customer feedback across retail listings is generally positive about the battery backup, bass response, comfort and value for money. Some buyers have reported occasional audio interruptions, average ANC performance and build quality that could be improved.
Choose it if you enjoy bass heavy music and want long battery life, noise cancellation and low latency gaming features at a budget friendly price.
The soundcore Q20i is designed for everyday listening, particularly if you want effective noise cancellation and adjustable sound without spending on premium headphones. Its hybrid ANC uses internal and external microphones to reduce background noise, while BassUp technology boosts low frequencies for a fuller sound. The companion app offers equaliser presets and custom tuning, and multipoint connectivity lets you connect two devices at once. Battery life reaches 60 hours with ANC disabled or 40 hours with it enabled, making these headphones suitable for work and travel.
Customisable sound with strong bass.
Long battery life and useful multipoint connectivity.
Bass heavy tuning may not suit every listener.
Hi-Res audio support is available through wired AUX rather than LDAC wireless streaming.
Customer feedback is generally favourable about value, battery life, noise cancellation and easy controls. Published testing also highlights the strong bass response, although listeners seeking balanced or highly detailed audio may prefer a different sound profile.
Choose it if you want dependable everyday ANC, extensive EQ customisation, long battery life and multipoint connectivity for commuting, office work and listening across multiple devices.
The Spigen Audio SA-HP P10 focuses on combining noise cancellation, long battery life and customisable audio at an accessible price. Its 40mm drivers are paired with ANC rated at up to 43dB, while the companion app offers equaliser adjustments and preset sound profiles. Five microphones support voice capture and background noise suppression, and a low latency gaming mode makes it suitable for videos and casual gaming. The foldable design also helps with storage, making these headphones a practical option for everyday listening and travel.
Multiple ANC modes and customisable sound profiles.
Foldable design and long claimed battery life.
Limited customer feedback makes long term reliability harder to assess.
The available customer feedback is mixed, with the manufacturer's product page showing a 3.3 out of 5 rating from 16 reviews. Consider this limited sample when judging sound quality, ANC effectiveness and long term durability.
Choose it if you want adjustable ANC, app based equaliser controls, multiple microphones and gaming features without spending on a premium audio brand.
The Belkin SoundForm Adapt takes a work focused approach to over ear headphones, with a built in boom microphone designed for calls, meetings and gaming. Its 40mm drivers handle everyday audio, while environmental noise cancellation helps improve voice pickup in busy surroundings. Bluetooth multipoint makes it easy to switch between a laptop and phone, and USB-C charging is complemented by a 3.5mm audio connection. The foldable design and detachable ear cushions add practicality, making it an option for users who prioritise communication over music focused features.
Boom microphone is useful for calls and meetings.
Multipoint connectivity and wired audio add flexibility.
No dedicated active noise cancellation for listening.
Less suited to buyers looking for music focused ANC features.
Detailed customer feedback for the exact listing was limited. The product's work focused design, boom microphone and multipoint support are its main practical strengths, but check reviews for microphone clarity, comfort and fit before purchasing.
Choose it if you regularly attend online meetings, take calls from multiple devices or need a dedicated boom microphone. Its work focused features make it more suitable for communication than ANC focused travel.
|Headphones
|Battery life
|Active noise cancellation
|Connectivity
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Up to 70 hours
|Adaptive ANC
|Bluetooth 5.3, wired
|CMF Headphone Pro
|Up to 100 hours
|Adaptive hybrid ANC, up to 40dB
|Bluetooth, wired, LDAC
|Noise Airwave Max 5
|Up to 80 hours
|Adaptive hybrid ANC, up to 50dB
|Bluetooth, dual pairing
|boAt Rockerz 512 ANC
|Up to 80 hours
|Hybrid ANC, up to 40dB
|Bluetooth 5.4, dual pairing
|soundcore Q20i
|Up to 60 hours
|Hybrid ANC
|Bluetooth multipoint, AUX
|Spigen Audio SA-HP P10
|Up to 60 hours
|ANC, up to 43dB
|Bluetooth 5.4, wired
|Belkin SoundForm Adapt
|Up to 45 hours
|No ANC advertised
|Bluetooth, wired
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FAQs
Which wireless headphones can I buy under ₹5,000?
Look for headphones that balance sound quality, comfort, battery life and useful features within your budget.
Are wireless headphones under ₹5,000 good for calls?
Yes, many offer built in microphones for calls and online meetings, although voice clarity varies between models.
Can I get active noise cancellation under ₹5,000?
Yes, some headphones offer active noise cancellation, but its effectiveness varies, especially against voices and sudden sounds.
How long does the battery last on budget wireless headphones?
Depending on the model and settings, manufacturer rated playback can range from around 20 hours to more than 70 hours.
Are over ear headphones better than on ear headphones?
Over ear headphones surround your ears and may feel more comfortable for long sessions, while on ear models can be more compact. Personal fit matters.