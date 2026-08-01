Should you chase Gen 5 SSD speeds or save money with Gen 4?

Building a new PC is getting more expensive every year. Graphics cards are still costly, good DDR5 memory isn't as cheap as it used to be, and now SSD prices are starting to climb as well. If you're planning a new build or upgrading your current PC, you've probably come across the same question: should you pay extra for a PCIe Gen 5 SSD or stick with a tried and tested Gen 4 drive?

On paper, the answer seems obvious. PCIe Gen 5 SSDs can deliver almost double the sequential speeds of Gen 4. But once you move away from benchmark charts and look at real world use, the decision isn't quite as straightforward.

SSD prices are going up too Much like RAM, storage prices have been creeping up over the past few months. NAND flash prices have increased, and newer Gen 5 SSDs also cost more because they use newer controllers and often require better cooling. That means the gap between a quality Gen 4 SSD and a Gen 5 model is still big enough to make buyers think twice.

So, if you're already stretching your budget, it's worth asking whether that extra money will actually improve your experience.

PCIe Gen 4 vs Gen 5 specifications

Specification PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD Interface Bandwidth 16 GT/s 32 GT/s Sequential Read Speed Up to 7,500 MB/s Up to 14,500 MB/s Sequential Write Speed Up to 7,000 MB/s Up to 12,700 MB/s Power Consumption 5 W to 8 W 8 W to 12 W

Building a new gaming PC? Stick with Gen 4 If you're putting together a new gaming PC, I'd still recommend a good PCIe Gen 4 SSD for most builds. Games today simply don't take full advantage of Gen 5 speeds. Loading screens might be a second or two quicker in some titles, but you're unlikely to notice the difference once you're actually playing.

Instead of spending more on a Gen 5 drive, that money can go towards a better graphics card, a faster processor or even more memory. Those upgrades will have a much bigger impact on your gaming experience than a faster SSD. Unless you're building a no compromise flagship PC where budget isn't a concern, Gen 4 remains the smarter choice.

Already using a Gen 4 SSD? Don't upgrade yet If your current gaming PC already has a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, there's very little reason to replace it with a Gen 5 drive today. Windows won't suddenly feel faster, games won't gain extra FPS, and loading times are already excellent on most Gen 4 SSDs. You'll spend a lot more money for improvements that are difficult to notice in everyday use. I'd rather save that budget for your next graphics card upgrade.

Content creators and professionals should consider Gen 5 This is where PCIe Gen 5 starts making more sense. If you regularly edit 4K or 8K videos, work with massive RAW files, manage large Unreal Engine projects or transfer hundreds of gigabytes every day, those higher read and write speeds can actually save time. The difference may only be a few minutes per project, but over weeks and months, those minutes quickly add up. For professionals, time is money, and that's where Gen 5 can justify its higher price.

Upgrading your laptop? Gen 4 is still the better option Laptop users should think carefully before buying a Gen 5 SSD. Many laptops still don't support PCIe Gen 5, and even those that do often don't have enough thermal headroom to let these drives run at their full speed. Gen 5 SSDs also tend to run hotter, which isn't ideal inside a thin laptop. A quality PCIe Gen 4 SSD is still the better upgrade for most laptops. You'll get excellent performance, lower temperatures and usually better value for money.

Should you buy Gen 5 for future proofing? Future proofing is probably the biggest reason people consider Gen 5 today. It sounds like the safer investment, especially if you're planning to keep your PC for five or six years.

The problem is that software hasn't really caught up yet. Most games and everyday applications still don't fully utilise Gen 4 speeds, let alone Gen 5. By the time Gen 5 becomes a must have, there's a good chance SSD prices will be lower and even faster drives will be available.

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