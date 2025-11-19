Subscribe

Should you leave your laptop plugged in all the time? Here’s what battery experts say

Most of us leave our laptops on charge all day and just hope it’s fine. This story breaks down what that habit really does to battery health and the simple rules you should actually follow.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated19 Nov 2025, 05:49 PM IST

You may be interested in

41% OFF

HP 14 i5 10 Gen 8 GB/512 GB SSD/DOS Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" Black

  • HP 14 i5 10 Gen 8 GB/512 GB SSD/DOS Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0" Black

₹50450

₹85000

Get This

24% OFF

HP 15 (2025), Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

  • HP 15 (2025)
  • Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1334U - (32 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Pro) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6" FHD Display/Fingerprint Reader/Ash Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021

₹56750

₹75000

Get This

19% OFF

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare,Micro-Edge,15.6''/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/Privacy Shutter, fd0575TU

  • HP 15
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (12GB DDR4
  • 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare

₹49290

₹60539

Get This

68% OFF

acer TravelLite Smart FHD TL04-51M Laptop, Intel Core i5 1334u 13th Gen 8 Core with 16GB Ram / 512GB NVMe SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 / MS-Office / 14 Inch / 3 Year Brand Warranty

  • acer TravelLite Smart FHD TL04-51M Laptop
  • Intel Core i5 1334u 13th Gen 8 Core with 16GB Ram / 512GB NVMe SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 / MS-Office / 14 Inch / 3 Year Brand Warranty

₹41850

₹128990

Get This

43% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg), 82R400EFIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office 2021/1 Year Warranty + 1 Year ADP/Cloud Grey/1.6Kg)
  • 82R400EFIN

₹41899

₹73690

Get This

Should you leave your laptop plugged in all the time? Find out, (Pexels)
Should you leave your laptop plugged in all the time? Find out, (Pexels)

Think keeping your laptop plugged in all day quietly ruins the battery? You are not the only one. Many of us were told to unplug on time, avoid leaving it on charge and let the battery “breathe.” Then real life happened, and the charger stayed in from morning to evening. Ask this question online and you will see the same pattern. One camp is convinced that constant charging kills batteries. The other says modern laptops are built for desk use and the charger is not the villain. The truth, as usual, sits in between.

You may be interested in

48% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Book4 | Intel Core 5 120U (14th Gen) |16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Windows 11 Pro | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 |15.6"/39.6 cm Full HD |1.53KG | Silver- NP754XGK-LS2IN

  • Samsung Galaxy Book4 | Intel Core 5 120U (14th Gen) |16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | Windows 11 Pro | Fingerprint Reader | Intel Iris XE Graphics | RJ45 |15.6"/39.6 cm Full HD |1.53KG | Silver- NP754XGK-LS2IN

₹52500

₹101139

Get This

16% OFF

HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), Anti-Glare, FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Backlit KB, (Win 11, M.S. Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg) 15-FD0467TU

  • HP 15 Laptop
  • 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U
  • 16GB DDR4

₹50499

₹60000

Get This

29% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i7-13620H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 300 Nits, 15"/38.1cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.6Kg, 83EM008GIN,1Yr ADP Free,Alexa Built-in Laptop

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
  • Intel Core i7-13620H
  • 13th Gen

₹64900

₹91690

Get This

47% OFF

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg)
  • 82RK00VWIN

₹32900

₹62290

Get This

41% OFF

acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display Metal Body Steel Gray 1.59 KG

  • acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display Metal Body Steel Gray 1.59 KG

₹37770

₹63999

Get This

What your laptop actually does at 100 percent

The old fear comes from a different time. Earlier laptops could keep pushing power into a full battery for longer than needed, which is how the idea of “overcharging” really started. On today’s machines, things work differently. Once the battery is full, the charging system steps in, the laptop mostly runs on the adapter, and the battery just sits near full instead of being pushed non stop.

If you sit at a desk, this is often what is happening. The adapter does the heavy lifting. The battery waits as a backup. On the surface, everything looks calm, so it’s easy to assume that staying plugged in is either perfectly safe or secretly terrible, depending on which story you believe.

Advertisement

What actually wears out a laptop battery

Lithium ion batteries do not care about myths. They respond to conditions. Two of those matter most in everyday use. The first is spending long stretches at a very high charge level. Batteries age a little faster when they live near the top of the bar all the time. They still work, but over the years the usable capacity drops.

The second is heat. A laptop resting on a soft surface, running heavy apps, fans spinning, room already warm, is under more stress than a cool machine on a table. When you combine that heat with a battery sitting close to full charge for hours, ageing speeds up. This is why two people with the same model can end up with different battery stories. One keeps it cool on a desk. The other games are on a bed with the charger all the time. The results will not match.

Advertisement

Why some people say staying plugged in is better

There is another piece that often gets missed. Each laptop battery can only be charged and discharged a certain number of times. Running it close to empty and then back up to full counts towards that budget.

If you use the laptop on battery for most of the day and only charge at night, you are using more cycles. Someone who keeps the charger in and rarely lets the battery drop very far uses fewer cycles. In that sense, desk use can be easier on cycle count.

So you are always trading one factor against another. Fewer charge cycles on one side, more time at a high charge level on the other. That is why online answers feel so mixed. Both sides are looking at different parts of the same picture.

Advertisement

How laptop brands try to balance this

Laptop makers are well aware of this tension and have started building quiet fixes into their devices. Many Windows machines now offer battery care or conservation modes that cap charge around 70 or 80 percent for people who mainly work from a desk. Some systems learn your routine and hold the battery lower through the day, then top it up closer to the time you usually unplug. macOS has its own version of this idea.

The message is simple. A laptop that spends most of its life on AC power does not need to sit at 100 percent all day. Pulling that down slightly is kinder to the battery over time.

Advertisement

What you should actually do

If you want one simple rule just keep the laptop cool, use any battery care mode your brand offers, and stop stressing about unplugging the second it hits 100 percent.

does leaving your laptop on charge all the time really safe or not? In a normal home or office setup, on a firm surface, with decent airflow and battery care features enabled, using it plugged in for most of the day is generally fine. This is how a lot of people work now, and devices are built with that usage in mind.

Keep the laptop on a hard surface so it can cool itself properly. Turn on any battery care or conservation mode if the machine spends most of its time on your desk. Do not drain it to zero every day in the name of “training” the battery. If you are storing the laptop for a long break, avoid leaving it shut down at a full charge, a middle level is usually easier on the cells.

Advertisement

Staying plugged in does not instantly ruin a modern laptop battery, but it’s also not completely neutral. Heat, long periods at a high charge and constant heavy use on soft surfaces do more harm than the charger itself. If you keep the laptop cool, use the battery health tools that are already there and stop chasing full drains and perfectly timed unplugging, you give the battery a fair chance to age slowly. That is really the point, not a strict rule about never keeping the charger in.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesShould you leave your laptop plugged in all the time? Here’s what battery experts say
Read Next Story