Should you sleep with a smartwatch on? The 3 critical factors that decide if it’s worth the discomfort

Smartwatches these days can do so much more than counting steps, displaying messages and helping track workouts. Modern smartwatches come with advanced sensors that can not only track your heart rate and heart rate variability but also track your blood oxygen levels and monitor your sleep patterns and stress levels. The data from these sensors can then be used for improving your overall health and recovery. But to unlock these insights users must wear these smartwatches while sleeping, which brings us to the imminent question - should you sleep with a smartwatch on?
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Huawei Watch GT 5 46mm Smartwatch, Up to 14 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply,(Black, 46mm)View Details
₹14,999
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Ivory Gold)View Details
₹5,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
₹24,499
Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/LView Details
₹39,999
Amazfit Active 2 Premium (Smartchoice) 44mm Smart Watch, Sapphire Glass Display, Free Silicon Strap, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM, iOS & Android, 2000 Nits, 160+ Sports Mode, Black LeatherView Details
₹11,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The answer isn't as simple as a lot of smartwatch brands make it seem. Sure, wearing a smartwatch overnight can provide valuable health and sleep insights, but it can also introduce challenges such as discomfort and skin irritation. Essentially, what works for one person may not necessarily work for another.
If you are considering wearing your smartwatch to while sleeping or wondering if you are missing out on its key benefits by taking it off at night, here's a simple guide that will help.
- Sleep Analysis: Sleep tracking feature of smartwatches gives detailed record of the time spent in deep, light, and REM sleep, which in turn allows users to see if they are getting enough sleep and rest.
- Recovery Tracking: It also helps in monitoring a user's Resting Heart Rate (RHR) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) thar are excellent indicators of a body’s recovery from daily stress or workouts.
- Blood Oxygen (SpO₂): Some smartwatches monitor oxygen saturation levels overnight, which can prove valuable in detecting breathing disturbances like sleep apnea.
- Temperature Tracking: This feature in smartwatches tracks skin temperature deviations, which can warn users of impending illness or hormonal changes.
- Silent Alarms: Alarms in smartwatches wakes users up gently using wrist vibrations instead of using loud music or sound. This can preventing a user from being jolted out of sleep and also disturbing their partners.
- Skin Irritation: Wearing smartwatches for longer durations can lead to skin irritation. Trapped sweat, bacteria, and friction can lead to skin infection or pressure marks.
- Physical Discomfort: Bulky smartwatches can feel restrictive to sensitive sleepers.
- Radiation Concerns: Smartwatches emit very low-power, non-ionizing Bluetooth signals that are not associated with any health risks. That said, there are studies going on across the globe to understand the impact of Bluetooth signals, 4G and 5G signals and Wi-Fi on health better, which will give insights in the future.
The Huawei Watch GT 5 comes with stainless-steel construction, sapphire glass protection, and a classic round watch design that give it a premium appearance. The vibrant AMOLED display delivers sharp visuals, deep blacks, and excellent outdoor visibility. On the fitness front, this smartwatch supports a wide range of workout modes, GPS-based activity tracking, and advanced running and cycling features. Health monitoring includes continuous heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and HRV-based wellness insights. One of its biggest advantages is battery life, with the watch capable of lasting up to two weeks on a single charge under typical usage.
Long battery life
Premium design
Accurate health monitoring
Some features may be limited due to unavailability of Huawei Health app
Buyers find this smartwatch to offer excellent build quality. They appreciate its sleek design and accurate tracking capabilities. The battery life has also received positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 is a feature-packed smartwatch that combines premium design with AI-powered features. It sports a sleek rectangular dial and a vibrant 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 410 x 502 resolution. Powered by the EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the smartwatch offers smooth navigation along with AI-generated watch faces and an AI Companion feature. On the health front, it supports heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis, while multiple sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers up to 7 days of battery life, Bluetooth calling, GPS support, and Emergency SOS.
Vibrant display
Good features
Sleek design
Average battery life
Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product with excellent looks and numerous functions, particularly praising its calling feature and Bluetooth connectivity. However, the battery life has received mixed feedback.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is one of the most advanced Android smartwatches available in the market right now. Its ultra-slim 8.6mm profile, Armor Aluminum chassis, and Sapphire Crystal protection give it a durable yet lightweight feel. The Super AMOLED display delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and vibrant visuals, while peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by Samsung's latest 3nm processor, the smartwatch offers smooth performance alongside advanced health tracking features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, vascular load analysis, sleep coaching, Energy Score, and the industry's first Antioxidant Index measurement. Combined with dual-band GPS and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 8 is designed for users who want premium health insights and smartwatch functionality in one device.
Vibrant display
Good health features
Sleek design
Average battery life
Buyers praise the smartwatch's quality, features, and display, with one noting it's the best in its segment. They also appreciate its health tracking features.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and display.
The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display delivers exceptional brightness and deep contrast. Beyond aesthetics, the Series 11 packs advanced fitness tracking, ECG, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. Combined with seamless iPhone integration and fast performance, it remains one of the most comprehensive smartwatches available. While battery life typically lasts around 18 hours, Low Power Mode can significantly extend usage.
Vibrant display
Accurate health features
Sleek design
Battery life remains shorter than competition
Buyers praise this smartwatch for its premium build quality, bright and colour-rich display, smooth performance, and highly accurate health tracking features. Customers particularly appreciate the sleep tracking, ECG functionality, and fitness monitoring.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features, design and display.
The Amazfit Active 2 is a premium smartwatch that combines elegant design with advanced health tracking capabilities. The 1.32-inch AMOLED display offers a sharp 466 x 466 resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and vibrant colour reproduction, ensuring excellent colour accuracy and deep blacks. Powered by Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0 sensor, the smartwatch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, skin temperature, sleep quality, and recovery metrics. Fitness enthusiasts benefit from over 160 workout modes, dual-band GPS, offline maps, and AI-powered Zepp Coach guidance. This watch provides up to 10 days of battery life under typical usage.
Good build quality
Accurate health features
Long battery life
Great connectivity
Limited apps
Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic premium device that offers accurate health tracking, particularly noting its heart rate sensor performance. The watch features a crystal clear display with exceptional screen quality, and customers appreciate its premium design and reliable functionality.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features, design and overall product proposition.
The Redmi Watch 5 Active is an affordable smartwatch that delivers a premium experience to budget-conscious buyers. The standout feature is its large 2-inch LCD display, which offers vibrant colours, sharp text rendering, and good viewing angles. Fitness enthusiasts benefit from support for over 140 workout modes, while health-focused users get continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling with advanced noise reduction technology. It offers up to 18 days of battery life.
Good build quality
Accurate health features
Long battery life
Great connectivity
Average display
Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent quality with a battery that lasts about 14 days and good value for money. They appreciate its appearance, features, and accuracy, with one customer highlighting its comprehensive workout, calling, and tracking capabilities.
Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and health tracking features.
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|BATTERY
|SLEEP TRACKING FEATURES
|Huawei Watch GT 5
|1.43-inch AMOLED Display
|Up to 14 days
|Sleep stage monitoring, sleep score, sleep quality analysis
|Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch
|1.85-inch AMOLED Display
|Up to 7 days
|Sleep monitoring, sleep quality tracking, sleep duration analysis
|Samsung Galaxy Watch8
|1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display
|Up to 40 hours
|Sleep Stages, Sleep Score, Bedtime Guidance, Sleep Coaching, Sleep Apnea Detection
|Apple Watch Series 11
|Always On Retina OLED Display
|Up to 18 hours
|Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score Analysis, Sleep Schedule Monitoring, Sleep Trend Tracking
|Amazfit Active 2
|1.32-inch AMOLED Display
|Up to 10 days
|Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Breathing Monitoring, Nap Tracking, REM Sleep Analysis
|Redmi Watch 5 Active
|2-inch LCD Display
|Up to 18 days
|Sleep Monitoring, Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Quality Analysis
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers including budget, mid-budget and premium smartwatches. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds smartwatches across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their health tracking features, fitness tracking features and sensor used. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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