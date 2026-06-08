Should you sleep with a smartwatch on? The 3 critical factors that decide if it’s worth the discomfort

Smartwatches these days can do so much more than counting steps, displaying messages and helping track workouts. Modern smartwatches come with advanced sensors that can not only track your heart rate and heart rate variability but also track your blood oxygen levels and monitor your sleep patterns and stress levels. The data from these sensors can then be used for improving your overall health and recovery. But to unlock these insights users must wear these smartwatches while sleeping, which brings us to the imminent question - should you sleep with a smartwatch on?

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The answer isn't as simple as a lot of smartwatch brands make it seem. Sure, wearing a smartwatch overnight can provide valuable health and sleep insights, but it can also introduce challenges such as discomfort and skin irritation. Essentially, what works for one person may not necessarily work for another.

If you are considering wearing your smartwatch to while sleeping or wondering if you are missing out on its key benefits by taking it off at night, here's a simple guide that will help.

Benefits of wearing a smartwatch while sleeping - Sleep Analysis: Sleep tracking feature of smartwatches gives detailed record of the time spent in deep, light, and REM sleep, which in turn allows users to see if they are getting enough sleep and rest.

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- Recovery Tracking: It also helps in monitoring a user's Resting Heart Rate (RHR) and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) thar are excellent indicators of a body’s recovery from daily stress or workouts.

- Blood Oxygen (SpO₂): Some smartwatches monitor oxygen saturation levels overnight, which can prove valuable in detecting breathing disturbances like sleep apnea.

- Temperature Tracking: This feature in smartwatches tracks skin temperature deviations, which can warn users of impending illness or hormonal changes.

- Silent Alarms: Alarms in smartwatches wakes users up gently using wrist vibrations instead of using loud music or sound. This can preventing a user from being jolted out of sleep and also disturbing their partners.

Drawbacks of wearing a smartwatch while sleeping - Skin Irritation: Wearing smartwatches for longer durations can lead to skin irritation. Trapped sweat, bacteria, and friction can lead to skin infection or pressure marks.

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- Physical Discomfort: Bulky smartwatches can feel restrictive to sensitive sleepers.

- Radiation Concerns: Smartwatches emit very low-power, non-ionizing Bluetooth signals that are not associated with any health risks. That said, there are studies going on across the globe to understand the impact of Bluetooth signals, 4G and 5G signals and Wi-Fi on health better, which will give insights in the future.

Best smartwatches with sleep tracking feature

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The Huawei Watch GT 5 comes with stainless-steel construction, sapphire glass protection, and a classic round watch design that give it a premium appearance. The vibrant AMOLED display delivers sharp visuals, deep blacks, and excellent outdoor visibility. On the fitness front, this smartwatch supports a wide range of workout modes, GPS-based activity tracking, and advanced running and cycling features. Health monitoring includes continuous heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and HRV-based wellness insights. One of its biggest advantages is battery life, with the watch capable of lasting up to two weeks on a single charge under typical usage.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED Display, 466 x 466 resolution Battery Life Up to 14 days maximum, around 7 days typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Calling Fitness Features 100+ workout modes, running analytics, cycling tracking, calorie tracking, step counting Sleep Tracking Features Sleep stage monitoring, sleep score, sleep quality analysis Other Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Stress Monitoring, HRV Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Tracking Reason to buy Long battery life Premium design Accurate health monitoring Reason to avoid Some features may be limited due to unavailability of Huawei Health app

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to offer excellent build quality. They appreciate its sleek design and accurate tracking capabilities. The battery life has also received positive feedback.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and long battery life.

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The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 is a feature-packed smartwatch that combines premium design with AI-powered features. It sports a sleek rectangular dial and a vibrant 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 410 x 502 resolution. Powered by the EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0, the smartwatch offers smooth navigation along with AI-generated watch faces and an AI Companion feature. On the health front, it supports heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis, while multiple sports modes cater to fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it offers up to 7 days of battery life, Bluetooth calling, GPS support, and Emergency SOS.

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Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED Display, 410 x 502 resolution Battery Life Up to 7 days Connectivity Multiple sports modes, step tracking, calorie tracking, distance tracking Fitness Features Multiple sports modes, step tracking, calorie tracking, distance tracking Sleep Tracking Features Sleep monitoring, sleep quality tracking, sleep duration analysis Other Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Activity Tracking Reason to buy Vibrant display Good features Sleek design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product with excellent looks and numerous functions, particularly praising its calling feature and Bluetooth connectivity. However, the battery life has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features.

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is one of the most advanced Android smartwatches available in the market right now. Its ultra-slim 8.6mm profile, Armor Aluminum chassis, and Sapphire Crystal protection give it a durable yet lightweight feel. The Super AMOLED display delivers exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and vibrant visuals, while peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits ensures excellent outdoor visibility. Powered by Samsung's latest 3nm processor, the smartwatch offers smooth performance alongside advanced health tracking features such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, vascular load analysis, sleep coaching, Energy Score, and the industry's first Antioxidant Index measurement. Combined with dual-band GPS and comprehensive fitness tracking, the Galaxy Watch 8 is designed for users who want premium health insights and smartwatch functionality in one device.

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Specifications Display 1.34-inch (40mm) / 1.47-inch (44mm) Super AMOLED, Always-On Display, Sapphire Crystal Protection Battery Life Up to 40 hours typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou Fitness Features 100+ workout modes, Running Coach, Energy Score, Dual GPS tracking, Body Composition Analysis Sleep Tracking Features Sleep Stages, Sleep Score, Bedtime Guidance, Sleep Coaching, Sleep Apnea Detection Other Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Blood Pressure Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Vascular Load Monitoring, AGEs Index, Antioxidant Index, Skin Temperature Tracking Reason to buy Vibrant display Good health features Sleek design Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the smartwatch's quality, features, and display, with one noting it's the best in its segment. They also appreciate its health tracking features.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features and display.

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The Apple Watch Series 11 comes with an Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display delivers exceptional brightness and deep contrast. Beyond aesthetics, the Series 11 packs advanced fitness tracking, ECG, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitoring. Combined with seamless iPhone integration and fast performance, it remains one of the most comprehensive smartwatches available. While battery life typically lasts around 18 hours, Low Power Mode can significantly extend usage.

Specifications Display Always-On Retina LTPO OLED Display, edge-to-edge design, up to 2,000 nits brightness Battery Life Up to 18 hours on typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, Apple Pay, LTE Fitness Features Activity Rings, Running Metrics, Cycling Metrics, Workout Tracking, GPS Tracking, Fitness+ Integration Sleep Tracking Features Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score Analysis, Sleep Schedule Monitoring, Sleep Trend Tracking Other Health Tracking Features ECG App, Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Oxygen Monitoring, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Cycle Tracking Reason to buy Vibrant display Accurate health features Sleek design Reason to avoid Battery life remains shorter than competition

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this smartwatch for its premium build quality, bright and colour-rich display, smooth performance, and highly accurate health tracking features. Customers particularly appreciate the sleep tracking, ECG functionality, and fitness monitoring.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features, design and display.

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The Amazfit Active 2 is a premium smartwatch that combines elegant design with advanced health tracking capabilities. The 1.32-inch AMOLED display offers a sharp 466 x 466 resolution, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and vibrant colour reproduction, ensuring excellent colour accuracy and deep blacks. Powered by Amazfit's BioTracker 6.0 sensor, the smartwatch tracks heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress, skin temperature, sleep quality, and recovery metrics. Fitness enthusiasts benefit from over 160 workout modes, dual-band GPS, offline maps, and AI-powered Zepp Coach guidance. This watch provides up to 10 days of battery life under typical usage.

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Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED Display, 466 x 466 resolution, 353 PPI, Always-On Display, up to 2,000 nits brightness Battery Life Up to 10 days typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, Bluetooth Calling, Wi-Fi, Dual-Band GPS, 5 Satellite Positioning Systems Fitness Features 160+ Sports Modes, Zepp Coach AI Training, Running Analysis, Strength Training Recognition, VO2 Max Tracking Sleep Tracking Features Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Breathing Monitoring, Nap Tracking, REM Sleep Analysis Other Health Tracking Features 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Skin Temperature Monitoring, HRV Analysis, PAI Health Score Reason to buy Good build quality Accurate health features Long battery life Great connectivity Reason to avoid Limited apps

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a fantastic premium device that offers accurate health tracking, particularly noting its heart rate sensor performance. The watch features a crystal clear display with exceptional screen quality, and customers appreciate its premium design and reliable functionality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its health tracking features, design and overall product proposition.

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The Redmi Watch 5 Active is an affordable smartwatch that delivers a premium experience to budget-conscious buyers. The standout feature is its large 2-inch LCD display, which offers vibrant colours, sharp text rendering, and good viewing angles. Fitness enthusiasts benefit from support for over 140 workout modes, while health-focused users get continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep analysis. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling with advanced noise reduction technology. It offers up to 18 days of battery life.

Specifications Display 2-inch LCD Display, 320 x 385 resolution, up to 500 nits brightness Battery Life Up to 18 days typical usage Connectivity Bluetooth Calling, Bluetooth 5.3, Android & iOS compatibility Fitness Features 140+ Sports Modes, Step Tracking, Calorie Tracking, Activity Tracking Sleep Tracking Features Sleep Monitoring, Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Quality Analysis Other Health Tracking Features 24x7 Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Breathing Exercises Reason to buy Good build quality Accurate health features Long battery life Great connectivity Reason to avoid Average display

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be of excellent quality with a battery that lasts about 14 days and good value for money. They appreciate its appearance, features, and accuracy, with one customer highlighting its comprehensive workout, calling, and tracking capabilities.

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Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and health tracking features.

Top 3 features of the best smartwatches with sleep tracking feature

NAME DISPLAY BATTERY SLEEP TRACKING FEATURES Huawei Watch GT 5 1.43-inch AMOLED Display Up to 14 days Sleep stage monitoring, sleep score, sleep quality analysis Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch 1.85-inch AMOLED Display Up to 7 days Sleep monitoring, sleep quality tracking, sleep duration analysis Samsung Galaxy Watch8 1.34-inch Super AMOLED Display Up to 40 hours Sleep Stages, Sleep Score, Bedtime Guidance, Sleep Coaching, Sleep Apnea Detection Apple Watch Series 11 Always On Retina OLED Display Up to 18 hours Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score Analysis, Sleep Schedule Monitoring, Sleep Trend Tracking Amazfit Active 2 1.32-inch AMOLED Display Up to 10 days Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Score, Sleep Breathing Monitoring, Nap Tracking, REM Sleep Analysis Redmi Watch 5 Active 2-inch LCD Display Up to 18 days Sleep Monitoring, Sleep Stages Tracking, Sleep Quality Analysis

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers including budget, mid-budget and premium smartwatches. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds smartwatches across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their health tracking features, fitness tracking features and sensor used. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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FAQs Is it safe to wear a smartwatch while sleeping? Yes, most smartwatches are designed for 24/7 wear and are safe to use during sleep. However, users with sensitive skin may prefer lightweight models with breathable straps to improve comfort. Can a smartwatch really improve my sleep quality? A smartwatch cannot directly improve your sleep, but it can help identify patterns such as insufficient sleep, irregular sleep schedules, high stress levels, and frequent nighttime awakenings, allowing you to make informed lifestyle changes. What sleep metrics should I look for in a smartwatch? The best sleep-tracking smartwatches monitor sleep duration, sleep stages (light, deep, and REM sleep), sleep score, blood oxygen levels (SpO2), heart rate variability (HRV), and sleep breathing quality. Can a smartwatch detect sleep apnea? Some premium smartwatches, including select Apple and Samsung models, offer sleep apnea detection or related monitoring features. Do sleep-tracking smartwatches work without a smartphone? Most smartwatches can record sleep data independently. However, you'll typically need the companion app on your smartphone to view detailed sleep reports and long-term trends.