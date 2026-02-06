Subscribe

Side-by-side refrigerators have always fascinated me, but are they worth it for Indian kitchens?

Side-by-side refrigerators look premium and promise convenience, but do they really suit Indian kitchens? Let’s explore their space needs, usability, storage style, and everyday practicality.

Published6 Feb 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Best side by side refrigerators that fit in Indian kitchens.
By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

Side-by-side refrigerators have always caught my attention. With their tall, double-door design and sleek finish, they instantly add a premium feel to any kitchen. But beyond the looks, an important question remains: are they actually practical for Indian homes? Indian kitchens are often compact, cooking habits involve large vessels, frequent grocery stocking, and storage needs go beyond just frozen food.

From door swing space and shelf layout to freezer usability and power consumption, everything matters when choosing a refrigerator. Side-by-side models promise better organisation, easy access to both fresh and frozen sections, and modern features like digital controls and water dispensers. However, they also demand more floor space and may not always accommodate wide utensils or big containers comfortably.

In this article, I break down whether side-by-side refrigerators truly fit Indian kitchen layouts and daily cooking habits, helping you decide if they’re a smart upgrade or just a stylish temptation. These 5 refrigerators on Amazon will help with you decide if they meet your requirements.

BEST SIDE BY SIDE FRIDGE

Side-by-side refrigerators have always fascinated me, and the Samsung 653L model makes a strong case for Indian homes. With its wide storage, organised shelves, and tall design, it suits families that cook frequently and store groceries in bulk.

The Convertible 5-in-1 mode is especially useful for Indian households, adapting to festivals, vacations, or daily needs. Add AI features, Wi-Fi control, and reliable cooling, and this refrigerator balances modern convenience with practical Indian kitchen requirements.

Specifications

Capacity:
653 litres
Energy Rating:
3 Star
Compressor:
Digital Inverter
Cooling Technology:
Twin Cooling Plus
Smart Features:
Wi-Fi, SmartThings AI Energy Mode

Reason to buy

Large 653L capacity ideal for big families and bulk grocery storage

Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt well to Indian usage patterns

Reason to avoid

3-Star rating, not the most energy-efficient in its segment

Requires adequate kitchen space due to wide side-by-side design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Samsung side-by-side refrigerator offers excellent value online, with premium design, spacious interiors, and fast, consistent cooling. Some praised its sleek look and features, while a few noted average finishing quality and disappointing delivery and packaging experiences.

Why choose this product?

If you’ve always admired side-by-side refrigerators but worried about practicality, this Samsung model answers those concerns well. It offers flexible storage, smart energy management, and strong cooling performance, making it worth considering for modern Indian kitchens that value space, convenience, and long-term reliability.

Side-by-side refrigerators feel aspirational, but the LG 655L model proves they can be practical for Indian kitchens too. Its wide layout makes daily access easy, especially when storing large utensils, vegetables, and frozen items separately. Multi Air Flow and digital sensors help maintain consistent cooling, which matters when refrigerators are opened frequently in Indian homes.

Features like Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis add everyday convenience, making this refrigerator a balanced mix of capacity, reliability, and smart functionality.

Specifications

Capacity:
655 litres
Compressor:
Smart Inverter
Cooling System:
Multi Air Flow
Freezer Capacity:
239 L
Refrigerator Capacity:
416 L

Reason to buy

Excellent storage layout for large families and frequent cooking

Stable cooling with Multi Air Flow and digital sensors

Reason to avoid

Lacks advanced Wi-Fi or app-based smart controls

Requires ample kitchen space due to its wide design

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the LG refrigerator arrived with good packaging, timely delivery, and smooth installation support. Many praised the festive pricing, spacious storage, and hassle-free warranty activation, while a few mentioned its deep design, delivery challenges, and minor door alignment concerns.

Why choose this product?

If you want a side-by-side refrigerator that feels premium yet practical, this LG model fits well. It handles Indian cooking habits, frequent door opening, and bulk storage with ease, while offering dependable cooling and long-term compressor reliability at a competitive price point.

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY

Side-by-side refrigerators often feel premium, but this Godrej 600L model feels thoughtfully designed for Indian kitchens. Its capacity is well-suited for large families, while the Smart Convertible Zones are practical for everyday needs—whether it’s chilling beverages, storing dairy, or keeping vegetables fresh.

The AI-powered freshness system adapts cooling based on usage, which works well for homes with frequent door openings. Add the toughened glass finish and strong warranty, and this refrigerator feels both modern and dependable.

Specifications

Capacity:
600 litres
Energy Rating:
3 Star
Compressor Type:
Advanced Inverter
Convertible Zones:
-3°C to 5°C
Freezer Capacity:
213 L

Reason to buy

Smart convertible zones match Indian food storage habits

Long compressor warranty with low-maintenance inverter technology

Reason to avoid

Slightly lower capacity compared to some premium side-by-side models

No app-based or Wi-Fi smart controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Godrej 600L refrigerator delivers excellent cooling, quiet performance, and a premium look with quick installation. Many praised its spacious design and value, while one buyer noted the limited convertible freezer space, suggesting it may not suit those needing more regular fridge storage.

Why choose this product?

If you’re fascinated by side-by-side refrigerators but want something truly practical for Indian kitchens, this Godrej model stands out. It offers flexible storage, intelligent cooling, and strong after-sales assurance at a competitive price, making it a sensible and value-driven choice for everyday Indian households.

Side-by-side refrigerators often look premium, but this LG 655L model proves they can handle real Indian kitchen needs too. The wide, well-organised layout makes it easy to store large vessels, weekly vegetables, and frozen foods separately. Multi Air Flow and digital sensors help maintain even cooling despite frequent door openings.

Features like Express Freeze and Smart Diagnosis add everyday convenience, while the Smart Inverter Compressor keeps energy use in check, making it both stylish and sensible.

Specifications

Capacity:
655 litres
Compressor:
Smart Inverter
Cooling System:
Multi Air Flow
Freezer Capacity:
239 L
Refrigerator Capacity:
416 L

Reason to buy

Consistent cooling even with frequent use, ideal for Indian households

Reliable Smart Inverter Compressor with long-term warranty

Reason to avoid

No Wi-Fi or app-based smart controls

Side-by-side width needs proper kitchen space planning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the fridge offers good cooling and low power consumption, but lacks a convertible mode and shows fingerprints easily. While some trust LG’s quality, others reported delivery dents and poor installation. One buyer even faced repeated repairs, calling the service experience extremely frustrating.

Why choose this product?

If side-by-side refrigerators fascinate you but practicality matters more, this LG model fits well. It combines spacious storage, stable cooling, and energy-efficient performance, making it a dependable choice for large Indian families that want both premium looks and everyday usability.

Side-by-side refrigerators feel aspirational, and this LG 630L InstaView model clearly leans into that appeal while staying relevant for Indian kitchens. The InstaView Door-in-Door lets you check contents without opening the fridge, which helps reduce cold air loss during frequent use.

Door Cooling+ ensures faster, even cooling, while Hygiene Fresh+ focuses on keeping food fresh and odour-free. With Wi-Fi connectivity, convertible storage, and a built-in ice and water dispenser, it delivers luxury with everyday practicality.

Specifications

Capacity:
630 litres
Energy Rating:
3 Star
Compressor:
Smart Inverter
Cooling Technology:
Door Cooling+
Special Feature:
InstaView Door-in-Door

Reason to buy

InstaView Door-in-Door reduces frequent door opening and cooling loss

Ice and water dispenser adds true premium convenience

Reason to avoid

Significantly expensive compared to standard side-by-side models

Requires proper plumbing and space planning for the dispenser

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the fridge arrived well-packed with on-time delivery and attractive festive pricing. Many praised the spacious storage, smooth LG installation, and timely warranty activation. Some noted the fridge needs more space due to its depth, faced minor delivery hassles, or observed slight door misalignment, but overall usage remains satisfactory.

Why choose this product?

If side-by-side refrigerators have always fascinated you and budget isn’t a limitation, this LG model makes sense. It blends premium design, smart connectivity, hygiene-focused cooling, and everyday convenience, making it ideal for modern Indian kitchens that want performance along with a strong style statement.

Is a side-by-side refrigerator suitable for Indian kitchen space?

Side-by-side refrigerators need more width than single or double-door models, which can be a challenge in compact Indian kitchens. You should measure floor space, door clearance, and ventilation gaps carefully. If your kitchen has enough room to open both doors comfortably, it can work well. Otherwise, it may feel bulky and restrictive during daily use.

Can side-by-side refrigerators store large Indian utensils and groceries?

This is a common concern because Indian cooking often involves large vessels and wide containers. Side-by-side refrigerators offer good vertical storage but limited shelf width. While organisation is better for daily items, storing big kadhais, pressure cookers, or large containers may require shelf adjustments or may not always be convenient.

Do side-by-side refrigerators consume more electricity?

Side-by-side refrigerators are usually larger and come with advanced features, which can increase power consumption. However, inverter compressors and higher star ratings help manage electricity usage. Actual consumption depends on capacity, usage habits, and frequency of door opening. Choosing an energy-efficient model can reduce the impact on monthly electricity bills.

Factors to consider before buying a side-by-side refrigerator

Kitchen space and layout: Measure available width, depth, and door clearance carefully to ensure both doors open smoothly without blocking movement in compact Indian kitchens.

Storage layout and shelf width: Side-by-side models offer vertical storage, but limited shelf width may not suit large Indian utensils or wide food containers.

Freezer usage needs: These refrigerators provide equal freezer space, which is useful only if you regularly store frozen foods, meats, or ready-to-cook items.

Energy efficiency and power consumption: Choose inverter compressors and higher star ratings to manage electricity usage, especially with frequent door openings.

Features versus practicality: Evaluate features like water dispensers, digital panels, and smart controls to ensure they add daily convenience, not just visual appeal.

Top 3 features of the best side-by-side refrigerators for Indian kitchens

Side by side refrigeratorsCapacityCooling TechnologySpecial Features
Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL)653 LTwin Cooling PlusConvertible 5-in-1 modes, AI Energy Mode, Wi-Fi & SmartThings, Power Cool & Freeze
LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY – Dazzle Steel)655 LMulti Air Flow with Digital SensorsExpress Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Deodorizer, Stable cooling for frequent door use
Godrej 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 646C)600 LAI-Powered Cooling with Inverter CompressorSmart Convertible Zones (-3°C to 5°C), AI Freshness sensing, Toughened Glass finish
LG 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY – Western Black)655 LMulti Air Flow with Digital SensorsExpress Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Twist Ice Maker, Door Alarm
LG 630L InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-X257AMC3)630 LDoor Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+InstaView Door-in-Door, Wi-Fi Convertible, Ice & Water Dispenser

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

FAQs

Do side-by-side refrigerators take more space?

They need more width than double-door models but usually less depth than French-door refrigerators.

Can they store large Indian utensils?

Shelf width is limited, so very wide vessels may not fit easily without rearranging shelves.

Do side-by-side refrigerators consume more electricity?

They can, but inverter technology and higher star ratings help reduce power consumption.

Is the freezer space enough for Indian usage?

Yes, if you regularly store frozen foods, meats, or ice. Otherwise, it may feel underutilized.

Are water and ice dispensers useful in India?

They add convenience but need proper water quality and regular maintenance.

