Simplify your print tasks in 2025 with multifunction printers that scan, copy, and print all in one smart setup

It’s no longer just about printing a few documents at home or at the office. In 2025, multifunction printers have stepped into a more essential role, serving as all in one command centres that copy, scan, print and sometimes even fax. For busy professionals, creators and remote workers, these machines bring back a sense of control in a world where we still rely on physical paperwork more than we admit.
High Page Yield PrinterHP Smart Tank 520 All-in-one Colour Printer with 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle (Upto 8000 Black and 6000 Colour Prints) and 1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage.Print, Scan & Copy for Office/HomeView Details
₹11,549
Fast Mono PrintingCanon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer, Black, StandardView Details
₹16,999
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)View Details
₹13,699
All-in-One Wi-Fi PrinterCanon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details
₹13,499
Fast Print Laser PrinterBrother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free InstallationView Details
₹22,299
Today’s multifunction printers are more than just tech tools. They are quiet workhorses that help streamline tasks across homes and small businesses. From wireless connectivity to smart print queues, they’ve adapted to meet real needs without adding complexity.
This HP ink tank printer handles home and office jobs without fuss, thanks to its high yield ink bottles and simple print setup. You get print, scan and copy in one space saving machine, and with one extra black ink bottle in the box, it’s built for long runs. It doesn’t need constant refilling and stays consistent across large batches.
Prints stay crisp, even in bulk, making it handy for paperwork heavy tasks. It quietly gets things done and includes an extended warranty with PHA coverage. This is one of the multifunction printers that earns its keep on a busy desk.
High-yield ink bottles last longer without refills
Reliable for daily use with minimal setup
No wireless printing option
Display is basic with no touchscreen
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Print quality is consistent and ink lasts for months.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those who print in volume and want to skip frequent ink changes.
Canon’s MF3010 keeps things simple in the best way. It offers clean black and white prints, quick document scans and fast copying, all without needing setup apps or wireless pairing. Just plug it in and print. This focus on essentials makes it a reliable option for home users and professionals who want straightforward results.
It may not include Wi-Fi or colour printing, but what it delivers is steady and consistent. That’s the appeal of a multifunction printer built to do its job without distractions.
Fast monochrome printing for everyday use
Compact design fits into small spaces
No wireless connectivity
Lacks colour print option
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Prints fast and sharp, no nonsense setup.
Why choose this product?
It’s built for users who prefer fewer buttons and more printing.
Epson’s printer does what most home printers struggle with: it delivers high volume colour printing without draining you on ink. With Wi-Fi direct and mobile printing support, it feels ready for everyday demands at home or in a small workspace. No app bloat or noise, just clear output and steady scans when needed. It fits where printing is regular and basic quality matters more than frills.
You will not get double-sided printing or touch controls here, but the page yield makes up for it. For anyone wanting consistent results from a multifunction printer, this one keeps things simple.
Ink lasts for months
Easy wireless printing
No auto duplex
No display screen
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It prints well and saves a lot of ink said by many buyers on Amazon.
Why choose this product?
Simple, smart value from a multifunction printer that does the basics right.
Canon Pixma Mega Tank keeps the focus on volume and clarity. It handles school projects, office forms, and occasional photo prints with the same ease. Wi-Fi setup is straightforward, and the app support helps print from phones without delay. You get clear scans and no ink worries for months.
There is no auto-duplex print or large display screen here, but the refill system and low running cost make up for that. If you are looking for a multifunction printer that handles regular print needs without noise, this one fits the bill.
High ink yield for everyday printing
Works well with phone-based print apps
No auto double-sided print
No touchscreen interface
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Prints are clean and ink lasts longer than expected.
Why choose this product?
This multifunction printer suits anyone who prints in batches and wants ink to last.
Brother’s laser printer handles heavy workdays without making a scene. With 30 PPM print speed and auto duplex, it moves through big stacks fast. The built-in ADF helps with long scan and copy jobs, while Wi-Fi Direct and LAN support keep it flexible for shared use. Setup is easy and doesn’t need constant attention, which is exactly what small teams or home offices look for.
This one skips colour printing and has a basic interface, but it sticks to what it does well. If speed and consistency matter most, this multifunction printer is up for the task.
High-speed output with duplex printing
ADF makes bulk scanning easier
No colour printing
No touchscreen controls
What are buyers saying on Amazon
Reliable for bulk prints and scanning, works smoothly.
Why choose this product?
Strong fit for anyone needing a reliable multifunction printer.
Epson’s printer blends daily essentials with a few handy extras. It prints, scans, copies, and faxes, while Wi-Fi and app support make it simple to run from multiple devices. For anyone who handles paperwork at home or in a small workspace, it works quietly without slowing you down. The ink tank lasts long, and the ADF lets you move faster with multi-page documents.
It’s not the fastest machine and doesn't offer auto duplex printing, but for all basic needs in one box, this multifunction printer covers the basics well.
Comes with fax and ADF in one setup
Ink tank offers low-cost printing
No automatic duplex feature
Slower colour print speed
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for everyday use with long-lasting ink and smooth wireless setup.
Why choose this product?
If you want all tools in one simple machine, this multifunction printer fits right in.
Brother’s DCP printer doesn’t try too hard and that’s exactly the point. For homes and small offices that need consistent output day after day, this printer keeps pace. You get auto duplex printing, wireless and LAN connectivity, an LCD screen, and an ink tank system that pushes thousands of prints before running low. It handles scans and copies just as well, with an ADF included for ease.
It skips the extras but delivers where it matters which is volume, reliability, and everyday use. If you need a multifunction printer that simply works without slowing you down, this is one of those few you won’t have to think twice about.
High page yield with low ink cost
ADF and duplex printing support
Outdated screen design
Not ideal for photo-heavy tasks
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers praise the print cost and connectivity.
Why choose this product?
It works well in setups that need consistent output every time.
Sometimes you just want a printer that works—no apps, no drama. The Brother printer feels made for that mood. It prints fast, scans clearly, and keeps up with daily paperwork without needing attention. The two-line LCD is simple but enough, and with 30 pages per minute, it barely slows down. For homes or small teams with a lot to print, it’s reliable in the background.
No wireless? No colour? Sure. But if you’re not chasing extras, this is the kind of multifunction printer that earns its place quietly, page after page.
Quick prints without setup hassle
Handles large batches with ease
No Wi-Fi or app printing
Monochrome only, no colour
What are buyers saying?
It's fast and consistent. No drama.
Why choose this product?
Because this multifunction printer keeps things simple, and that’s sometimes all you need.
You plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi, and it just starts working. The HP laser printer isn’t loud about what it does, but it quietly handles print jobs, scans documents, and even faxes when needed. It fits well into small office setups where time is short and clutter is already a problem. The 40-sheet ADF does its job without slowing things down, and the print quality stays crisp.
It’s not meant for photo printing or colour-heavy needs, but it keeps your black-and-white workflows clean and fast. That’s what makes this a multifunction printer worth having in any small team or remote workspace.
ADF, Wi-Fi, and fax all included
Clean output with simple setup
No colour printing
Small paper trays for high-volume use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Good for quick black-and-white jobs, connect fast.
Why choose this product?
Because it’s ready for day-to-day printing without slowing you down.
HP’s LaserJet Pro gets to the point. It handles black and white prints fast, plugs in without setup hurdles, and delivers sharp results for everyday tasks. It suits anyone who values function over flash and prefers tools that just work without added noise.
There’s no colour or WiFi here, but that’s part of its clarity. For those who want to print and scan without distraction, this multifunction printer stays focused on what matters.
Quick first page print
Easy to install and run
No wireless printing
No colour or duplex printing
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It does the job without complications.
Why choose this product?
It simplifies the print and scan routine.
Wi-Fi printing seems like a given today, but not all printers handle it well. If you’re working across phones, tablets, and multiple users, going wireless makes your life easier. For anyone sticking to a single desktop, a wired option may still do the job, just without the flexibility.
The scan copy fax trio sounds nice on the box, but it depends on your daily habits. If you're regularly sending documents, scanning IDs, or keeping records, those tools become valuable. If not, you might be paying for features that stay idle.
If you're often handling multiple page documents, these tools save time and cut effort. Auto duplex means no flipping pages and ADF helps when scanning stacks. But if you're printing one sheet at a time, these extras may not matter.
