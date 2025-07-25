Simplify your print tasks in 2025 with multifunction printers that scan, copy, and print all in one smart setup

It’s no longer just about printing a few documents at home or at the office. In 2025, multifunction printers have stepped into a more essential role, serving as all in one command centres that copy, scan, print and sometimes even fax. For busy professionals, creators and remote workers, these machines bring back a sense of control in a world where we still rely on physical paperwork more than we admit.

Today’s multifunction printers are more than just tech tools. They are quiet workhorses that help streamline tasks across homes and small businesses. From wireless connectivity to smart print queues, they’ve adapted to meet real needs without adding complexity.

HIGH PAGE YIELD PRINTER

This HP ink tank printer handles home and office jobs without fuss, thanks to its high yield ink bottles and simple print setup. You get print, scan and copy in one space saving machine, and with one extra black ink bottle in the box, it’s built for long runs. It doesn’t need constant refilling and stays consistent across large batches.

Prints stay crisp, even in bulk, making it handy for paperwork heavy tasks. It quietly gets things done and includes an extended warranty with PHA coverage. This is one of the multifunction printers that earns its keep on a busy desk.

Specifications Page Yield Up to 8000 black, 6000 colour Functions Print, Scan, Copy Ink System Refillable ink tank Print Speed Up to 12 ppm (black), 5 ppm (colour) Special Features Refillable Ink Tank, Energy Star, Internal Memory Reason to buy High-yield ink bottles last longer without refills Reliable for daily use with minimal setup Reason to avoid No wireless printing option Display is basic with no touchscreen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Print quality is consistent and ink lasts for months.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those who print in volume and want to skip frequent ink changes.

FAST MONO PRINTING

Canon’s MF3010 keeps things simple in the best way. It offers clean black and white prints, quick document scans and fast copying, all without needing setup apps or wireless pairing. Just plug it in and print. This focus on essentials makes it a reliable option for home users and professionals who want straightforward results.

It may not include Wi-Fi or colour printing, but what it delivers is steady and consistent. That’s the appeal of a multifunction printer built to do its job without distractions.

Specifications Print type Laser, Monochrome Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity USB 2.0 First page out 7.8 sec Monthly duty cycle Up to 8000 pages Display Single-line LCD Reason to buy Fast monochrome printing for everyday use Compact design fits into small spaces Reason to avoid No wireless connectivity Lacks colour print option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Prints fast and sharp, no nonsense setup.

Why choose this product?

It’s built for users who prefer fewer buttons and more printing.

Epson’s printer does what most home printers struggle with: it delivers high volume colour printing without draining you on ink. With Wi-Fi direct and mobile printing support, it feels ready for everyday demands at home or in a small workspace. No app bloat or noise, just clear output and steady scans when needed. It fits where printing is regular and basic quality matters more than frills.

You will not get double-sided printing or touch controls here, but the page yield makes up for it. For anyone wanting consistent results from a multifunction printer, this one keeps things simple.

Specifications Print Technology Ink Tank Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Wi-Fi Direct Print Output Colour Page Yield 4500 (Black), 7500 (Colour) Functions Print, Scan, Copy Duplex Printing Manual Print Speed Up to 10 IPM (Black) Reason to buy Ink lasts for months Easy wireless printing Reason to avoid No auto duplex No display screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It prints well and saves a lot of ink said by many buyers on Amazon.

Why choose this product?

Simple, smart value from a multifunction printer that does the basics right.

ALL-IN-ONE WI-FI PRINTER

Canon Pixma Mega Tank keeps the focus on volume and clarity. It handles school projects, office forms, and occasional photo prints with the same ease. Wi-Fi setup is straightforward, and the app support helps print from phones without delay. You get clear scans and no ink worries for months.

There is no auto-duplex print or large display screen here, but the refill system and low running cost make up for that. If you are looking for a multifunction printer that handles regular print needs without noise, this one fits the bill.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Canon PRINT app, Apple AirPrint, Mopria Page Yield Up to 6,000 (Black), 7,700 (Colour) Print Resolution Up to 4800 × 1200 dpi Paper Capacity 100 sheets (Rear Tray) Reason to buy High ink yield for everyday printing Works well with phone-based print apps Reason to avoid No auto double-sided print No touchscreen interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Prints are clean and ink lasts longer than expected.

Why choose this product?

This multifunction printer suits anyone who prints in batches and wants ink to last.

FAST PRINT LASER PRINTER

Brother’s laser printer handles heavy workdays without making a scene. With 30 PPM print speed and auto duplex, it moves through big stacks fast. The built-in ADF helps with long scan and copy jobs, while Wi-Fi Direct and LAN support keep it flexible for shared use. Setup is easy and doesn’t need constant attention, which is exactly what small teams or home offices look for.

This one skips colour printing and has a basic interface, but it sticks to what it does well. If speed and consistency matter most, this multifunction printer is up for the task.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB Print Speed Up to 30 pages per minute Resolution 2400 x 600 dpi Special Features Auto Duplex, Network Ready, Wi-Fi, Duplex Printing Reason to buy High-speed output with duplex printing ADF makes bulk scanning easier Reason to avoid No colour printing No touchscreen controls

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Reliable for bulk prints and scanning, works smoothly.

Why choose this product?

Strong fit for anyone needing a reliable multifunction printer.

WIRELESS ADF PRINTER

Epson’s printer blends daily essentials with a few handy extras. It prints, scans, copies, and faxes, while Wi-Fi and app support make it simple to run from multiple devices. For anyone who handles paperwork at home or in a small workspace, it works quietly without slowing you down. The ink tank lasts long, and the ADF lets you move faster with multi-page documents.

It’s not the fastest machine and doesn't offer auto duplex printing, but for all basic needs in one box, this multifunction printer covers the basics well.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy, fax Print Method Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Print Speed Up to 33 ppm (black), 15 ppm (colour) Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Special Features Auto Document Feeder, Borderless Printing Reason to buy Comes with fax and ADF in one setup Ink tank offers low-cost printing Reason to avoid No automatic duplex feature Slower colour print speed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for everyday use with long-lasting ink and smooth wireless setup.

Why choose this product?

If you want all tools in one simple machine, this multifunction printer fits right in.

LCD SCREEN PRINTER

Brother’s DCP printer doesn’t try too hard and that’s exactly the point. For homes and small offices that need consistent output day after day, this printer keeps pace. You get auto duplex printing, wireless and LAN connectivity, an LCD screen, and an ink tank system that pushes thousands of prints before running low. It handles scans and copies just as well, with an ADF included for ease.

It skips the extras but delivers where it matters which is volume, reliability, and everyday use. If you need a multifunction printer that simply works without slowing you down, this is one of those few you won’t have to think twice about.

Specifications Print Speed Up to 17 IPM (black) Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, LAN, USB Page Yield 7500 (Black), 5000 (Colour) Display LCD Display Special Features Auto Duplex, Network Ready, Refillable Ink Tank, Auto Document Feeder Reason to buy High page yield with low ink cost ADF and duplex printing support Reason to avoid Outdated screen design Not ideal for photo-heavy tasks

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the print cost and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

It works well in setups that need consistent output every time.

Sometimes you just want a printer that works—no apps, no drama. The Brother printer feels made for that mood. It prints fast, scans clearly, and keeps up with daily paperwork without needing attention. The two-line LCD is simple but enough, and with 30 pages per minute, it barely slows down. For homes or small teams with a lot to print, it’s reliable in the background.

No wireless? No colour? Sure. But if you’re not chasing extras, this is the kind of multifunction printer that earns its place quietly, page after page.

Specifications Print/Scan/Copy Yes Print Speed Up to 30 ppm Duplex Printing Yes Connectivity USB Display 2-line LCD Paper Tray 250 sheets Reason to buy Quick prints without setup hassle Handles large batches with ease Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi or app printing Monochrome only, no colour

What are buyers saying?

It's fast and consistent. No drama.

Why choose this product?

Because this multifunction printer keeps things simple, and that’s sometimes all you need.

You plug it in, connect it to Wi-Fi, and it just starts working. The HP laser printer isn’t loud about what it does, but it quietly handles print jobs, scans documents, and even faxes when needed. It fits well into small office setups where time is short and clutter is already a problem. The 40-sheet ADF does its job without slowing things down, and the print quality stays crisp.

It’s not meant for photo printing or colour-heavy needs, but it keeps your black-and-white workflows clean and fast. That’s what makes this a multifunction printer worth having in any small team or remote workspace.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Print Speed Up to 21 ppm Connectivity Wireless, Ethernet, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ADF 40-sheet capacity Special Feature USB Reason to buy ADF, Wi-Fi, and fax all included Clean output with simple setup Reason to avoid No colour printing Small paper trays for high-volume use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Good for quick black-and-white jobs, connect fast.

Why choose this product?

Because it’s ready for day-to-day printing without slowing you down.

HP’s LaserJet Pro gets to the point. It handles black and white prints fast, plugs in without setup hurdles, and delivers sharp results for everyday tasks. It suits anyone who values function over flash and prefers tools that just work without added noise.

There’s no colour or WiFi here, but that’s part of its clarity. For those who want to print and scan without distraction, this multifunction printer stays focused on what matters.

Specifications Type Multifunction Laser Printer Print Speed Up to 18 ppm Functions Print, Scan, Copy Print Technology Monochrome Laser Connectivity USB 2.0 Paper Input 150 sheet tray Resolution Up to 600 × 600 dpi Reason to buy Quick first page print Easy to install and run Reason to avoid No wireless printing No colour or duplex printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It does the job without complications.

Why choose this product?

It simplifies the print and scan routine.

Is wireless printing a must for your setup? Wi-Fi printing seems like a given today, but not all printers handle it well. If you’re working across phones, tablets, and multiple users, going wireless makes your life easier. For anyone sticking to a single desktop, a wired option may still do the job, just without the flexibility.

Will you genuinely use the scan and copy functions? The scan copy fax trio sounds nice on the box, but it depends on your daily habits. If you're regularly sending documents, scanning IDs, or keeping records, those tools become valuable. If not, you might be paying for features that stay idle.

How important is duplex printing or an automatic document feeder? If you're often handling multiple page documents, these tools save time and cut effort. Auto duplex means no flipping pages and ADF helps when scanning stacks. But if you're printing one sheet at a time, these extras may not matter.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best multifunction printer: Usage frequency : Daily users need faster speeds and higher yields, while occasional users can opt for simpler models.

: Daily users need faster speeds and higher yields, while occasional users can opt for simpler models. Print type needed : Choose black-and-white for text-heavy tasks or colour if you print graphics, photos, or creative content.

: Choose black-and-white for text-heavy tasks or colour if you print graphics, photos, or creative content. Connectivity options : Look for Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, mobile printing, or USB depending on your setup and flexibility needs.

: Look for Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, mobile printing, or USB depending on your setup and flexibility needs. Functions you’ll actually use : Ensure you’ll regularly use features like scan, copy, fax, or ADF to justify the cost.

: Ensure you’ll regularly use features like scan, copy, fax, or ADF to justify the cost. Print volume and yield : High-yield ink tanks or toner are ideal for bulk printing, especially in shared or office settings.

: High-yield ink tanks or toner are ideal for bulk printing, especially in shared or office settings. Paper handling : Consider input tray capacity, duplex printing, and ADF support if you work with multi-page documents often.

: Consider input tray capacity, duplex printing, and ADF support if you work with multi-page documents often. Print speed : For fast-paced environments, a higher PPM (pages per minute) is a must.

: For fast-paced environments, a higher PPM (pages per minute) is a must. Running cost : Factor in ink or toner replacement costs over time, not just the upfront price.

: Factor in ink or toner replacement costs over time, not just the upfront price. Ease of use: Touchscreens, display panels, and intuitive controls can make daily tasks quicker. Top 3 features of the best multifunction printers:

Top 10 Multifunction Printers Technology Speed (Colour/ B&W) Special Features HP Smart Tank 520 All-in-one Colour Printer Ink Tank 5 ppm / 12 ppm All-in-One, Spill-free refill, High-capacity ink tank Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer Laser 18 ppm Print, Scan, Copy, Compact design Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink Tank 5 ppm / 10 ppm Wi-Fi, All-in-One, Mobile printing Canon Pixma Mega Tank G3770 BK All-in-one Wi-Fi Inktank Colour Printer Ink Tank 6 ppm / 11 ppm WiFi, All-in-One, High page yield Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Multifunction Printer Laser 30 ppm Duplex printing, Wireless, All-in-One Epson L5290 Wireless All-in-One Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Printer Ink Tank 5 ppm / 10 ppm Wi-Fi, ADF, Fax, Compact design Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW WI-FI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer Ink Tank 6 ppm / 17 ppm Duplex, Wireless, High volume printing Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer Laser 30 ppm Duplex printing, Fast print, Compact HP Laser MFP 1188fnw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, Fax Printer Laser 21 ppm Wireless, Fax, ADF, Compact HP LaserJet Pro P1108 Plus Single Function Monochrome Laser Printer Laser 20 ppm Single Function, Compact, High-speed printing

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.