Siri might finally become smart: Thanks to Apple new AI plan with ChatGPT and Claude

Apple is working on replacing Siri in future iPhones with advanced in-house AI models as well as advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) from Anthropic or OpenAI. This move will mark a significant reversal in Apple’s preference for developing core technologies internally to better optimize them with the devices. But the rapid growth of AI features has put pressure on Apple to rely on other brands.

For years, Apple has relied on its proprietary foundation models to power its phone assistant Siri and other AI features. Despite significant improvements, Apple has lagged behind competitors like Google and Samsung, whose AI assistants have become better and gained popularity through the years. Recent rounds of internal testing reportedly found that Anthropic’s Claude outperformed Apple’s own models, especially in handling complex queries and coding tasks.

Apple is talking with both Anthropic and OpenAI about licensing their LLMs for Siri. The company has requested custom versions of Claude and ChatGPT that could run securely on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers. This is the same architecture being used for current cloud processing of AI requests to keep users’ data safe and secure. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are training their models to meet Apple's requirements, and Apple is actively testing their performance.

There are ongoing negotiations between the companies, with Anthropic reportedly seeking multibillion-dollar licensing fees that would increase over time. This high price has led Apple to keep its options open, and it is in talks with OpenAI. Apple might also be considering other potential partners.