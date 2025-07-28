Skip Apple’s student discount! Here’s how to grab a MacBook for cheaper

MacBook remains every student’s preference when it comes to a good-performing laptop for college students because of its sleek design, long-lasting performance and reliable software. But one can’t ignore the truth. MacBooks are pricey and with Apple’s latest MacBook Air models starting at nearly ₹99900, it’s tough for students to justify the cost, even when they know they’re buying a gadget that will last them through graduation and beyond.

So how are students spotting the secret deals here?

Apple’s Education Store

The most common route students take to buy a MacBook is through Apple’s official Education Store. It offers discounted pricing on Macs and iPads, and sometimes sweetens the deal with freebies, like a pair of AirPods, an Apple Pencil or a Magic Mouse.

However, to be honest, the price drop is marginal, just about ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 in most cases. For instance take the M4 MacBook Air, it’s price drops from ₹1,14,900 to ₹1,04,900, about a 10% cut. But these offers don’t last all year and frankly, the discount isn't that massive.

To be clear, Apple’s student pricing is still one of the safer and more reliable options. But when it comes to making every rupee count, there’s another Apple-approved method that deserves your attention.

Apple’s Certified Refurbished Store

We are sure you have never really heard about this lesser-known section of Apple website that offers returned or lightly used products. In simpler words, these products are repaired, restored and resold at significantly lower prices.

If the word refurbished makes you think of scratched-up laptops or questionable third-party sellers, don’t worry, this isn’t that. Apple’s refurbishment process is thorough and tightly controlled. Every device is cleaned, fully tested and any faulty parts are replaced with genuine Apple components. It’s then repackaged in a fresh box with new cables and accessories, and shipped to your door without any charges.

That’s not it. You also get a full one-year Apple warranty, just like you would with a brand-new device. You can also opt for AppleCare+ to extend your coverage.

If you’re looking to save smart without compromising on quality, this is a route worth exploring.

Discounts on top of discounts

Things get more interesting here with the price advantage. While Apple’s education store lists the base M4 MacBook Air at ₹74,600, the Certified Refurbished Store often offers the same model for just ₹70,400. That’s an additional ₹4000 off for a device that looks and performs just like new.

Although there’s a chance you might stumble upon a cheaper MacBook on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, but those deals rarely come with Apple’s rigorous quality control, fresh packaging or the one-year warranty that the refurbished store provides.

That said, it’s always smart to check prices across major retailers. Occasionally, stores like Amazon or Best Buy offer new Macs at prices that rival Apple’s refurbished listings. If you find a new MacBook for less, that’s obviously the better deal.

