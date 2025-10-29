Skip harsh chemicals: Experts say you only need these 3 items in your kitchen to clean your oven

Ovens take on a lot of kitchen chaos but rarely receive the same attention we give our countertops or gas stoves, or even other kitchen appliances. Every roast, bake or grill session leaves behind tiny splatters and burnt crumbs that slowly harden into stubborn, greasy patches. Since the door stays shut, the mess is easy to ignore until the lingering odour or visible stains finally demand action. That is usually when the real hesitation begins.

Cleaning the oven becomes a nightmare, which means you now have to deal with strong chemical cleaners that smell unpleasant and require heavy scrubbing. While some ovens have self-cleaning modes, they are not always ideal because the intense heat can fill the kitchen with fumes.

What if we tell you that you need only these 3 items in your kitchen to make your oven look like new?

These 3 items are: Baking soda, vinegar and lemon. These items, when mixed together, loosen grease, lift stains and reduce food odours. These ingredients can help with regular maintenance and avoid the need for expensive store-bought products in many cases.

Here is how you can try it at home.

Step 1: Make a baking soda paste Take three-quarters of a cup of baking soda and mix it with one-quarter cup of water. Stir until the mixture becomes thick and spreadable.

Step 2: Apply to greasy surfaces Remove all racks from inside the oven so that you can reach every corner. Use a sponge or cloth to coat the interior areas with the paste. Focus on stains and spots where grime has built up.

Step 3: Prepare the vinegar solution Pour one cup of white vinegar into a heat-safe bowl. A porcelain bowl works well. You can add a little lemon juice if you want a fresh fragrance.

Heat the oven gently Place the bowl at the bottom of the oven and set the temperature to the lowest possible setting. Allow it to warm for about one hour. The mild heat releases steam, which helps the paste break down tough deposits.

Wipe off the residue Turn off the oven and wait for it to cool. Remove the bowl and use a damp sponge to wipe the inside surfaces clean. The paste should come off easily along with the grime.

Treat any remaining stains Cut a lemon in half and rub it directly on spots that look darker or dirtier. Lastly, wipe again to finish.