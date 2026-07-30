Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

Skip the Dyson: These 4 cordless stick vacuums deliver powerful cleaning for half the price

Some of these cordless stick vacuum cleaners come with a flex technology that bends at a 90-degree angle for cleaning corners and hard-to-reach areas without bending.

Updated30 Jul 2026, 09:06 PM IST
These vacuum cleaners offer a run time of up to 90 minutes.
These vacuum cleaners offer a run time of up to 90 minutes.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

Read moreRead less

Find the best EMI Offers

starts from 

2,500/month

Check Eligibility
Find the best EMI Offers

The first that comes to mind when shopping for a cordless stick vacuum is Dyson. It's powerful suction, it's aesthetically pleasing design, long battery life and other utilitarian features make it the first and in some cases the only choice for a lot of buyers. However, Dyson's vacuum cleaners are also a tad bit expensive, which make it out of reach for a lot of people. Thankfully, there are other brands like Dreame, Sharp and Eureka Forbes that have stepped up to fill in the gap.

research icon

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Cordless stick vacuum cleaners by these brands offer impressive suction power, longer battery life, advanced filtration systems, and smart cleaning features, often at a much lower price. For most households, these alternatives provide everything needed to tackle daily dust, pet hair, crumbs, and debris without paying a premium for the Dyson badge or the hefty price tag. From anti-tangle brush rolls and HEPA filtration to lightweight builds and multiple cleaning attachments, they pack many of the features you'd expect from flagship models. Whether you live in a compact apartment or a spacious family home, there's now a budget-friendly option that can handle hard floors and carpets, and even your car's interior with ease.

So, if you have been planning on buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, here are out top four options for you.

Best cordless stick vacuum cleaners that can rival Dyson

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner is powered by a 150,000 RPM brushless motor that delivers 190AW suction power and effectively removes dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and tight corners. Its intelligent dirt detection automatically adjusts suction for optimal cleaning, while the LED optic technology helps reveal hidden dust. It includes dual floor brushes, multiple accessories, and a five-stage filtration system that captures fine particles. It offers a runtime of up to 90 minutes.

Specifications

Maximum Wattage
570W
Suction Power
190 Air Watts
Filters
Multi-stage HEPA filtration
Battery
8 × 2,900mAh removable battery pack
Maximum Run Time
Up to 90 minutes
Special Features
Intelligent dirt detection, LED Optic Technology, 150,000 RPM brushless motor, Dual brush heads, Anti-tangle V-shaped brush, LCD display, Lightweight design, Flexible cleaning attachments

Reasons to buy

...

Good suction capacity

...

Decent build

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good build quality, with positive feedback about its suction power and ease of use. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its lightweight design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and design.

2. Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10 | 100 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with the company's ZeroBend Technology, which lets users clean under furniture without bending. It is powered by a 450W motor that delivers 150 Air Watts (AW) of suction to effectively remove dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and mattresses. Its Auto Hair Detangler feature prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, while the four-stage filtration system with a washable HEPA filter captures fine dust particles. It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Specifications

Maximum Wattage
450W
Suction Power
150 Air Watts
Filters
4-stage filtration with Cyclonic Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Foam Filter and Washable HEPA Filter
Battery
Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery
Maximum Run Time
Up to 40 minutes
Special Features
ZeroBend Technology, Auto Hair Detangler, 12H Cyclonic Technology, Motorised 3-in-1 Floor Brush

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction

...

Light weight design

...

Easy to use

Reason to avoid

...

Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, easy manoeuvrability and light weight design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.

This cordless vacuum cleaner standout because of its Flex Tube that bends up to 90 degrees, allowing users to clean under beds, sofas, and furniture without bending. It is powered by Bosch's TurboSpin motor that spins at up to 66,000 RPM and delivers strong suction across hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and stairs. Its AllFloor DynamicPower brush with integrated LED lights helps spot hidden dust, while the HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.97% of fine particles. An interchangeable 18V Power for All battery provides up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime.

Specifications

Maximum Wattage
540W
Suction Power
TurboSpin Motor (up to 66,000 RPM)
Filters
HEPA Filtration System
Battery
18V 3.0Ah Lithium-ion
Maximum Run Time
Up to 40 minutes
Special Features
Flex Tube (90° bend), AllFloor DynamicPower Brush with LED lights, TurboSpin Motor, Quick Stand, Easy Parking Clip

Reasons to buy

...

Strong suction

...

Good quality

...

Light weight build

Reason to avoid

...

Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its strong suction, excellent build quality, and easy manoeuvrability. They also appreciate its light weight design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with a flexible 180° Flex Wand that allows easy cleaning under sofas and beds, while the handheld mode helps tackle furniture, stairs and tight spaces. It is powered by a 181W motor, which delivers strong suction across carpets and hard floors. Its Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins technology reduces hair tangles, while its Floor Detect Technology automatically adjusts brush-roll speed for different surfaces. It also gets Anti-Allergen Complete Seal with HEPA filtration that helps trap fine dust and allergens.

Specifications

Maximum Wattage
181W
Suction Power
181W high-efficiency motor suction
Filters
HEPA Filter with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology
Battery
Lithium-ion battery
Maximum Run Time
Up to 50 minutes
Special Features
Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins, Floor Detect Technology, 180° Flex Wand, Handheld Mode, Motorised Pet Tool, Anti-Allergen System, LED Floor Head Lighting

Reasons to buy

...

Effective hair and pet hair removal

...

Strong suction power

Reason to avoid

...

Long charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this vacuum cleaner for its for its strong cleaning performance, easy manoeuvrability and ability to handle pet hair and everyday dust.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance.

Top features of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners in India

MODELSUCTION POWERMAX RUN TIMEFILTERS
Dreame R20190 AW90 MinsMulti-stage HEPA filter
Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10150AW40 MinsCyclonic Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Foam Filter and Washable HEPA Filter
Bosch Unlimited 7NA40 MinsHEPA Filtration System
Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT181W50 MinsHEPA Filter with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology

Similar articles for you

I switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected

These are the 5 budget-friendly vacuum cleaners that get the job done: Top picks under 10,000

I found a simple way to stay cool in humid weather without keeping my AC at 18 degrees

The Research

I’ve used and tested dozens of vacuum cleaners across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of cordless stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeGadgets And AppliancesSkip the Dyson: These 4 cordless stick vacuums deliver powerful cleaning for half the price
More
FAQs
Before buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, consider factors such as suction power, battery backup, charging time, filtration system, dustbin capacity, weight and attachments. Features like HEPA filters, anti-hair wrap technology, LED lights and multiple cleaning modes can improve cleaning performance and convenience.
Most cordless stick vacuum cleaners offer between 30 minutes and 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, depending on the power mode used.
Yes, many cordless stick vacuum cleaners are designed specifically for pet owners. Look for features such as anti-hair wrap brush rolls, powerful suction, motorised pet tools and HEPA filtration to effectively remove pet hair, dander and allergens from floors, carpets and furniture.
A cordless stick vacuum cleaner offers better control and flexibility because users can clean specific areas, furniture, stairs and corners. A robot vacuum cleaner is better for automated daily floor cleaning. Many households use both for maximum convenience.
A dustbin capacity between 0.5 litres and 0.8 litres is generally suitable for most apartments and daily cleaning.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.