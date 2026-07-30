Skip the Dyson: These 4 cordless stick vacuums deliver powerful cleaning for half the price

The first that comes to mind when shopping for a cordless stick vacuum is Dyson. It's powerful suction, it's aesthetically pleasing design, long battery life and other utilitarian features make it the first and in some cases the only choice for a lot of buyers. However, Dyson's vacuum cleaners are also a tad bit expensive, which make it out of reach for a lot of people. Thankfully, there are other brands like Dreame, Sharp and Eureka Forbes that have stepped up to fill in the gap.

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Cordless stick vacuum cleaners by these brands offer impressive suction power, longer battery life, advanced filtration systems, and smart cleaning features, often at a much lower price. For most households, these alternatives provide everything needed to tackle daily dust, pet hair, crumbs, and debris without paying a premium for the Dyson badge or the hefty price tag. From anti-tangle brush rolls and HEPA filtration to lightweight builds and multiple cleaning attachments, they pack many of the features you'd expect from flagship models. Whether you live in a compact apartment or a spacious family home, there's now a budget-friendly option that can handle hard floors and carpets, and even your car's interior with ease.

So, if you have been planning on buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, here are out top four options for you.

Best cordless stick vacuum cleaners that can rival Dyson

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner is powered by a 150,000 RPM brushless motor that delivers 190AW suction power and effectively removes dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and tight corners. Its intelligent dirt detection automatically adjusts suction for optimal cleaning, while the LED optic technology helps reveal hidden dust. It includes dual floor brushes, multiple accessories, and a five-stage filtration system that captures fine particles. It offers a runtime of up to 90 minutes.

Specifications Maximum Wattage 570W Suction Power 190 Air Watts Filters Multi-stage HEPA filtration Battery 8 × 2,900mAh removable battery pack Maximum Run Time Up to 90 minutes Special Features Intelligent dirt detection, LED Optic Technology, 150,000 RPM brushless motor, Dual brush heads, Anti-tangle V-shaped brush, LCD display, Lightweight design, Flexible cleaning attachments Reasons to buy Good suction capacity Decent build Easy to use Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good build quality, with positive feedback about its suction power and ease of use. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its lightweight design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and design.

2. Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10 | 100 AWS at Turbo Mode | 180° Flex Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Lightweight & Compact | Cyclonic Filter & Auto Hair Detangler | Suitable for Indian Homes Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with the company's ZeroBend Technology, which lets users clean under furniture without bending. It is powered by a 450W motor that delivers 150 Air Watts (AW) of suction to effectively remove dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and mattresses. Its Auto Hair Detangler feature prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, while the four-stage filtration system with a washable HEPA filter captures fine dust particles. It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Specifications Maximum Wattage 450W Suction Power 150 Air Watts Filters 4-stage filtration with Cyclonic Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Foam Filter and Washable HEPA Filter Battery Rechargeable Lithium-ion Battery Maximum Run Time Up to 40 minutes Special Features ZeroBend Technology, Auto Hair Detangler, 12H Cyclonic Technology, Motorised 3-in-1 Floor Brush Reasons to buy Strong suction Light weight design Easy to use Reason to avoid Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, easy manoeuvrability and light weight design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.

This cordless vacuum cleaner standout because of its Flex Tube that bends up to 90 degrees, allowing users to clean under beds, sofas, and furniture without bending. It is powered by Bosch's TurboSpin motor that spins at up to 66,000 RPM and delivers strong suction across hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and stairs. Its AllFloor DynamicPower brush with integrated LED lights helps spot hidden dust, while the HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.97% of fine particles. An interchangeable 18V Power for All battery provides up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime.

Specifications Maximum Wattage 540W Suction Power TurboSpin Motor (up to 66,000 RPM) Filters HEPA Filtration System Battery 18V 3.0Ah Lithium-ion Maximum Run Time Up to 40 minutes Special Features Flex Tube (90° bend), AllFloor DynamicPower Brush with LED lights, TurboSpin Motor, Quick Stand, Easy Parking Clip Reasons to buy Strong suction Good quality Light weight build Reason to avoid Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its strong suction, excellent build quality, and easy manoeuvrability. They also appreciate its light weight design.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.

This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with a flexible 180° Flex Wand that allows easy cleaning under sofas and beds, while the handheld mode helps tackle furniture, stairs and tight spaces. It is powered by a 181W motor, which delivers strong suction across carpets and hard floors. Its Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins technology reduces hair tangles, while its Floor Detect Technology automatically adjusts brush-roll speed for different surfaces. It also gets Anti-Allergen Complete Seal with HEPA filtration that helps trap fine dust and allergens.

Specifications Maximum Wattage 181W Suction Power 181W high-efficiency motor suction Filters HEPA Filter with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology Battery Lithium-ion battery Maximum Run Time Up to 50 minutes Special Features Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins, Floor Detect Technology, 180° Flex Wand, Handheld Mode, Motorised Pet Tool, Anti-Allergen System, LED Floor Head Lighting Reasons to buy Effective hair and pet hair removal Strong suction power Reason to avoid Long charging time

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise this vacuum cleaner for its for its strong cleaning performance, easy manoeuvrability and ability to handle pet hair and everyday dust.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance.

Top features of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners in India MODEL SUCTION POWER MAX RUN TIME FILTERS Dreame R20 190 AW 90 Mins Multi-stage HEPA filter Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10 150AW 40 Mins Cyclonic Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Foam Filter and Washable HEPA Filter Bosch Unlimited 7 NA 40 Mins HEPA Filtration System Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT 181W 50 Mins HEPA Filter with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology Similar articles for you I switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected

The Research I’ve used and tested dozens of vacuum cleaners across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of cordless stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.