Skip the Dyson: These 4 cordless stick vacuums deliver powerful cleaning for half the price

The first that comes to mind when shopping for a cordless stick vacuum is Dyson. It's powerful suction, it's aesthetically pleasing design, long battery life and other utilitarian features make it the first and in some cases the only choice for a lot of buyers. However, Dyson's vacuum cleaners are also a tad bit expensive, which make it out of reach for a lot of people. Thankfully, there are other brands like Dreame, Sharp and Eureka Forbes that have stepped up to fill in the gap.
Cordless stick vacuum cleaners by these brands offer impressive suction power, longer battery life, advanced filtration systems, and smart cleaning features, often at a much lower price. For most households, these alternatives provide everything needed to tackle daily dust, pet hair, crumbs, and debris without paying a premium for the Dyson badge or the hefty price tag. From anti-tangle brush rolls and HEPA filtration to lightweight builds and multiple cleaning attachments, they pack many of the features you'd expect from flagship models. Whether you live in a compact apartment or a spacious family home, there's now a budget-friendly option that can handle hard floors and carpets, and even your car's interior with ease.
So, if you have been planning on buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, here are out top four options for you.
This cordless stick vacuum cleaner is powered by a 150,000 RPM brushless motor that delivers 190AW suction power and effectively removes dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and tight corners. Its intelligent dirt detection automatically adjusts suction for optimal cleaning, while the LED optic technology helps reveal hidden dust. It includes dual floor brushes, multiple accessories, and a five-stage filtration system that captures fine particles. It offers a runtime of up to 90 minutes.
Good suction capacity
Decent build
Easy to use
Average battery life
Buyers find the vacuum cleaner to be of good build quality, with positive feedback about its suction power and ease of use. They consider it good value for money and appreciate its lightweight design.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and design.
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This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with the company's ZeroBend Technology, which lets users clean under furniture without bending. It is powered by a 450W motor that delivers 150 Air Watts (AW) of suction to effectively remove dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and mattresses. Its Auto Hair Detangler feature prevents hair from wrapping around the brush roll, while the four-stage filtration system with a washable HEPA filter captures fine dust particles. It offers up to 40 minutes of runtime.
Strong suction
Light weight design
Easy to use
Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying
Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its powerful suction, easy manoeuvrability and light weight design.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.
This cordless vacuum cleaner standout because of its Flex Tube that bends up to 90 degrees, allowing users to clean under beds, sofas, and furniture without bending. It is powered by Bosch's TurboSpin motor that spins at up to 66,000 RPM and delivers strong suction across hard floors, carpets, upholstery, and stairs. Its AllFloor DynamicPower brush with integrated LED lights helps spot hidden dust, while the HEPA filtration system captures up to 99.97% of fine particles. An interchangeable 18V Power for All battery provides up to 40 minutes of cordless runtime.
Strong suction
Good quality
Light weight build
Dustbin capacity may require frequent emptying
Buyers appreciate this vacuum cleaner for its strong suction, excellent build quality, and easy manoeuvrability. They also appreciate its light weight design.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance and light weight design.
This cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes with a flexible 180° Flex Wand that allows easy cleaning under sofas and beds, while the handheld mode helps tackle furniture, stairs and tight spaces. It is powered by a 181W motor, which delivers strong suction across carpets and hard floors. Its Anti-Hair Wrap PowerFins technology reduces hair tangles, while its Floor Detect Technology automatically adjusts brush-roll speed for different surfaces. It also gets Anti-Allergen Complete Seal with HEPA filtration that helps trap fine dust and allergens.
Effective hair and pet hair removal
Strong suction power
Long charging time
Buyers praise this vacuum cleaner for its for its strong cleaning performance, easy manoeuvrability and ability to handle pet hair and everyday dust.
Buyers should choose this vacuum cleaner for its performance.
|MODEL
|SUCTION POWER
|MAX RUN TIME
|FILTERS
|Dreame R20
|190 AW
|90 Mins
|Multi-stage HEPA filter
|Eureka Forbes Zero Bend Z10
|150AW
|40 Mins
|Cyclonic Filter, Steel Mesh Filter, Foam Filter and Washable HEPA Filter
|Bosch Unlimited 7
|NA
|40 Mins
|HEPA Filtration System
|Shark PowerPro Pet IZ380INT
|181W
|50 Mins
|HEPA Filter with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology
I switched my AC to 26°C for a month — my electricity bill dropped more than I expected
I’ve used and tested dozens of vacuum cleaners across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used over dozens of cordless stick vacuum cleaners and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their suction technology, filtration system and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What should I look for when buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner?
Before buying a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, consider factors such as suction power, battery backup, charging time, filtration system, dustbin capacity, weight and attachments. Features like HEPA filters, anti-hair wrap technology, LED lights and multiple cleaning modes can improve cleaning performance and convenience.
How long does a cordless stick vacuum cleaner battery last?
Most cordless stick vacuum cleaners offer between 30 minutes and 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, depending on the power mode used.
Are cordless stick vacuum cleaners good for homes with pets?
Yes, many cordless stick vacuum cleaners are designed specifically for pet owners. Look for features such as anti-hair wrap brush rolls, powerful suction, motorised pet tools and HEPA filtration to effectively remove pet hair, dander and allergens from floors, carpets and furniture.
Which is better: cordless stick vacuum cleaner or robot vacuum cleaner?
A cordless stick vacuum cleaner offers better control and flexibility because users can clean specific areas, furniture, stairs and corners. A robot vacuum cleaner is better for automated daily floor cleaning. Many households use both for maximum convenience.
What is the ideal dustbin capacity for a cordless stick vacuum?
A dustbin capacity between 0.5 litres and 0.8 litres is generally suitable for most apartments and daily cleaning.