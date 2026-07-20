Skip the expensive TV: 7 mini projectors that deliver a surprisingly big screen at home

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read moreRead less
If you are planning to upgrade your home theatre system, buying a 100-inch (or larger) TV isn't the only way of getting a cinematic viewing experience at home. Instead, a mini projector could be a smarter investment as it offers access to bigger screen at a significantly lower price and without occupying a lot of space. What's more? Modern mini projectors offer features such as sharper picture quality, built-in smart features, wireless connectivity, and compact designs, all of which make it a worthy alternative to large screen TVs. So, whether you are hosting a movie night, streaming your favourite OTT shows, watching a live cricket or football match, or setting up a place to host an outdoor party, these portable mini projectors can provide a large screen on almost any wall.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)View Details
₹10,999
boAt CineHead E1 Smart Projector with Built-in Netflix & Prime Video, 150 ANSI Lumens, Native 720p with 1080p & 4K Support, Vertical Keystone, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Stand (Carbon Black)View Details
₹8,499
Unlock Personalized
₹1,834x 6 months₹10,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam Smart LED Projector | Android 14, 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support, 4000 Lumens | All OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime, Jio etc.) | Auto Keystone, WiFi/BT, HDMI, Cast, 150” ScreenView Details
₹6,489
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160" Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, MiracastView Details
₹9,499
XGIMI Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto FocusView Details
₹21,999
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Here are the key benefits that you need to consider:
Screen-to-size ratio: The screen size of a TV is fundamentally limited owing to its design. However, a mini projector can easily project an 80-inch to 150-inch screen based on available space and requirement.
Cost: 100-inch or larger screen TVs cost between ₹80,000 to ₹2 lakhs, whereas a mini projector cost a fraction of that amount between ₹5,000 to ₹40,000.
Flexible placement: Large screen TVs are permanently mounted or placed on bulky tables making them less flexible to move around. However, mini projectors are easy to move around can be placed anywhere.
This projector features a 270-degree rotatable stand that makes it easy to project on a wall or even the ceiling without additional mounts. It delivers a Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with a rated brightness of 4,500 lumens, producing sharp visuals with vibrant colours in dark or dimly lit rooms. It runs Android 11 that supports built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT platforms without an external streaming stick. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen mirroring and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility.
Good picture quality
Easy to setup
Good quality
Average sound and brightness
Buyers find this projector's picture quality excellent, supporting full HD resolution, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. They find this device is easy to use and set up. They also appreciate its performance.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Theis projector comes with a lightweight body and rotatable design, which makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings, while electronic focus and vertical keystone correction simplify setup. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD (1080p) input support, delivering vibrant colours and sharp visuals for movies, TV shows and presentations. It is powered by Android 13, which offers access to popular streaming apps without requiring an external streaming stick. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility for home entertainment.
Good picture quality and brightness
Easy to setup
Good sound quality
Built-in 3W speaker lacks bass
Buyers find this projector to offer excellent picture quality. They appreciate its value for money, easy setup, and built-in apps, particularly Netflix and Prime Video. The sound quality has also received positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and ease of use.
The projector features a sleek, portable design features a 180° rotatable stand, which allows users to project onto walls or ceilings with ease. The projector offers native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with support for Full HD 1080p content, producing sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It is powered by Android 11, which offers support for built-in access to popular OTT platforms. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and electronic focus feature, which makes setup quick and easy.
Good picture quality and brightness
Easy to setup
Good connectivity
Average sound quality
Buyers find this projector to offer clear picture quality and good brightness, particularly performing well in dimly lit environments. They appreciate its connectivity features, being able to connect to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and find it easy to set up.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.
This projector features a sleek body with an integrated adjustable stand that makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD 1080p support, which helps deliver sharp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast for movies, TV shows and presentations. It runs on Android 13 that provides access to popular OTT apps. Other features include electronic focus, auto keystone correction, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Good picture quality
Good sound quality
Value for money
Average performance
Buyers find the projector's picture quality good, with one mentioning the pixels are clearly visible on screen. Moreover, the sound quality is decent, and customers consider it a good value for money.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and sound quality.
This projector features a sleek, minimalist design that blends into modern interiors easily. It is equipped with a native Full HD (1920 × 1080) display and XGIMI's advanced image engine, which delivers sharp visuals with rich colours, accurate skin tones and enhanced contrast. Its high brightness output makes it suitable for both daytime and nighttime viewing. It runs Google TV and the Vibe One that offers official Netflix support along with access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store. Other features include intelligent auto focus, auto keystone correction and screen adaptation.
Good picture quality and brightness
Good sound quality
Excellent performance
Premium pricing
Buyers find this projector's picture quality crisp and sharp, with built-in speakers delivering surprisingly clear sound. They also appreciate its quick and easy setup process.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and performance.
This projector features pocket-sized design and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, which makes it ideal for travel, outdoor movie nights and small-room viewing. It features a native HD display with support for Full HD 1080p input that delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast. It gets LED projection technology that helps maintain consistent colour reproduction while extending lamp life. Additional features include built-in Android support, Wi-Fi and wireless screen mirroring.
Good picture quality
Easy to connect
Extremely light weight and compact
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this projector for its portability, compact design and ease of use. Many customers like the built-in rechargeable battery, which allows movies and presentations without constant access to a power outlet.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.
This projector that combines a compact cylindrical design with powerful smart features. It gets a 180° adjustable cradle that lets users project onto walls, ceilings or any flat surface without requiring a dedicated stand. It delivers native Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with Samsung's PurColor technology and HDR support. It is powered by Samsung Tizen OS, which offers built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and Samsung TV Plus. Additional features include auto focus, auto keystone and auto leveling.
Excellent Full HD picture quality
Compact, lightweight design
Smooth Tizen smart interface
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this projector for its premium build quality, intuitive setup and impressive picture quality despite its compact size. Many users appreciate the vibrant colours, reliable autofocus and seamless access to streaming services.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.
|NAME
|MAX SCREEN SIZE
|RESOLUTION
|SPEAKERS
|Portronics Beem 470
|150-inches
|1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|boAt CineHead E1
|150-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|3W built-in speaker
|Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam
|130-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24
|150-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|XGIMI Vibe One
|200-inches
|1280 × 1080 (HD)
|Dual 8W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio
|Kodak Ultra Mini
|120-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|3W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of projectors including compact and wired ones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mini projectors across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, sound quality and projection technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
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Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more
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