Skip the expensive TV: 7 mini projectors that deliver a surprisingly big screen at home

If you are planning to upgrade your home theatre system, buying a 100-inch (or larger) TV isn't the only way of getting a cinematic viewing experience at home. Instead, a mini projector could be a smarter investment as it offers access to bigger screen at a significantly lower price and without occupying a lot of space. What's more? Modern mini projectors offer features such as sharper picture quality, built-in smart features, wireless connectivity, and compact designs, all of which make it a worthy alternative to large screen TVs. So, whether you are hosting a movie night, streaming your favourite OTT shows, watching a live cricket or football match, or setting up a place to host an outdoor party, these portable mini projectors can provide a large screen on almost any wall.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details ₹10,999 Check Offers boAt CineHead E1 Smart Projector with Built-in Netflix & Prime Video, 150 ANSI Lumens, Native 720p with 1080p & 4K Support, Vertical Keystone, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Stand (Carbon Black) View Details ₹8,499 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,834 x 6 months ₹10,999 Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam Smart LED Projector | Android 14, 1080P & 4K Ultra HD Support, 4000 Lumens | All OTT Apps (Netflix, Prime, Jio etc.) | Auto Keystone, WiFi/BT, HDMI, Cast, 150” Screen View Details ₹6,489 Check Offers ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24, Smart LED Vertical Projector, 4000 Lumens, 1080p Support, 160" Screen Size, Auto Focus & Keystone, Bluetooth, WiFi, HDMI (ARC), USB, AUX, APP Support, Miracast View Details ₹9,499 Check Offers XGIMI Vibe One 1080p Full HD Projector, Official Netflix & Google TV, Supports 4k Ultra HD, Built-in Battery (1.2 Hrs Playtime), 250 ISO Lumens(320 ANSI), 2×3W JBL Speakers, Auto Keystone & Auto Focus View Details ₹21,999 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Benefits using of using mini projectors over a large-screen TV Here are the key benefits that you need to consider:

Screen-to-size ratio: The screen size of a TV is fundamentally limited owing to its design. However, a mini projector can easily project an 80-inch to 150-inch screen based on available space and requirement.

Cost: 100-inch or larger screen TVs cost between ₹80,000 to ₹2 lakhs, whereas a mini projector cost a fraction of that amount between ₹5,000 to ₹40,000.

Flexible placement: Large screen TVs are permanently mounted or placed on bulky tables making them less flexible to move around. However, mini projectors are easy to move around can be placed anywhere.

Best mini projectors for home

This projector features a 270-degree rotatable stand that makes it easy to project on a wall or even the ceiling without additional mounts. It delivers a Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with a rated brightness of 4,500 lumens, producing sharp visuals with vibrant colours in dark or dimly lit rooms. It runs Android 11 that supports built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT platforms without an external streaming stick. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen mirroring and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility.

Specifications Max Screen Size 150 inches Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Max Brightness 4,500 lumens Projection Distance 1.2 m – 4 m Connectivity Features Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, AUX, Wireless Screen Mirroring Audio 5W built-in speaker Special Features Android 11 OS, Built-in OTT apps, 270° rotatable design, Auto screen adjustment, Wireless mirroring Reasons to buy Good picture quality Easy to setup Good quality Reason to avoid Average sound and brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this projector's picture quality excellent, supporting full HD resolution, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. They find this device is easy to use and set up. They also appreciate its performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.

2. boAt CineHead E1 Smart Projector with Built-in Netflix & Prime Video, 150 ANSI Lumens, Native 720p with 1080p & 4K Support, Vertical Keystone, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Stand (Carbon Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Theis projector comes with a lightweight body and rotatable design, which makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings, while electronic focus and vertical keystone correction simplify setup. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD (1080p) input support, delivering vibrant colours and sharp visuals for movies, TV shows and presentations. It is powered by Android 13, which offers access to popular streaming apps without requiring an external streaming stick. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility for home entertainment.

Specifications Max Screen Size 150 inches Display Resolution 1280 × 720 (HD) Max Brightness 1,500 lumens Projection Distance 1.2m – 4.5m Connectivity Features HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless Screen Mirroring Audio 3W built-in speaker Special Features Android 13, Electronic Focus, Rotatable Design, 20,000–30,000-hour lamp life, Smart UI with OTT app support Reasons to buy Good picture quality and brightness Easy to setup Good sound quality Reason to avoid Built-in 3W speaker lacks bass

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this projector to offer excellent picture quality. They appreciate its value for money, easy setup, and built-in apps, particularly Netflix and Prime Video. The sound quality has also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and ease of use.

The projector features a sleek, portable design features a 180° rotatable stand, which allows users to project onto walls or ceilings with ease. The projector offers native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with support for Full HD 1080p content, producing sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It is powered by Android 11, which offers support for built-in access to popular OTT platforms. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and electronic focus feature, which makes setup quick and easy.

Specifications Max Screen Size 130 inches Display Resolution 1280 × 720 (HD) Max Brightness 200 ANSI lumens Projection Distance 1.2m – 4m Connectivity Features HDMI, USB, 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth, Wireless Screen Mirroring Audio 5W built-in speaker Special Features Android 11, 180° Rotatable Stand, Electronic Focus, Vertical Keystone Correction, Built-in OTT Apps Reasons to buy Good picture quality and brightness Easy to setup Good connectivity Reason to avoid Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this projector to offer clear picture quality and good brightness, particularly performing well in dimly lit environments. They appreciate its connectivity features, being able to connect to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and find it easy to set up.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.

This projector features a sleek body with an integrated adjustable stand that makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD 1080p support, which helps deliver sharp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast for movies, TV shows and presentations. It runs on Android 13 that provides access to popular OTT apps. Other features include electronic focus, auto keystone correction, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Specifications Max Screen Size 150 inches Display Resolution 1280 × 720 (HD) Max Brightness 200 ANSI lumens Projection Distance 1.2m – 4m Connectivity Features HDMI, USB, AV, 3.5mm Audio Out, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, Wireless Screen Mirroring Audio 5W built-in speaker Special Features Android 13 OS, Electronic Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, 180° Rotatable Stand, Built-in OTT App Support, Wireless Mirroring Reasons to buy Good picture quality Good sound quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the projector's picture quality good, with one mentioning the pixels are clearly visible on screen. Moreover, the sound quality is decent, and customers consider it a good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and sound quality.

This projector features a sleek, minimalist design that blends into modern interiors easily. It is equipped with a native Full HD (1920 × 1080) display and XGIMI's advanced image engine, which delivers sharp visuals with rich colours, accurate skin tones and enhanced contrast. Its high brightness output makes it suitable for both daytime and nighttime viewing. It runs Google TV and the Vibe One that offers official Netflix support along with access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store. Other features include intelligent auto focus, auto keystone correction and screen adaptation.

Specifications Max Screen Size 200 inches Display Resolution 1280 × 1080 (HD) Max Brightness 1200 ISO lumens Projection Distance 1.2m – 5m Connectivity Features HDMI (ARC), USB, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz), Chromecast Built-in Audio Dual 8W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio Special Features Google TV, Official Netflix Support, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone Correction, Intelligent Screen Alignment, Obstacle Avoidance, MEMC Motion Compensation, HDR10 Support, Google Assistant Reasons to buy Good picture quality and brightness Good sound quality Excellent performance Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this projector's picture quality crisp and sharp, with built-in speakers delivering surprisingly clear sound. They also appreciate its quick and easy setup process.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and performance.

This projector features pocket-sized design and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, which makes it ideal for travel, outdoor movie nights and small-room viewing. It features a native HD display with support for Full HD 1080p input that delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast. It gets LED projection technology that helps maintain consistent colour reproduction while extending lamp life. Additional features include built-in Android support, Wi-Fi and wireless screen mirroring.

Specifications Max Screen Size 120 inches Display Resolution 1280 × 720 (HD) Max Brightness 150 ANSI lumens Projection Distance 1.2m – 3.5m Connectivity Features HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless Screen Mirroring, 3.5mm Audio Out Audio 3W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio Special Features Built-in Rechargeable Battery, Android OS, LED Light Source, Portable Design, Wireless Casting, Long LED Lamp Life Reasons to buy Good picture quality Easy to connect Extremely light weight and compact Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this projector for its portability, compact design and ease of use. Many customers like the built-in rechargeable battery, which allows movies and presentations without constant access to a power outlet.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.

This projector that combines a compact cylindrical design with powerful smart features. It gets a 180° adjustable cradle that lets users project onto walls, ceilings or any flat surface without requiring a dedicated stand. It delivers native Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with Samsung's PurColor technology and HDR support. It is powered by Samsung Tizen OS, which offers built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and Samsung TV Plus. Additional features include auto focus, auto keystone and auto leveling.

Specifications Max Screen Size 100 inches Display Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Max Brightness 230 ANSI lumens Projection Distance 0.8m – 2.7m Connectivity Features Micro HDMI, USB-C, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Apple AirPlay 2, SmartThings, Wireless Screen Mirroring Audio 5W 360° built-in speaker Special Features Samsung Tizen OS, Auto Focus, Auto Keystone, Auto Leveling, PurColor, HDR, Voice Assistant Support (Bixby/Alexa), Gaming Hub, Samsung TV Plus Reasons to buy Excellent Full HD picture quality Compact, lightweight design Smooth Tizen smart interface Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this projector for its premium build quality, intuitive setup and impressive picture quality despite its compact size. Many users appreciate the vibrant colours, reliable autofocus and seamless access to streaming services.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.

Top 3 features of the best mini projectors for home

NAME MAX SCREEN SIZE RESOLUTION SPEAKERS Portronics Beem 470 150-inches 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) 5W built-in speaker boAt CineHead E1 150-inches 1280 × 720 (HD) 3W built-in speaker Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam 130-inches 1280 × 720 (HD) 5W built-in speaker ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24 150-inches 1280 × 720 (HD) 5W built-in speaker XGIMI Vibe One 200-inches 1280 × 1080 (HD) Dual 8W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio Kodak Ultra Mini 120-inches 1280 × 720 (HD) 3W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of projectors including compact and wired ones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mini projectors across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, sound quality and projection technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.