Skip the expensive TV: 7 mini projectors that deliver a surprisingly big screen at home

If you are planning to upgrade your home theatre system, buying a 100-inch (or larger) TV isn't the only way of getting a cinematic viewing experience at home. Instead, a mini projector could be a smarter investment as it offers access to bigger screen at a significantly lower price and without occupying a lot of space. What's more? Modern mini projectors offer features such as sharper picture quality, built-in smart features, wireless connectivity, and compact designs, all of which make it a worthy alternative to large screen TVs. So, whether you are hosting a movie night, streaming your favourite OTT shows, watching a live cricket or football match, or setting up a place to host an outdoor party, these portable mini projectors can provide a large screen on almost any wall.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Here are the key benefits that you need to consider:
Screen-to-size ratio: The screen size of a TV is fundamentally limited owing to its design. However, a mini projector can easily project an 80-inch to 150-inch screen based on available space and requirement.
Cost: 100-inch or larger screen TVs cost between ₹80,000 to ₹2 lakhs, whereas a mini projector cost a fraction of that amount between ₹5,000 to ₹40,000.
Flexible placement: Large screen TVs are permanently mounted or placed on bulky tables making them less flexible to move around. However, mini projectors are easy to move around can be placed anywhere.
This projector features a 270-degree rotatable stand that makes it easy to project on a wall or even the ceiling without additional mounts. It delivers a Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with a rated brightness of 4,500 lumens, producing sharp visuals with vibrant colours in dark or dimly lit rooms. It runs Android 11 that supports built-in streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT platforms without an external streaming stick. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen mirroring and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility.
Good picture quality
Easy to setup
Good quality
Average sound and brightness
Buyers find this projector's picture quality excellent, supporting full HD resolution, and appreciate its value for money as a budget option. They find this device is easy to use and set up. They also appreciate its performance.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Theis projector comes with a lightweight body and rotatable design, which makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings, while electronic focus and vertical keystone correction simplify setup. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD (1080p) input support, delivering vibrant colours and sharp visuals for movies, TV shows and presentations. It is powered by Android 13, which offers access to popular streaming apps without requiring an external streaming stick. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and multiple wired ports further enhance its versatility for home entertainment.
Good picture quality and brightness
Easy to setup
Good sound quality
Built-in 3W speaker lacks bass
Buyers find this projector to offer excellent picture quality. They appreciate its value for money, easy setup, and built-in apps, particularly Netflix and Prime Video. The sound quality has also received positive feedback.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and ease of use.
The projector features a sleek, portable design features a 180° rotatable stand, which allows users to project onto walls or ceilings with ease. The projector offers native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with support for Full HD 1080p content, producing sharp visuals and vibrant colours. It is powered by Android 11, which offers support for built-in access to popular OTT platforms. It also gets dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity and electronic focus feature, which makes setup quick and easy.
Good picture quality and brightness
Easy to setup
Good connectivity
Average sound quality
Buyers find this projector to offer clear picture quality and good brightness, particularly performing well in dimly lit environments. They appreciate its connectivity features, being able to connect to both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and find it easy to set up.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and ease of use.
This projector features a sleek body with an integrated adjustable stand that makes it easy to project onto walls or ceilings. It features a native HD (1280 × 720) resolution with Full HD 1080p support, which helps deliver sharp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast for movies, TV shows and presentations. It runs on Android 13 that provides access to popular OTT apps. Other features include electronic focus, auto keystone correction, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
Good picture quality
Good sound quality
Value for money
Average performance
Buyers find the projector's picture quality good, with one mentioning the pixels are clearly visible on screen. Moreover, the sound quality is decent, and customers consider it a good value for money.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and sound quality.
This projector features a sleek, minimalist design that blends into modern interiors easily. It is equipped with a native Full HD (1920 × 1080) display and XGIMI's advanced image engine, which delivers sharp visuals with rich colours, accurate skin tones and enhanced contrast. Its high brightness output makes it suitable for both daytime and nighttime viewing. It runs Google TV and the Vibe One that offers official Netflix support along with access to thousands of apps via the Google Play Store. Other features include intelligent auto focus, auto keystone correction and screen adaptation.
Good picture quality and brightness
Good sound quality
Excellent performance
Premium pricing
Buyers find this projector's picture quality crisp and sharp, with built-in speakers delivering surprisingly clear sound. They also appreciate its quick and easy setup process.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality, sound quality and performance.
This projector features pocket-sized design and comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, which makes it ideal for travel, outdoor movie nights and small-room viewing. It features a native HD display with support for Full HD 1080p input that delivers crisp visuals, vibrant colours and good contrast. It gets LED projection technology that helps maintain consistent colour reproduction while extending lamp life. Additional features include built-in Android support, Wi-Fi and wireless screen mirroring.
Good picture quality
Easy to connect
Extremely light weight and compact
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this projector for its portability, compact design and ease of use. Many customers like the built-in rechargeable battery, which allows movies and presentations without constant access to a power outlet.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.
This projector that combines a compact cylindrical design with powerful smart features. It gets a 180° adjustable cradle that lets users project onto walls, ceilings or any flat surface without requiring a dedicated stand. It delivers native Full HD (1920 × 1080) resolution with Samsung's PurColor technology and HDR support. It is powered by Samsung Tizen OS, which offers built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar and Samsung TV Plus. Additional features include auto focus, auto keystone and auto leveling.
Excellent Full HD picture quality
Compact, lightweight design
Smooth Tizen smart interface
Premium pricing
Buyers appreciate this projector for its premium build quality, intuitive setup and impressive picture quality despite its compact size. Many users appreciate the vibrant colours, reliable autofocus and seamless access to streaming services.
Buyers should choose this projector for its picture quality and performance.
|NAME
|MAX SCREEN SIZE
|RESOLUTION
|SPEAKERS
|Portronics Beem 470
|150-inches
|1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|boAt CineHead E1
|150-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|3W built-in speaker
|Lifelong Electronics Lightbeam
|130-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 24
|150-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|5W built-in speaker
|XGIMI Vibe One
|200-inches
|1280 × 1080 (HD)
|Dual 8W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio
|Kodak Ultra Mini
|120-inches
|1280 × 720 (HD)
|3W built-in speaker with Dolby Audio
Need more screen space for work or study? Best monitors under ₹10,000 that deliver great value
Need a printer that fits your workspace? Best compact printers for small work desks and home offices
I’ve used and tested hundreds of projectors including compact and wired ones. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of mini projectors across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display technology, battery, sound quality and projection technology. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What screen size is best for a mini projector?
Most mini projectors support 100 to 150-inch screens, while premium models can project up to 200 inches.
Can I watch Netflix and Prime Video directly on a mini projector?
Yes, but only if the projector includes licensed streaming apps or runs Google TV, Android TV or another certified smart platform.
Is a projector better than a Smart TV?
A projector offers a much larger screen for movies, sports and gaming, making it ideal for a cinematic experience. However, a Smart TV generally delivers higher brightness, better contrast and superior performance in well-lit rooms.
What is the ideal projection distance for a mini projector?
Most mini projectors work best between 1.2 and 4 metres.
Are built-in speakers good enough on mini projectors?
Built-in speakers are adequate for personal viewing and small rooms. For a better movie experience with richer bass and louder sound, pairing the projector with a Bluetooth speaker or soundbar is recommended.