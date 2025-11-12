Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds review: what works, what doesn’t — my verdict

It’s been about six weeks with the Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds and they have slipped into my day without effort. I use them on the metro, for quick calls between meetings, and for Netflix or Instagram reels when I want a break. The case is small and neat with the skull on the lid. The buds wear the same logo, so it feels very Skullcandy from the moment you pick them up.

On paper they promise active noise cancellation, quad mic calling, Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint, a low-latency mode, and up to 43 hours of total battery with quick top ups. That is the spec sheet. What matters is how they behave when life gets busy. Do they stay comfortable after a long edit? Can I hear the other person clearly in a cab? Does the sound keep me engaged on a crowded platform? That is what I tested.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

Design The black case is small and smooth, with the skull logo on the lid that stands out just enough to feel like Skullcandy without being loud. It slips into a pocket with keys without a bulge, the hinge feels firm, and the lid stays shut in a backpack yet opens cleanly with one hand. A small LED shows charge and a USB-C port sits on the edge. The matte finish keeps fingerprints low, though black can pick up a little lint after a day in the pocket. The earbuds match the case with black shells and the skull logo on the outer face, and the short stem makes them easy to grip on a moving metro. Magnets guide them into the case and hold them stable, the inner shape is smooth, and the medium tips give me a firm seal without pressure. After weeks of use I see light scuffs on the case, which is normal, and the logos on the buds still look sharp.

Daily use and performance These became my grab and go pair. Morning metro, coffee shop edits, quick stand ups, school pick ups. My phone and laptop stay paired and the switch feels natural when a call lands mid playlist. One tap pauses at a ticket window. Two taps skip a dull track on a crowded platform. I did not hunt for reconnections. They stay connected and out of the way.

Quality of sound At home the tuning is warm with a clear low end. Pop and hip hop feel lively even at modest volume, which suits morning playlists while I make tea or prep lunch. Podcasts sit steady in the middle, so voices are easy to follow while I cook or tidy up. For work from home I keep music low behind emails and calls and it stays clear without masking speech. Acoustic and live recordings are pleasant for background, but very fine string texture and cymbal air are modest. If I want more bite on vocals, a small EQ lift in the upper mids helps and does not break the balance. Volume steps are smooth as I move from a quiet study to a brighter living room, so I am not jolted by sudden jumps.

INK’D ANC earbuds review. (Livemint: Kanika Budhiraja)

One focused listening test I played a mix of bass heavy pop, a couple of acoustic sets, and a news podcast in one sitting. The pop tracks kept their pace and weight without turning boomy. The acoustic guitars sounded clean but not ultra detailed; finger noise and room air sat lower than on more expensive pairs. The podcast felt centred and close, which made a long episode easy to follow. This is the pattern across the week. Fun on modern tracks, comfortable on spoken word, and polite on detail first music.

Calling and clarity Inside a quiet room voices sound clear and close, and I am not asked to repeat. Voice notes and WhatsApp calls come through clean as well. Outside in a light breeze it stays fine. In strong wind in an open spot some words lose their sharp edges, especially S and T sounds. Turning my head slightly or cupping the mic helps and callers hear me better again. Near constant traffic people can still follow what I am saying, though I would not rely on it for long, important calls from the road. For quick calls and home meetings, they perform well.

Battery life I charge the case every three to four days and it runs fine until then. I keep noise cancellation on when I step outside and turn it off at home, which easily covers a full day. A quick 10 minute top up before an evening walk is enough to finish the night. I have not had a surprise dead earbud. The case also picks up charge quickly, which helps when I am about to leave and notice the battery is low.

Noise cancel and awareness This is the kind of reduction that lowers stress rather than shutting the world out. In the house, the fan and appliance hum move to the background. Outside, constant road noise softens so music and podcasts feel calmer. Nearby voices still pass through, which is useful if someone speaks to you. It does not deliver flight cabin quiet, but it makes everyday spaces gentler. Awareness mode is handy at the door or a counter. For a longer chat I still take one earbud out.

One real life day A weekday that ran from work at home to errands outside.

Morning. I wrote for two hours with a low podcast. The room’s hum faded and voices stayed clear at low volume.

Afternoon. I switched to music while moving around the house. The warm tuning kept pop tracks lively without boom, and I could still hear a family member calling from another room when I used awareness.

Evening. On a walk outside, calls were stable in normal breeze and music had enough weight to feel engaging. In a strong gust in an open spot, speech softened until I turned slightly away. In a noisy crowd, some nearby voices still cut through. This is the real picture. Helpful in daily life, never heavy to manage, and honest about its limits.

Fit stays stable during a brisk walk and a short home workout. The earbuds do not press on the ear canal, which is why I can wear them through a long edit. The case gathers normal pocket lint but wipes clean. Pairing remained solid after the first setup and I did not need to clear and start again. The app is simple, covers pairing and basics, and stays out of the way.