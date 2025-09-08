Subscribe

Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds with up to 43-hour battery launched in India: Check features and price

Skullcandy has launched its INK’D ANC earbuds in India, offering long battery life, noise cancellation, and more. Check its price, features and availability. 

MD Ijaj Khan
Published8 Sep 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Skullcandy has launched INK’D ANC earbuds in India, featuring noise cancellation, up to 43-hour battery life and more.(Skullcandy)

Skullcandy has unveiled its new INK’D ANC true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India, bringing advanced features such as Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), enhanced sound, and long-lasting battery life. The newly launched earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the official Skullcandy website.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds: Key Features

The Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds are equipped with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and Skullcandy’s Supreme Sound feature. They also include a quad-microphone setup that supports clearer calls. These earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, which aims to ensure seamless connectivity, while multipoint pairing allows the earbuds to connect to multiple devices at once. They also have touch controls and USB-C fast charging for added convenience in daily use.

Battery performance is a major highlight, offering up to 43 hours of playtime on a single charge. A 10-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of listening time, claims the company. With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, the earbuds are suitable for workouts, commuting, and outdoor use.

Furthermore, the earbuds feature 10mm drivers for clear sound output and low-latency performance that supports gaming and streaming. They are designed to offer consistent performance across different settings, whether for work calls, entertainment, or fitness.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds: Price and Availability

The Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,999 as part of a limited-time launch offer. It comes in a single true black colour option. The brand has positioned the product to appeal to music listeners, gamers, and professionals seeking reliable wireless audio.

Amlan Bhattacharjya, Founder and CEO of Brandeyes Distributors Pvt Ltd, said, “Skullcandy’s sole partner in India designed the earbuds to balance technology, sound quality, and affordability. He noted that the pricing strategy was intended to make advanced audio features more accessible to a wide audience.”

