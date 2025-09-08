Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds with up to 43-hour battery launched in India: Check features and price

Skullcandy has unveiled its new INK’D ANC true wireless (TWS) earbuds in India, bringing advanced features such as Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), enhanced sound, and long-lasting battery life. The newly launched earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon India and the official Skullcandy website.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds: Key Features The Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds are equipped with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology and Skullcandy’s Supreme Sound feature. They also include a quad-microphone setup that supports clearer calls. These earbuds come equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, which aims to ensure seamless connectivity, while multipoint pairing allows the earbuds to connect to multiple devices at once. They also have touch controls and USB-C fast charging for added convenience in daily use.

Battery performance is a major highlight, offering up to 43 hours of playtime on a single charge. A 10-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of listening time, claims the company. With IPX4 sweat and water resistance, the earbuds are suitable for workouts, commuting, and outdoor use.

Furthermore, the earbuds feature 10mm drivers for clear sound output and low-latency performance that supports gaming and streaming. They are designed to offer consistent performance across different settings, whether for work calls, entertainment, or fitness.

Skullcandy INK’D ANC Earbuds: Price and Availability The Skullcandy INK’D ANC earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,999 as part of a limited-time launch offer. It comes in a single true black colour option. The brand has positioned the product to appeal to music listeners, gamers, and professionals seeking reliable wireless audio.

