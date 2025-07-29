Skullcandy launches Icon ANC headphones in India with ANC and 60-hour battery life at ₹8999

Skullcandy has introduced its latest headphones, the Icon ANC, in India, which marks a return to the Indian market nearly two decades after the original Icon gained popularity. The new Icon ANC headphones come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and offer features designed for users who want a reliable audio experience during activities. The headphones are now available for purchase in India at Rs. 8,999 through Skullcandy’s official website and select retail outlets.

Skullcandy Icon ANC Headphones: Key Specifications and Audio Features The Skullcandy Icon ANC offers up to 60 hours of battery life when ANC is off and 50 hours with ANC active. It also supports rapid charging, which offers four hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging, claims the company. The headphones have an IPX4 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat and water and is suitable for use during workouts or outdoor activities.

For sound quality, the headphones include Personal Sound technology powered by Mimi, and an adjustable Stay-Aware mode lets users control how much of the surrounding environment they hear. The Icon ANC headphones come with a Clear Voice Smart Mic and Natural Voice Sidetone to improve call clarity. Users can also adjust audio settings through custom and preset equaliser modes such as Music, Bass Boost, and Podcast.

Furthermore, the headphones support Low Latency Audio Mode, which helps reduce audio delay during video playback. They work seamlessly across devices with features like Google Fast Pair, Google Finder, and Multipoint Pairing. Users can also customise controls via the Skullcandy app.

Moreover, these headphones come with additional features like Spotify Tap, which lets users quickly access music, onboard call and media controls, and customizable button functions to tailor the listening experience.