Slow internet? Your Wi-Fi router might be in the wrong spot: Here’s how to fix it

Having a fast, reliable Wi-Fi doesn’t always mean upgrading your plan or splurging on the latest router. Sometimes, the simplest solution is just a matter of placement. Tech experts have seen countless setups where routers are tucked away in basements, hidden behind thick walls, or crammed inside cabinets, and each one dramatically weakens the signal.

Wi-Fi travels best through open air, so obstacles like furniture, walls, or metal enclosures can block or scatter signals, creating dead zones and slow speeds in rooms far from the router. Moving your router to a more central and unobstructed spot can instantly improve coverage, boost speed, and stabilise connections throughout your home. Before spending extra on new equipment, check if your router is in one of these spots.

Mistake 1: Placing your router on the floor Many people put their routers on the ground for convenience or aesthetics. But Wi-Fi signals are strongest when slightly elevated. Think of your router like a lamp: a floor lamp lights a small area, but a ceiling or table lamp brightens the whole room.

Experts suggest placing routers on a table or shelf, ideally at least a foot from walls. Wall-mounting can block signals, so open, elevated surfaces work best for consistent coverage.

Mistake 2: Hiding it behind furniture Couches, armchairs, and other large furniture might seem like good hiding spots but they obstruct signals. “Avoid as many hard materials as possible,” Julian advises. Even a sofa can reduce coverage, especially in larger rooms, causing weak Wi-Fi where you need it most.

Mistake 3: Tucking your router in the basement Basements may hide the router, but they’re full of signal killers as copper pipes, wires, fluorescent lights, and clutter all interfere with Wi-Fi. David Maxey, a senior technician at NerdsToGo in Bellevue, Washington, explains: “Put your router where you use it most, not where it’s hidden. Basements create more ‘noise’ and weaker connections.”

Mistake 4: Storing your router in cabinets Cabinets might protect your router from prying eyes, but they can also trap heat and block signals. Over time, this can cause routers to degrade, shut down intermittently, or, in rare cases, overheat dangerously. Always prioritise open shelves or unobstructed surfaces to prevent overheating while maintaining strong signals and airflow.

Mistake 5: Placing routers near other routers Wi-Fi signals interfere with each other if multiple routers or gateways operate independently on the same spectrum. Julian notes, “Devices on the same spectrum cause interference, slowing your network.” Avoid stacking routers or placing them close together unless they are part of a coordinated mesh system.