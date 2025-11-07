Slow internet? Your Wi-Fi router might be in the wrong spot: Here’s how to fix it

Tired of slow Wi-Fi? Your router might be sabotaging your own internet. Experts reveal the five worst spots to place it and how a simple move can boost your speed instantly.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published7 Nov 2025, 05:14 PM IST
Discover the five most common placement mistakes and learn where to position it for maximum coverage..
Discover the five most common placement mistakes and learn where to position it for maximum coverage..(Unsplash)

Having a fast, reliable Wi-Fi doesn’t always mean upgrading your plan or splurging on the latest router. Sometimes, the simplest solution is just a matter of placement. Tech experts have seen countless setups where routers are tucked away in basements, hidden behind thick walls, or crammed inside cabinets, and each one dramatically weakens the signal.

Wi-Fi travels best through open air, so obstacles like furniture, walls, or metal enclosures can block or scatter signals, creating dead zones and slow speeds in rooms far from the router. Moving your router to a more central and unobstructed spot can instantly improve coverage, boost speed, and stabilise connections throughout your home. Before spending extra on new equipment, check if your router is in one of these spots.

Mistake 1: Placing your router on the floor

Many people put their routers on the ground for convenience or aesthetics. But Wi-Fi signals are strongest when slightly elevated. Think of your router like a lamp: a floor lamp lights a small area, but a ceiling or table lamp brightens the whole room.

Experts suggest placing routers on a table or shelf, ideally at least a foot from walls. Wall-mounting can block signals, so open, elevated surfaces work best for consistent coverage.

Mistake 2: Hiding it behind furniture

Couches, armchairs, and other large furniture might seem like good hiding spots but they obstruct signals. “Avoid as many hard materials as possible,” Julian advises. Even a sofa can reduce coverage, especially in larger rooms, causing weak Wi-Fi where you need it most.

Mistake 3: Tucking your router in the basement

Basements may hide the router, but they’re full of signal killers as copper pipes, wires, fluorescent lights, and clutter all interfere with Wi-Fi. David Maxey, a senior technician at NerdsToGo in Bellevue, Washington, explains: “Put your router where you use it most, not where it’s hidden. Basements create more ‘noise’ and weaker connections.”

Mistake 4: Storing your router in cabinets

Cabinets might protect your router from prying eyes, but they can also trap heat and block signals. Over time, this can cause routers to degrade, shut down intermittently, or, in rare cases, overheat dangerously. Always prioritise open shelves or unobstructed surfaces to prevent overheating while maintaining strong signals and airflow.

Mistake 5: Placing routers near other routers

Wi-Fi signals interfere with each other if multiple routers or gateways operate independently on the same spectrum. Julian notes, “Devices on the same spectrum cause interference, slowing your network.” Avoid stacking routers or placing them close together unless they are part of a coordinated mesh system.

Where to put your router for maximum Wi-Fi

The ideal spot could be a central room, elevated a few feet from the ground, with open space around it. If appearance is a concern, a wicker basket or plastic crate is fine, just avoid metal containers that block signals. With proper placement, you can boost speed, eliminate dead zones, and enjoy stable Wi-Fi throughout your home, no extra devices or plans required.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesSlow internet? Your Wi-Fi router might be in the wrong spot: Here’s how to fix it
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.