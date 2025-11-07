Subscribe

Slow internet? Your Wi-Fi router might be in the wrong spot: Here’s how to fix it

Tired of slow Wi-Fi? Your router might be sabotaging your own internet. Experts reveal the five worst spots to place it and how a simple move can boost your speed instantly.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published7 Nov 2025, 05:14 PM IST

You may be interested in

35% OFF

TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router TL-WR845N | 300Mbps Wi-Fi Speed | Three 5dBi high gain Antennas | IPv6 Compatible | AP/RE/WISP Mode | Parental Control | Guest Network

  • TP-link N300 WiFi Wireless Router TL-WR845N | 300Mbps Wi-Fi Speed | Three 5dBi high gain Antennas | IPv6 Compatible | AP/RE/WISP Mode | Parental Control | Guest Network

₹1099

₹1699

Get This

50% OFF

TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 400Mbps/2.4 GHz, 5 Gigabit Ports, 4 External Antennas, MU-MIMO, Dual Band, WiFi Coverage with Access Point Mode, Black

  • TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 400Mbps/2.4 GHz
  • 5 Gigabit Ports
  • 4 External Antennas

₹2499

₹4999

Get This

56% OFF

D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300 Single_band 300Mbps Router, Mobile App Support, Router | AP | Repeater | Client Modes(Black)

  • D-Link DIR-615 Wi-fi Ethernet-N300 Single_band 300Mbps Router
  • Mobile App Support
  • Router | AP | Repeater | Client Modes(Black)

₹799

₹1800

Get This

41% OFF

D-Link R15 | WiFi 6 Speed 1500 Mbps |Covers Upto 2500 Sq. Ft.| Dual Band | Gigabit Port| AI Powered Mesh Router |High-Performance |High-Gain Antennas |MTCTE Certified

  • D-Link R15 | WiFi 6 Speed 1500 Mbps |Covers Upto 2500 Sq. Ft.| Dual Band | Gigabit Port| AI Powered Mesh Router |High-Performance |High-Gain Antennas |MTCTE Certified

₹3199

₹5400

Get This

34% OFF

TP-Link TL-WR850N N300 Wi-Fi Router | 300 Mbps Wireless Speed | 2.4GHz Single Band | Easy Setup | IPv6 Support | Parental Controls | Guest Network | Ideal for Home & Small Office

  • TP-Link TL-WR850N N300 Wi-Fi Router | 300 Mbps Wireless Speed | 2.4GHz Single Band | Easy Setup | IPv6 Support | Parental Controls | Guest Network | Ideal for Home & Small Office

₹1059

₹1599

Get This

Discover the five most common placement mistakes and learn where to position it for maximum coverage..
Discover the five most common placement mistakes and learn where to position it for maximum coverage..(Unsplash)

Having a fast, reliable Wi-Fi doesn’t always mean upgrading your plan or splurging on the latest router. Sometimes, the simplest solution is just a matter of placement. Tech experts have seen countless setups where routers are tucked away in basements, hidden behind thick walls, or crammed inside cabinets, and each one dramatically weakens the signal.

You may be interested in

62% OFF

TP-Link Deco X50(3-Pack) AX3000 Mesh System, AI-Driven, Coverage up to 6500ft², 3000 Mbps Gigabit Dual Band Router, WiFi Extender Booster, Gaming & 4K, Alexa & Google Home

  • TP-Link Deco X50(3-Pack) AX3000 Mesh System
  • AI-Driven
  • Coverage up to 6500ft²

₹14499

₹37999

Get This

45% OFF

TP-Link Archer BE400 Dual-Band BE6500 WiFi 7 Router | 4K/8K Streaming 6.5 Gbps | 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN + 3× 1 Gbps LAN Ports + 1× USB 3.0 | 6 Antennas | Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

  • TP-Link Archer BE400 Dual-Band BE6500 WiFi 7 Router | 4K/8K Streaming 6.5 Gbps | 1× 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN + 3× 1 Gbps LAN Ports + 1× USB 3.0 | 6 Antennas | Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

₹10999

₹19999

Get This

9% OFF

Tenda N301 Wireless-N300 Easy Setup Router (White, Not a Modem) - RJ45 (single_band, 100 megabits_per_second)

  • Tenda N301 Wireless-N300 Easy Setup Router (White
  • Not a Modem) - RJ45 (single_band
  • 100 megabits_per_second)

₹999

₹1100

Get This

66% OFF

TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200), Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, Router and Wi-Fi Booster, Parent Control Router, Pack of 2

  • TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
  • Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200)
  • Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa

₹5499

₹15999

Get This

69% OFF

TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200), Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa, Router and Wi-Fi Booster, Parental Control, Pack of 1, Qualcomm CPU

  • TP-Link Deco M4 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
  • Seamless Roaming and Speedy (AC1200)
  • Work with Amazon Echo/Alexa

₹2799

₹8999

Get This

Wi-Fi travels best through open air, so obstacles like furniture, walls, or metal enclosures can block or scatter signals, creating dead zones and slow speeds in rooms far from the router. Moving your router to a more central and unobstructed spot can instantly improve coverage, boost speed, and stabilise connections throughout your home. Before spending extra on new equipment, check if your router is in one of these spots.

Mistake 1: Placing your router on the floor

Many people put their routers on the ground for convenience or aesthetics. But Wi-Fi signals are strongest when slightly elevated. Think of your router like a lamp: a floor lamp lights a small area, but a ceiling or table lamp brightens the whole room.

Advertisement

Experts suggest placing routers on a table or shelf, ideally at least a foot from walls. Wall-mounting can block signals, so open, elevated surfaces work best for consistent coverage.

Mistake 2: Hiding it behind furniture

Couches, armchairs, and other large furniture might seem like good hiding spots but they obstruct signals. “Avoid as many hard materials as possible,” Julian advises. Even a sofa can reduce coverage, especially in larger rooms, causing weak Wi-Fi where you need it most.

Mistake 3: Tucking your router in the basement

Basements may hide the router, but they’re full of signal killers as copper pipes, wires, fluorescent lights, and clutter all interfere with Wi-Fi. David Maxey, a senior technician at NerdsToGo in Bellevue, Washington, explains: “Put your router where you use it most, not where it’s hidden. Basements create more ‘noise’ and weaker connections.”

Advertisement

Mistake 4: Storing your router in cabinets

Cabinets might protect your router from prying eyes, but they can also trap heat and block signals. Over time, this can cause routers to degrade, shut down intermittently, or, in rare cases, overheat dangerously. Always prioritise open shelves or unobstructed surfaces to prevent overheating while maintaining strong signals and airflow.

Mistake 5: Placing routers near other routers

Wi-Fi signals interfere with each other if multiple routers or gateways operate independently on the same spectrum. Julian notes, “Devices on the same spectrum cause interference, slowing your network.” Avoid stacking routers or placing them close together unless they are part of a coordinated mesh system.

Where to put your router for maximum Wi-Fi

The ideal spot could be a central room, elevated a few feet from the ground, with open space around it. If appearance is a concern, a wicker basket or plastic crate is fine, just avoid metal containers that block signals. With proper placement, you can boost speed, eliminate dead zones, and enjoy stable Wi-Fi throughout your home, no extra devices or plans required.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesSlow internet? Your Wi-Fi router might be in the wrong spot: Here’s how to fix it
Read Next Story