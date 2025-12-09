Slow Wi-Fi at home? Microwaves, mirrors, and baby monitors might be the reason

20% OFF
₹9990₹12499
Get This
32% OFF
₹5990₹8800
Get This
₹8500
Get This
8% OFF
₹6990₹7590
Get This
Slow Wi-Fi can be one of the most frustrating problems at home. Videos buffer endlessly, downloads take forever, and video calls keep dropping. Most people assume the issue is with their internet provider or router, but often the real culprit is much closer, right inside your home. Everyday devices and household items can interfere with your Wi-Fi signal, slowing it down or creating dead zones.
26% OFF
₹14990₹20390
Get This
26% OFF
₹7340₹9900
Get This
20% OFF
₹6990₹8790
Get This
From common appliances like microwaves to unexpected objects like fish tanks or mirrors, these items may be affecting your connection without you even knowing. Understanding what interferes with your network is the first step to fixing it.
1. Microwave ovens
Microwaves use a part called a magnetron to generate electromagnetic waves for cooking. These waves often operate on the same 2.4 GHz frequency as many Wi-Fi routers. This overlap can cause temporary drops in your internet speed, especially when you’re streaming or video calling. To fix this, move your router away from the microwave or switch to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi band, which is less crowded and avoids interference.
2. Bluetooth devices
Bluetooth headphones, speakers, game controllers, and cameras operate on the same 2.4 GHz band. While a single device usually doesn’t cause noticeable issues, multiple active Bluetooth gadgets can congest the signal, making your Wi-Fi slower. Reducing the number of devices near your router or moving them farther away can help your network run smoother.
3. Smart home gadgets
Smart bulbs, security cameras, smart plugs, and voice assistant hubs all rely on Wi-Fi. If too many devices connect to the same router, they compete for bandwidth and processing power. This can make phones, laptops, and tablets struggle to maintain a stable connection. Placing the router in a central location, switching some devices to 5 GHz, or using a mesh system can improve speed and coverage.
4. Cordless phones
Old analogue cordless phones and even some 2.4 GHz digital phones can interfere with your Wi-Fi. They broadcast on the same frequency as your router, causing signal clashes. Modern DECT 6.0 phones use 1.9 GHz, which avoids this issue entirely. Replacing older phones with these newer models gives Wi-Fi its own “lane,” keeping internet traffic smooth.
5. Baby monitors
Digital baby monitors that stream audio or video over Wi-Fi can heavily slow your network. High-definition video streaming in real time consumes bandwidth, leaving less for other devices. To reduce interference, move your baby monitor away from the router, lower the video quality if possible, or connect it to a 5 GHz network.
6. Large metal objects
Metal blocks and reflect Wi-Fi signals. Refrigerators, ovens, metal furniture, and water heaters can all create weak spots or dead zones. Placing your router on a high shelf or in an open area, away from large metal objects, can significantly improve coverage. In homes with many metal surfaces, mesh Wi-Fi or extenders may be necessary.
7. Mirrors
Mirrors have a thin metallic backing that reflects Wi-Fi signals, similar to metal furniture. This can create multipath interference, where signals cancel each other out and produce dead zones. Large mirrors near your router can cut signal strength almost in half. Position your router away from mirrors to maintain a steady connection.
8. Fish tanks or water containers
Water absorbs Wi-Fi signals, so large aquariums can weaken your network. Saltwater tanks are even worse because salt increases electrical conductivity, further reducing coverage. Equipment like filters and pumps can add extra interference. Keep your router at least a few feet away from tanks to maintain strong connectivity.
9. Thick walls
Concrete, brick, and steel-reinforced walls drastically reduce Wi-Fi strength. Reinforced concrete can cause up to 55 decibels of signal loss, while brick walls reduce 10–15 decibels. The 5 GHz band suffers more than 2.4 GHz. Solutions include running Ethernet cables, using mesh systems, or strategically placing multiple routers to bypass barriers.
10. Neighbouring Wi-Fi networks
In apartments or densely populated areas, Wi-Fi networks overlap, especially on crowded channels in the 2.4 GHz band. This congestion slows down everyone’s internet. Switching to 5 GHz, using less crowded channels, or scanning for nearby networks can help reduce interference and stabilise your connection.