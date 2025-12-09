Slow Wi-Fi at home? Microwaves, mirrors, and baby monitors might be the reason

From common appliances like microwaves to unexpected objects like fish tanks or mirrors, these items may be affecting your connection without you even knowing. Understanding what interferes with your network is the first step to fixing it.

1. Microwave ovens

Microwaves use a part called a magnetron to generate electromagnetic waves for cooking. These waves often operate on the same 2.4 GHz frequency as many Wi-Fi routers. This overlap can cause temporary drops in your internet speed, especially when you’re streaming or video calling. To fix this, move your router away from the microwave or switch to a 5 GHz Wi-Fi band, which is less crowded and avoids interference.

2. Bluetooth devices

Bluetooth headphones, speakers, game controllers, and cameras operate on the same 2.4 GHz band. While a single device usually doesn’t cause noticeable issues, multiple active Bluetooth gadgets can congest the signal, making your Wi-Fi slower. Reducing the number of devices near your router or moving them farther away can help your network run smoother.

3. Smart home gadgets

Smart bulbs, security cameras, smart plugs, and voice assistant hubs all rely on Wi-Fi. If too many devices connect to the same router, they compete for bandwidth and processing power. This can make phones, laptops, and tablets struggle to maintain a stable connection. Placing the router in a central location, switching some devices to 5 GHz, or using a mesh system can improve speed and coverage.

4. Cordless phones

Old analogue cordless phones and even some 2.4 GHz digital phones can interfere with your Wi-Fi. They broadcast on the same frequency as your router, causing signal clashes. Modern DECT 6.0 phones use 1.9 GHz, which avoids this issue entirely. Replacing older phones with these newer models gives Wi-Fi its own “lane,” keeping internet traffic smooth.

5. Baby monitors

Digital baby monitors that stream audio or video over Wi-Fi can heavily slow your network. High-definition video streaming in real time consumes bandwidth, leaving less for other devices. To reduce interference, move your baby monitor away from the router, lower the video quality if possible, or connect it to a 5 GHz network.