Slow Wi-Fi? These 5 routers are worth buying in 2026 for faster, more reliable internet

Network connectivity is one of the biggest blessings of modern science. It helps us stay connected on the go. It also helps us learn new things, attend work meetings even when we are not physically present in a space like a library or office. It also keeps us entertained whether there's big screen available or not. That said, nothing is more frustrating than a Wi-Fi connection that drops during an important work video call or buffers while you are watching your favourite show. In many cases, the culprit isn't your Internet service provider (ISP) but an outdated router.

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Before you ask, routers, just like other electronic devices need frequent updation and they come with a specific shelf life. This means that their operating technology gets outdated time to time and when that happens, users need to switch to a better and perhaps a faster device. So, if you feel that internet connectivity in your home is laggy despite picking the right ISP and the right plan (depending on the area you live in), it's time to update your Wi-Fi router.

Here we have curated a list of five Wi-Fi routers that stand out as some of the best options to buy in 2026. But before we get into the specifics, let's take a look at the factors you need to keep in mind while buying a Wi-Fi router for your home.

Factors to keep in mind while buying a Wi-Fi Router for home ISP Compatibility: Ensure that your router supports speeds greater than or equal your ISP plan.

Type of Router: Pick a single router if you live in an apartment and a mesh router if you live in a large house or a multi-story building.

Band: Opt for a dual-band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) router as it easily handles everyday household traffic. A tri-band router is better suited for busy households, heavy data users, and large smart homes with many connected devices.

Security: Look for WPA3 encryption, guest network isolation, and parental controls to keep your home network secure.

Future Proofing: Pick a device with the WiFi 6 standard or newer for improving efficiency.

Best Wi-Fi routers to buy in 2026

This router supports dual-band connectivity with a combined wireless speed of up to 1,801Mbps, which makes it suitable for 4K streaming, online gaming, video conferencing, and smart homes. It is built on the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, and it leverages OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming and 1024-QAM for improved efficiency and faster connections across multiple devices. ASUS has also equipped this router with AiProtection Classic powered by Trend Micro, WPA3 security, VPN support, Instant Guard and AiMesh compatibility, making it a future-ready choice for users.

Specifications Frequency Band Class Dual Band Coverage Area Suitable for medium to large homes Security WPA3-Personal, WPA2, AiProtection Classic powered by Trend Micro, Firewall, VPN, Instant Guard Connectivity 1× Gigabit WAN, 3× Gigabit LAN, 1× USB 2.0 Maximum Data Transfer Speed Up to 1,801Mbps Wi-Fi Generation Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Frequency 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Reason to buy Good signal speed and quality Easy to setup Value for money Reason to avoid USB 2.0 limits NAS and file-sharing performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this router to be a high-class quality device with excellent range and signal strength, particularly suitable for fiber broadband connections. They appreciate its dual-WAN support, easy setup, and good value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this Wi-Fi router for its signal strength and quality.

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This future-ready Wi-Fi 7 router supports dual-band Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with combined wireless speeds of up to 6.5Gbps, making it ideal for 4K/8K streaming, cloud gaming, video conferencing and smart homes. It incorporates advanced technologies such as Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM, EasyMesh, OFDMA and MU-MIMO to deliver lower latency and higher network efficiency. On the security front it comes with WPA3 encryption, TP-Link HomeShield, VPN support and automatic firmware updates, which makes it a smart long-term investment for high-speed broadband users.

Specifications Frequency Band Class Dual Band Coverage Area Suitable for medium to large homes Security WPA3, TP-Link HomeShield, SPI Firewall, Access Control, VPN Server & Client Connectivity 1 × 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 4 × Gigabit LAN ports Maximum Data Transfer Speed Up to 6.5Gbps Wi-Fi Generation Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Frequency 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Reason to buy Good signal speed and strength Easy to use Excellent range and coverage Reason to avoid Many advanced Wi-Fi 7 features require compatible client devices

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this router to be the best WiFi 7 router, with excellent signal strength and lag-free online gaming performance. They also appreciate its range.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this Wi-Fi router for its signal strength and quality.

This Wi-Fi 7 router is powered by dual-band Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), that offers combined wireless speeds of up to 3.6Gbps, making it well-suited for 4K streaming, cloud gaming, video calls and smart home devices. It supports Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM, EasyMesh, OFDMA and MU-MIMO, ensuring lower latency, improved network efficiency and smoother performance across multiple connected devices. TP-Link has also includes HomeShield security, WPA3 encryption, VPN support and a 2.5Gbps multi-gig port in this router.

Specifications Frequency Band Class Dual Band Coverage Area Suitable for medium to large homes Security WPA3, TP-Link HomeShield, SPI Firewall, Access Control, VPN Server & Client Connectivity 1 × 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 1 × Gigabit WAN/LAN port, 3 × Gigabit LAN ports Maximum Data Transfer Speed Up to 3.6Gbps Wi-Fi Generation Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Frequency 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Reason to buy Good signal speed and strength Easy to setup Excellent coverage Reason to avoid Average signal quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this router performs well, delivering super speeds on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and appreciate its excellent wireless coverage. Moreover, the device is easy to configure and offers good connectivity features, with one customer highlighting its multi-gig ports.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this Wi-Fi router for its signal strength and coverage.

This router is powered by Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) and it delivers combined wireless speeds of up to 3,600Mbps, which makes it ideal for 4K/8K streaming, cloud gaming, remote work and smart home ecosystems. To enhance performance, it includes with Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM, OFDMA, MU-MIMO and AiMesh support for seamless whole-home networking. It also includes AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro, WPA3 encryption, VPN support and automatic security updates for security.

Specifications Frequency Band Class Dual Band Coverage Area Suitable for medium to large homes Security WPA3-Personal, ASUS AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro, Instant Guard VPN, Firewall, VPN Server & Client Connectivity 1 × 2.5Gbps WAN/LAN port, 4 × Gigabit LAN ports Maximum Data Transfer Speed Up to 3,600Mbps Wi-Fi Generation Wi-Fi 7 (IEEE 802.11be) Frequency 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Reason to buy Strong security Easy to setup Excellent coverage Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this router for its performance, reliable connectivity and excellent coverage across multiple rooms. Many users upgrading from older routers report faster download speeds, smoother streaming and lower latency during online gaming.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this Wi-Fi router for its signal strength and coverage.

This Wi-Fi router is powered by dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) that wireless speeds of up to 1,501Mbps, which makes it suitable for HD streaming, online learning, video conferencing and casual gaming. It supports OFDMA, MU-MIMO, Beamforming and BSS Coloring, allowing multiple devices to stay connected efficiently while reducing network congestion. This router also includes WPA3 security, IPv6 support and easy setup through the Tenda WiFi app, making it a solid value-for-money choice for first-time Wi-Fi 6 buyers.

Specifications Frequency Band Class Dual Band Coverage Area Suitable for medium to large homes Security WPA3, WPA2-PSK, WPA/WPA2 Mixed Mode, Parental Controls, Guest Network Connectivity 1 × Gigabit WAN port, 3 × Gigabit LAN ports Maximum Data Transfer Speed Up to 1,501Mbps Wi-Fi Generation Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) Frequency 2.4GHz + 5GHz Dual Band Reason to buy Good performance Excellent coverage Reason to avoid Coverage may not be sufficient for very large homes with multiple floors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate this router for its affordable pricing, straightforward setup and noticeable improvement over older Wi-Fi 4 and Wi-Fi 5 routers. Many users report stable internet connectivity for video streaming, online classes and everyday browsing.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this Wi-Fi router for its signal strength.

Top features of the best Wi-Fi routers for homes in India MODEL FREQUENCY BAND CLASS WI-FI GENERATION FREQUENCY ASUS RT-AX53U (AX1800) Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz + 5GHz TP-Link Archer BE400 Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 2.4GHz + 5GHz TP-Link Archer BE230 Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 2.4GHz + 5GHz ASUS RT-BE55 Dual-band Wi-Fi 7 2.4GHz + 5GHz Tenda RX2 Pro Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 2.4GHz + 5GHz Similar articles for you Skip the Dyson: These 4 cordless stick vacuums deliver powerful cleaning for half the price

The Research I’ve used and tested dozens of Wi-Fi routers across price points. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen of Wi-Fi routers and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their network connectivity, Wi-Fi generation and security protocols and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

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