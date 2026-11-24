FAQs

Which is better for Indian cooking: a mixer grinder or a food processor?

A mixer grinder is generally more useful for everyday Indian cooking because many recipes require grinding spices, preparing chutneys, making pastes and blending ingredients. A food processor is a better addition if you frequently chop vegetables, grate coconut, slice fruits, shred ingredients or knead dough.

Can a food processor replace a mixer grinder?

Not entirely. A food processor can handle several preparation tasks, but it may not deliver the same fine grinding results as a dedicated mixer grinder. Tasks such as grinding whole spices into fine powders, preparing smooth chutneys, making ginger-garlic paste and grinding traditional batters are better suited to a mixer grinder.

How many watts should a mixer grinder have for home use in India?

For most Indian households, a 500W–750W mixer grinder is sufficient for everyday tasks such as making chutneys, grinding spices, preparing pastes and blending ingredients.

How many watts should a food processor have?

Most household food processors come with motors rated between 500W and 1200W, depending on their design and intended functions.

Which appliance is easier to clean and maintain: a mixer grinder or a food processor?

A mixer grinder is generally easier to clean and maintain because it comes with fewer components, usually comprising a motor base, jars, lids and blades. A food processor can require more cleaning effort because of its multiple attachments, discs, processing bowl and accessories.