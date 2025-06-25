Smart air fryer microwaves: Just a trend or the next big shift in kitchen appliances?

In the past many years microwaves have really revolutionised from simple, basic heating, convection baking to fully equipped smart appliances. One of the most interesting developments in this category is the rise of smart air fryer microwaves. Which means combining the features of traditional microwave functions with convection-based air frying. But the question here is are they really the big thing in kitchen technology or just a passing trend.

What exactly is a smart air fryer microwave? Let's understand what this category of microwave is all about. So, a smart microwave with a built-in air fryer is a combination of three technologies in one unit which is microwave heating, convection baking and air frying. These appliances come with built-in sensors, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, and app-based controls that allow homemakers to schedule, monitor, and adjust cooking from their smartphones. Some models even include voice assistant support, such as Alexa or Google Assistant.

Unlike standalone air fryers or simple microwave ovens, these smart hybrid machines manage everything in one go. For example, suppose you have deep frozen samosas, finger chips and you pull them out straight from your freezer. Using this microwave, you don’t need to defrost them separately or preheat the appliance first before using it. Smart air fryer microwaves take care of thawing and crisping in a single run. In a few minutes they’re hot, golden and ready to serve with no extra steps required. Yes, such a type of microwave does exist and they are built to make things easier for you.

What’s driving this shift in kitchen tech? There are a few key features that have brought these microwaves into the spotlight. Let me break them down for you.

1. Sensor cooking:

Now you don’t have to do the guesswork. These microwaves can adjust power and timing on their own by sensing how much moisture is in your food.

2. AI cooking modes: Some models go a step further and remember what you cook often, offering suggestions the next time.

3. App integration: Want to start the microwave while you finish a call or get a notification when your food is done? You can, from your smartphone.

4. Voice control: You can just say “Alexa, preheat the microwave” and it gets going. It handles small tasks like starting or stopping, so you don’t have to walk up every time.

5. Multi-stage programming: These machines switch from defrosting to air frying without needing you to press anything mid-way.

How are Indian brands responding? Brands like IFB, LG, Samsung, and Panasonic have started rolling out smart microwaves with air fryer functions. Most are still in the early stages of smart integration, with limited app support or smart recommendations, but the trend is catching on. Indian households, which often juggle small kitchens and multi cuisine prep, are finding real value in an appliance that can air fry, bake, heat and reheat in one.

Does it really suit Indian kitchens? I know that a lot of everyday cooking in Indian homes involves reheating leftovers, making snacks, or cooking dishes which have an inclusion of crisping items like pakoras, aloo tikkis and cutlets. Instead of using a microwave for heating and then transferring to an air fryer for crisping, these smart air fryer microwaves do both at once.

For example, let's say you have leftovers from last night and you want to reheat them. Just place them inside, press the preset air fry + reheat combo, and you’ll get hot, slightly crisp tikkis in minutes without any oil or switching to another appliance.