Smart espresso machine craze: Is India ready for connected coffee?

India is no longer about just garam chai. Coffee is fast becoming a morning ritual, a midday pick-me-up, and even a lifestyle marker. The trend is shifting, especially for urban millennials and Gen Z. What started with café hopping and experimenting has now moved home, where more Indians want the same artisanal, café-style brew on demand. Enter the smart espresso machine.

Booming Indian coffee market India’s love for coffee is brewing stronger by the year. Valued between USD 230–340 million in 2024, the coffee machine market is projected to grow steadily at a CAGR between 4.4% and 8.4% over the next decade.

It’s not just about the volume, it’s about the shift in taste. From instant coffee and South Indian filter kaapi, the palate is evolving toward pour-overs, cold brews, and silky smooth espressos. Brands like Blue Tokai and Araku Coffee have played a major role, alongside the rise of subscription services and small-batch roasters. For many, home brewing isn’t a phase, it’s the new normal.

Rise of smart and connected coffee machines Tech is following taste, quite literally. The newest espresso machines aren’t just about pressure and crema, they’re connected, programmable, and even AI-powered. Machines like the WMF Espresso NEXT or Carimali GLOW come with IoT features, touchscreens, app-based controls, and preset brewing profiles for everything from ristretto to flat whites.

Want your coffee ready when you wake up? Schedule it via your phone. Prefer your brew at exactly 92°C? Set it once, and it remembers. These machines also offer maintenance alerts, auto shut-off, and energy-efficient brewing. Feels like music to the ears of busy, eco-conscious consumers.

The best part? They blend seamlessly into smart homes, syncing with Alexa, Google Assistant, or even your lighting routines.

Challenges and consumer readiness Price is still a barrier. Premium machines cost more than basic models, and while metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are early adopters, tier-2 and tier-3 cities are warming up more slowly.

That said, online retail, rising awareness, and better after-sales service are helping the category grow beyond just the enthusiast crowd. The demand for convenience, personalization, and consistency is turning everyday drinkers into home baristas.

