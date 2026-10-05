Smart home upgrades that actually save money: 5 worth buying and 3 to skip

Smart home devices, over the years, have become an important part of the modern life. They have made life convenient in a way that users no longer need to get up to operate devices anymore. These devices have brought in support for features such as voice commands, automation and sensor-based operations to users' living rooms. This automation has also improved energy efficiency. That said, not every smart home upgrade is actually smart for your wallet. Some connected devices can quietly reduce electricity consumption, prevent appliances from running unnecessarily and help you keep a closer eye on household usage. But others may simply give you an app, voice controls or a few automation tricks without delivering enough savings to justify the extra cost.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Aeon VC Smart BLDC ceiling fan for home |BEE 5-star rated | IOT Enabled & Remote Control | Two-Way Rotation for | 5 year warranty by Orient | Magma Grey View Details ₹5,399 Check Offers wipro 12.5W E27 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync | Voice Control with Alexa, Google Asst | App Control |16 M Colours, White Tunable - Warm, Neutral & Cool White +Dimmable | Scenes | Pack of 1 View Details ₹749 Check Offers AGARO Regency 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring & App Control, Compatible with Alexa & Google Assistant, Voice Control for Geyser, AC & Other Heavy Appliances, Timer & Scheduling, White View Details ₹699 Check Offers Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details Check Offers Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite|160 Sq.ft. in 6 mins|3Stage HighEfficiencyFilter| laser sensor|AQI Monitor|360 m3/hr CADR covers 640 sq.ft.|App+Voice control|Realtime filter usage|1yr replacement warranty View Details ₹10,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

That is where smart-home shopping can get tricky. A ₹2,000 – ₹5,000 gadget may look like a small upgrade, but multiply that across lights, plugs, appliances and security devices, and your smart home can quickly become an expensive one. The bigger question is not whether a device is smart—it is whether it can eventually pay for itself.

For Indian households, some upgrades make more sense than others. The smarter approach is to look beyond Wi-Fi connectivity and flashy app features. The real question is simple: will this device help reduce electricity, water or maintenance costs enough to justify its price? This becomes especially important when you are upgrading multiple appliances or building a smart home on a budget.

So, before you spend on another connected device, here are five smart home upgrades worth buying if saving money is the goal—and three you may want to skip.

Top 5 smart home devices that will save you money

The Orient Electric Aeon VC is a 1200 mm smart BLDC ceiling fan designed to combine modern looks with lower power consumption. Its metallic finish, curved blades and LED speed indicator give it a premium appearance, while the IoT-enabled design lets you control the fan using Alexa or Google Home. The remote offers six-speed control, Boost, Sleep, Breeze and timer modes. Its energy-efficient BLDC motor can consume up to 50% less electricity than conventional fans, potentially helping reduce monthly power bills, particularly with long daily usage.

Specifications Size 1200 mm Motor type Brushless DC (BLDC) Wattage 32W Air delivery 225 CMM Speed 350 RPM Number of blades 3 Power levels 6 Control Remote Smart compatibility Alexa and Google Home Reasons to buy Low noise level good air flow high energy saving Reason to avoid Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ceiling fan to be of good quality with a modern design, and appreciate its remote control feature that allows control through both remote and voice commands. The fan operates silently and provides excellent airflow, while the BLDC motor helps save electricity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its energy efficiency and ease of use.

2. wipro 12.5W E27 Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb with Music Sync | Voice Control with Alexa, Google Asst | App Control |16 M Colours, White Tunable - Warm, Neutral & Cool White +Dimmable | Scenes | Pack of 1 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Wipro 12.5W Bluetooth Smart LED Bulb combines a compact B22 design with 16 million colours and tunable warm, neutral and cool white light. It can be dimmed from 10% to 100% and controlled through the Wipro app, with scheduling and scene options for automated lighting. Music-sync adds an entertainment mode, while its 12.5W LED design uses considerably less power than traditional incandescent lighting. Scheduling lights to switch off automatically can also reduce unnecessary electricity consumption, making it a practical smart-home upgrade.

Specifications Wattage 12.5W Colour options 16 million colours White light Warm, neutral and cool white Colour temperature 2700K – 6500K Dimming 10% – 100% Connectivity Bluetooth Control Wipro Next app Smart features Music sync, schedules and scenes Reasons to buy Easy to use Good connectivity Great brightness Reason to avoid Some buyers report issues with retaining colours

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the wide colour selection, app controls, dimming and smart-home functionality. The music-sync feature is another highlight for users looking for mood or party lighting.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its energy efficiency and ease of use.

The AGARO Regency 16A Wi-Fi Smart Plug is a compact white smart socket designed to turn high-power appliances such as geysers, ACs and microwaves into connected devices. Its Wi-Fi connectivity enables remote control through the app, while Alexa and Google Assistant support adds hands-free operation. Energy monitoring shows how much electricity a connected appliance consumes, while timers and schedules can automatically switch devices off when not needed. This can prevent unnecessary runtime and potentially lower electricity bills, particularly for power-hungry appliances.

Specifications Rated current 16A Connectivity Wi-Fi Energy monitoring Yes Voice control Alexa and Google Assistant Compatible appliances Geyser, AC, water heater, microwave and other suitable heavy appliances Reasons to buy Easy to use Good connectivity Good quality Reason to avoid Bulky design

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smart plug to be a reliable product that works well and offers good value for money. They appreciate its connectivity.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its energy efficiency, smart features and ease of use.

The Samsung 9 kg AI EcoBubble front-load washing machine combines a sleek Inox finish with a digital inverter motor, Hygiene Steam and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its AI EcoBubble technology mixes detergent with air and water to create bubbles that help clean clothes effectively, while AI Energy Mode can help reduce energy use. SmartThings connectivity lets users monitor and control the machine remotely. A 5-star energy rating, efficient inverter motor and selectable wash cycles make it a practical choice for households looking to reduce long-term running costs.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg Maximum rotational speed 1,400 RPM Energy rating 5 Star Loading type Front Load Motor Digital Inverter Connectivity Wi-Fi Special features Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean, Smart Connectivity, Delay Start Reasons to buy Good cleaning performance Good design High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Low noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers are impressed with the washing machine's performance, noting it works efficiently even at lower temperatures, and appreciate its value for money. The machine receives positive feedback for its cleaning performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its energy efficiency, cleaning performance, smart features and ease of use.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite has a compact, minimalist design that fits easily into bedrooms, living rooms and workspaces. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while real-time PM2.5 monitoring helps automatically adjust purification. Wi-Fi connectivity enables control through the Xiaomi Home app, with Alexa and Google Assistant support adding voice control. At 33W, its relatively low power draw and automatic operation can help avoid running the purifier unnecessarily, potentially reducing electricity costs.

Specifications Power consumption 33W Noise level 32.1dB Filter High-efficiency filter Coverage Up to 462 sq ft Connectivity Wi-Fi, Xiaomi Home Voice control Alexa and Google Assistant Air-quality monitoring Real-time PM2.5 monitoring Reasons to buy Good quality Value for money High energy efficiency Reason to avoid Filter replacement adds to running costs

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the air purifier to be of top-notch quality and consider it an excellent value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this device for its energy efficiency, cleaning performance and smart features.

3 Smart home devices to avoid - Smart refrigerator: Touchscreens, cameras, recipe apps and grocery tracking sound futuristic, but they add considerable cost without improving the fridge's core job of keeping food cold. These features can also become dated faster than the appliance itself. A good inverter refrigerator is a better buy.

- Wi-Fi kettle: Scheduling your kettle from an app sounds convenient until you realise you still need to fill it manually. For many households, pressing one button is simpler. Use good electric kettle, or a smart plug where appropriate.

- Smart mirror: For most homes, an expensive connected mirror is still just a mirror with a screen attached. News, weather and notifications aren't compelling enough to justify the premium. A conventional mirror with a smart display are a better buy.