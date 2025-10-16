Smart kitchen appliances to buy from Amazon this Diwali

Cooking during Diwali often means juggling multiple dishes and endless prep. Smart kitchen appliances now make that easier with automation and precise control. AI cooking robots handle recipes on their own, while automatic dosa makers deliver consistent results without supervision. These devices save time, reduce effort, and keep your kitchen cleaner.

From smart cookers to all-in-one food processors, each adds efficiency to daily routines. We have scoured the Amazon website and handpicked some attractive smart appliances that will only add more to your kitchen experience.

1. Upliance 2.0 Smart Cooking Appliance

Think of this as your digital sous-chef. The Upliance 2.0 handles chopping, stirring, and cooking automatically, while its app tracks nutrients and offers over 750 recipes. It’s perfect for multitaskers who want consistent, healthy meals without micromanaging every step. The self-cleaning function and glass jar make daily use simpler, turning cooking from a chore into a quick, smart process that fits busy modern kitchens.

2. Wonderchef Chef Magic

Wonderchef’s Chef Magic lives up to its name. This all-in-one robot chops, kneads, sautés, and steams at the touch of a button. The Wi-Fi app connects you to preloaded recipes from Sanjeev Kapoor, guiding you through dishes automatically. Its versatility replaces multiple appliances, streamlining your countertop while letting you cook restaurant-style meals hands-free. It’s a smart kitchen companion that blends convenience with real culinary finesse.

3. EVOCHEF EC Flip Automatic Dosa Maker

This compact dosa maker brings automation to South Indian breakfasts. The EVOCHEF EC Flip prepares perfect, evenly cooked dosas in under a minute using a 360° roller and touch controls. You can adjust thickness and timing with precision, making it ideal for busy mornings. No manual spreading, no mess — just crisp, golden dosas made smartly and consistently every single time.

4. Morphy Richards DuoPresso 2-in-1 Coffee Maker

The DuoPresso modernises your coffee ritual with digital precision. It brews both drip and espresso coffee with a 15-bar pressure system for café-quality results at home. The digital display, keep-warm tray, and removable drip tray make it intuitive and easy to use. For coffee lovers who value both flavour and smart functionality, this appliance delivers rich taste with effortless convenience.

5. Nosh AI Cooking Robot

