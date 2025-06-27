Smart lock with fingerprint buying guide: Things you must know

I spoke to a bunch of people who’ve installed smart locks in their homes. While some swear by the convenience, others are still dealing with installation issues, door damage or regrets over the brand they picked. The feedback was mixed but insightful. So, if you’re thinking of making the switch, especially for Indian homes with unique setups and challenges, this isn’t just a buying guide, it’s a ground-level reality check.

Why smart locks feel like a smart upgrade

If you’ve ever lost your keys, left them at work or spent five minutes fishing them out of your bag with one hand and holding groceries with the other, you’ll understand the appeal of a keyless home.

With fingerprint access, PINs and app-based controls, smart locks add both convenience and a layer of modern security. Some models let you create temporary passcodes for guests or your house help. Others allow you to track entry logs via mobile apps. It’s easy to see why people are tempted, especially the ones with kids, elderly parents or frequent visitors.

Common issues shared by smart lock users Installation isn’t always smooth

Most people expected a simple plug-and-play setup. Reality? Not quite. One user mentioned that linking the Bluetooth remote took two technician visits. If your door isn’t the “standard” wooden type or if there’s an iron gate outside, you’ll either have to get creative, or give up on the idea altogether.

Not ideal for renters

In rented homes, you can’t just go ahead and drill into the door. Landlords may not allow it. Even if they do, many insist on keeping a master key, which is a major privacy concern. And when it’s time to move out, uninstalling the lock often leaves behind screw marks or damage, something most landlords aren’t okay with.

Fingerprint access has its flaws

A few users said the sensor often failed to recognise prints, especially with elderly family members or dry fingers. And if you try too many times, the alarm gets triggered. Disabling it involves entering the master code manually, which isn’t always convenient, especially for tech-averse users.

Battery and power dependence

One user said their lock drained out in less than a month. Swapping batteries is easy but what if it's late at night and you do not have any spares? Some models run on electricity, so if there’s no power backup, the smart locks won’t work.

App and Wi-Fi setups can be finicky

Not all smart locks come with app control, and those that do require proper pairing, stable connectivity and sometimes even firmware updates. Many users didn’t realise how dependent their “smart” lock would be on a reliable internet connection. So, without Wi-Fi, there’s limited control.

Once installed, you’re stuck

Several users noted that once installed, the lock couldn’t easily be moved to another door. Upgrading to a newer model? Not without replacing or patching your current door. That’s a long-term commitment some weren’t prepared for.

While these are a few of the issues faced by the users, many also agree that it genuinely simplified their daily lives. So, if you wish to install a smart lock, you need to make sure that they have these features.

What to look for before buying a smart lock?

Backup access: Ensure it has a physical key or USB port for emergencies.

App support: If you want remote access, pick one with app + Wi-Fi/Bluetooth.

Multiple entry options: Fingerprint, PIN, RFID, or temporary codes make it flexible.

Door compatibility: Check if your door is wooden and of the right thickness.

User-friendly for all: Not all elders are tech-comfy, consider that.