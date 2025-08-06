Smart Payment Solutions launches ‘Mony’ UPI app for NRIs and tourists visiting India

International travellers visiting India now have a new digital payment option at their fingertips. Smart Payment Solutions, an RBI-regulated entity, has launched Mony, a UPI-based mobile app that enables tourists and non-resident Indians (NRIs) to make payments across the country without requiring an Indian bank account.

Mony UPI App: Easy Access for Foreign Visitors Built on India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and part of the UPI One World initiative, the Mony app will let foreign nationals pay for goods and services by scanning QR codes at local shops, restaurants, and retail stores. The service is designed to reduce the challenges faced by international visitors who often find it difficult to access India’s fast-growing digital economy.

Mony UPI App: How to Download and Availability The app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. To activate the payment service, users must complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) process. This can be initiated by booking an appointment through the app. To assist with the onboarding, Smart Payment Solutions has deployed teams at major airports and cities across India to complete KYC verification for travellers on arrival.

India is witnessing steady growth in international tourism. In 2023, around 9.52 million international visitors arrived in the country, which contributed approximately $28 billion in tourism receipts. With projections estimating over 30 million international arrivals by 2030, digital payment accessibility has become increasingly relevant.

Also read: CEO Tim Cook says Apple is ready to open its wallet to catch up in AI

“We are happy to partner with Mony to offer UPI payments for foreign nationals visiting India. With UPI One World, international travellers can easily manage their finances, from convenient loading of funds to seamless refunds of unused balances to their original payment source. This initiative allows foreign visitors to experience India’s real-time payments infrastructure and marks a meaningful step towards a more connected global digital payments ecosystem,” said an NPCI spokesperson.