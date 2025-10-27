Smart televisions hear more than you think - here’s how to easily turn off unwanted microphones in major brands

Smart TVs are everywhere now but there’s one feature most viewers overlook. That’s the embedded microphones quietly listening even when you’re not asking for voice commands. These mics make it possible to search for shows or chat with virtual assistants from the sofa, but they also present privacy concerns that few users realise, especially since manufacturers rarely publicise where the microphone is located or how to switch it off.

How to turn off your TV’s microphone If you don’t want your TV listening in, disabling the microphone is generally a quick fix if you know where to look. The easiest option is a physical switch. Many models from Samsung, Sony, LG, and others now include a tiny slider or button, often hidden on the underside or edge of the TV frame. Look for a mark like “Built-in MIC” and move the switch to the “off” position. You’ll usually see a brief on-screen confirmation, and you’ll know the microphone has been shut down at the hardware level.

No physical switch? No problem, just dive into your TV’s settings menu. Using your remote, press Home or Settings, then peek into categories labelled System, General, or Privacy for “Microphone,” “Voice Assistant,” or “Voice Recognition” controls. Samsung puts these options under General > Voice, Sony groups them in Privacy menus, while LG sometimes buries them in the User Agreements section. Be patient as the controls can be tucked away, and you might need to check more than one menu, which is quite common in TVs.

Once you find the right option, toggle off any features related to voice commands or mic access. Remember, turning off your TV’s microphone doesn’t disable all its smart capabilities, most remotes come with a mic button that activates only when pressed, allowing you to use voice search without constant background listening.